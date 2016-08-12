Removals to Luxembourg: your relocation options

Relocation to Luxembourg from abroad Once you’ve found work, decided where to live, and maybe learned a little of the local language, getting your household items to Luxembourg is your next step. You might choose air freight, road transport, or another method. Remember that international moves are not always as simple as getting your goods from A to B. It’s crucial to pack carefully, make sure you have enough time, and keep to your budget. In addition, you might need to think about customs, restrictions, and quarantines on your items. One way of making your move less daunting is to hire an international relocation company. Of course, hiring one of these companies costs more than carrying out your move by yourself. On the other hand, they can take care of all kinds of issues, such as customs requirements. However, you may prefer to take care of things yourself, and simply need a logistics company to help transport your things to Luxembourg. There are a number of online platforms to help you find the right removals option for you, including: The Relocator

Sirelo These platforms are a good place to start, whether you decide to go with a relocation company or move things yourself. They can give you a good idea of what's out there in terms of your options and budget. But however you decide to move, read on to find out more about each method and what you should consider during the process.

Relocating to Luxembourg with air freight Luxembourg only has one commercial airport, located a few kilometers north of the capital city. Despite this, Luxembourg Airport is Europe’s sixth busiest by air freight volume, mainly because it’s easy to access much of Europe by road from Luxembourg. If you choose air freight, it will almost certainly go through Luxembourg Airport. Who should use air freight? Air freight can be a quick and easy option for small shipments, or if you’re renting a furnished city apartment. If you’re moving from a long way away, it’s also the fastest choice. That said, the cost can add up, especially if you are moving heavy items. For larger furniture or a car, other methods are often more cost-effective. Air freight is also the least eco-friendly way to move. It emits 12–50 times as much CO2 per metric ton per kilometer compared to sea freight. If you want to keep environmental costs to a minimum, shipping by air is best avoided. How air freight works The first step for all removals to Luxembourg is to work out what you need to send and what level of service you need. You can explore companies’ websites, which often provide a free quote based on the weight of your shipment and when you need it. This means you need to know how much your items weigh and how much space they take up. In addition, if you opt for a door-to-door service, someone from the company might visit your home to survey your things and give a more exact quote. Whichever level of service you choose, the company will inform you of any paperwork needed and an estimated time for delivery. They should also provide a tracking link so that you can see your items’ progress online. Once your items arrive in Luxembourg, you can either pick them up, have them delivered, or even have them unpacked at your new home. This is a good option if you need to save time, but adds cost to your move. Air freight timings While transport times by sea can sometimes run into several weeks and even months, air freight can see your belongings arrive in about a week. It’s a good idea to arrange your move a few weeks in advance, but air freight can work with shorter deadlines than sea freight. This means it’s a good choice if you’re moving at short notice. Because air freight is speedy, some people send their most urgent belongings by air and the rest by sea. You can also pay for extra baggage and bring your urgent items with you if you are flying to Luxembourg. Air freight rates Charges for air freight depend on weight and size. This is a drawback for sending large furniture or white goods; prices can reach $8 per kilo, far more than sea or road freight. As a result, shipping by air is rarely the most cost-effective choice for international moves. However, if you’re moving to a furnished home and have few belongings, you might send them by air. Remember that you might need to pay a minimum shipping charge when booking. Check also whether your quote includes handling costs and insurance. These can add a hefty amount to your bill. Packing options for air freight You can usually pack your own belongings when you send them to Luxembourg. In this way, you can save costs and waste by reusing containers, suitcases, and old boxes. If you use a removals company, they will pack your items to keep them secure. Furthermore, many companies are now more aware of eco-friendly materials. Contact your removal company for more information. Finding an air freight company If you’re simply looking for a logistics company to fly your belongings to Luxembourg, you can get quotes online and compare your options. A good place to start with this is a comparison site like Parcel ABC. However, should you choose to work with a relocation company, they will sort out this part of the removals process. However, be aware that your initial quote for relocation services is often only an estimate. For example, insurance fees and other costs might be added later. Get a full quote by contacting the removal company directly before you decide.

Road and rail removals to Luxembourg Luxembourg has excellent road connections with the rest of Europe’s freight routes. As a result, relocation by truck or van can be a smart move if you’re moving from nearby. You can either drive yourself, hire a ‘man with a van,’ or use a specialist international freight transport company. If you choose the latter, you can sometimes benefit from groupage, which is when several removal companies transport their goods together, or you share the truck with somebody else’s belongings. In addition to road freight, Luxembourg is well positioned within the European rail network, with direct rail services to Belgium, France, and Germany. Therefore, if you’re moving to Luxembourg from a nearby country with a small amount of luggage, traveling by train is another option. Who should use road freight? Road freight is a good idea for removals if you’re moving to Luxembourg from elsewhere in Europe. It’s convenient and more eco-friendly than sending your belongings by air. In addition, it’s slightly cheaper, and its flexibility means more opportunities to save money. How road freight works You have several options when moving to Luxembourg by road: Hiring a van with or without a driver – usually, you may pack your own belongings and put them in the vehicle yourself.

– usually, you may pack your own belongings and put them in the vehicle yourself. Road freight – you will need to pack your items onto a pallet, and might be expected to load and unload the container yourself.

– you will need to pack your items onto a pallet, and might be expected to load and unload the container yourself. Removal company – the removals company will likely pack and unpack your belongings, saving you time and effort, but incurring extra cost. Each method should provide you with a tracking number or contact details so you can keep an eye on your items’ progress. Freight transit times Transit times for road removals to Luxembourg from elsewhere in Europe are speedy. If you are sending small items in a parcel, you can expect them to arrive within a day or two. You can speed up this process even more by hiring an entire truck to move your belongings. If you hire a van, your company will provide you with an estimate of how long the journey will take. However, when compared with shipping or airfreight for a short journey, this is often the quickest option. Packing for road freight When it comes to packing for this type of transport, make sure you protect your items from bumpy roads. You can make the move slightly more eco-friendly by using biodegradable packaging, reusing old packing materials, or repurposing boxes and suitcases that you’ll use again. You can also contact your removal company to find out if they use sustainable packaging. How to find road freight for international removals First, it’s a good idea to work out which method of removals to Luxembourg suits your needs. If you’re using a relocation service, they will sort out the road freight part of your move. However, if you’re in need of a logistics firm to move your things, using a price comparison tool such as Parcel ABC can help you find the right option.

Relocation to Luxembourg with sea freight For those who live outside of Europe, shipping your belongings can be an affordable relocation option, although it’s best for those with time to spare. Although Luxembourg has one small river port, Mertert, the main seaport for moving items to Luxembourg is Antwerp in neighboring Belgium. As a result, it’s far more likely that your belongings will arrive there and make the rest of the journey overland. When accounting for time and cost, remember the journey to Luxembourg will also include road freight, whether through your logistics or removals provider. However, the cost will still be considerably cheaper than using air freight. How cargo works As with other shipping methods, first, you need to assess the amount you need to move. Shipping containers usually come in 20 feet (suitable for a three-bedroom house) and 40 feet (for a four-bedroom or five-bedroom home). If you have enough belongings for a full shipping container, this speeds up the process, as your items can be directly loaded into the container. Otherwise, you might use a shared container – this is called groupage. It’s cheaper than paying for a dedicated container, but it takes longer, as you will need to wait until the container fills. Packing for shipping freight Check with your shipping company to find out about packing rules. Some allow you to pack your own belongings, while others only insure items they have packed themselves. While you can use environmentally friendly packaging, make sure your items are protected against stormy weather, bumpy roads, and moisture. When moving to Luxembourg, they’ll also probably be unloaded and reloaded several times, so make sure your pallets and packages can withstand a lot of movement.

Using a relocation company: international movers If you decide to hire an international moving company, it will probably cost more than arranging each part individually. However, removals to Luxembourg often involve multiple methods of transport and customs. Therefore, a removal company can ease some of the stress. As well as offering door-to-door services, many international movers provide services such as surveying, packing, and handling customs regulations. To give you an idea of what to expect, it’s best to speak to the company directly. Global relocation companies operating in Spain include: AGS Worldwide Movers

Clearview Relocation As there is plenty of choice when it comes to international relocations services, you may want to compare your options. Helpfully, there are comparison websites to help you out. These include: The Relocator

Sirelo Finding the right international shipping provider gives you peace of mind while dealing with the rest of your move. It’s worth starting the process a few months before your move. They generally suggest 8–12 weeks before moving, but you can often get a quote up to six months in advance. How to choose a relocation company As moving your belongings is quite a personal process, finding a company you can trust is essential. There are plenty of respected relocation companies. Most will be registered with the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations and the International Air Transport Association. Our directory is also full of international moving companies to help you make your choice. Expatica’s guide to Learn more about working with a relocation agency Read more Once you have a few quotes, it’s time to look at the practical side of things. For example, find out about additional fees, insurance, and what the company will do if something happens to your items. Consider looking online for reviews, testimonials, and personal recommendations. DIY versus using a relocation company Taking the DIY route for your removal to Luxembourg allows you to be more flexible with your timings. However, arranging everything yourself can be stressful and time-consuming. You’ll have to handle all of the paperwork and costs. But, above all, the most stressful part of the move will probably be timing. Allowing enough time for each part of the relocation process is essential. At each moment, you’ll need to know where your items are. You’ll also have to deal with customs and arrange to pick up your goods at the other end. While it’s not for the fainthearted, in some cases, it is possible to save money by arranging everything yourself – but do your research before jumping in.

Relocating vehicles and pets As if moving wasn’t complicated enough, there’s a lot to think about if you want to drive in Luxembourg or bring your animal companions with you. Below, we’ll explain how to get pets and cars into the country. Bringing pets to Luxembourg If you are moving with your pet to Luxembourg from another European country, you need an EU pet passport. This shows your animal’s recent checkups and vaccinations. It should also have a microchip. From outside the EU, they also require a pet passport, certain health checks, and a health certificate from an official vet. Check with your vet to ensure you have the correct documents. If you fly to Luxembourg, your pet will either travel in the hold of the plane or in the cabin. This depends on where you are flying from and how big your pet is. Usually, service animals for travelers with disabilities may travel in the cabin. Importing a vehicle to Luxembourg Suppose your removal to Luxembourg includes importing a used car (older than six months, with over 6000km of mileage). In that case, you need to take it to the Luxembourg Customs office with a request to register the vehicle (Demande en obtention d’un certificat d’immatriculation pour un véhicule routier). You also need to provide proof of ownership. Once you have these documents, customs will give you a 705 sticker. This allows you to register your vehicle at the National Society of Automobile Traffic (SNCA). For a car under six months old or with a mileage of under 6000km, you will need to fill out a 446L declaration and pay 17% Value Added Tax (VAT). Don’t forget that if you have a foreign driver’s license, you might need to exchange it.

Customs and importing goods into Luxembourg When you import your household goods, you typically won’t need to pay any duty costs. This is the case for anything you have owned for longer than six months before moving to Luxembourg. To be eligible for exemptions, you must move your property within a year of moving to Luxembourg. There are several exceptions, such as alcohol, tobacco, and items from second homes. In addition, there are restrictions on firearms, plants, and drugs. You can read more about these on the Luxembourg government information portal. Should you need to pay VAT on any of your items, the standard rate in Luxembourg is 17%. You can find out more on the Luxembourg Customs website (in French).