Public transport in Luxembourg Despite its size, Luxembourg has a dense and accessible public transport network that spans the entire Grand Duchy and also provides punctual connections to neighboring countries for cross-border commuters. Trains, trams, and buses in the country are clean, efficient, and user-friendly. In March 2020, Luxembourg did something that no country had ever done before: they made all public transportation free. While many cities and countries have trialed fare-free networks or free transportation for residents, Luxembourg’s bold step to make the entire network free of charge for everybody is a signal that the Grand Duchy takes mobility (especially those struggling with the cost of living in Luxembourg) seriously. Gare de Luxembourg is the country’s main transport hub There are two exceptions to the free transport rule in Luxembourg: First-class train carriages for passengers over the age of 12

Cross-border travel to Belgium, France, and Germany The Administration des transports publics (ATP) oversees public transport in Luxembourg, including coordinating services between the country’s different operating companies. Public transport operators in Luxembourg operate a certain mode rather than solely focussing on a region. Luxembourg has five public transport authorities serving the country: Autobus de la ville de Luxembourg (AVL)

Société nationale des chemins de fer luxembourgeois (CFL)

Régime général des transports routiers (RGTR)

Transport intercommunal de personnes dans le canton d’Esch-sur-Alzette (TICE)

Tramway de Luxembourg Altogether, the five public transport companies in Luxembourg operate a wide array of trains, buses, trams, and even a funicular.

Public transport apps in Luxembourg For a compact country, Luxembourg has a great selection of local public transport apps available to travelers, whether you live in Luxembourg City or one of the smaller Luxembourgish municipalities. If you’re just traveling by train, CFL has two separate apps for passengers: one for domestic travel and one for international travel. CFL Mobile lets users search for itineraries, buy tickets, and set up push notifications for your route; CFL International does the same, but for international journeys. For multimodal journeys or trips with the bus or tram, the APT also offers up a pair of apps. For trip planning and live information on parking or bike-sharing, the mobiliteit.lu app is available for Android and iOS.

Trams in Luxembourg Prior to 1964, Luxembourg had a wide network of trams serving urban areas. The return of trams to Luxembourgish streets was surprisingly recent, resuming only in 2017. Luxtram manages Luxembourg’s tram network. A pair of trams in Luxembourg Currently, there is one tram line operating in Luxembourg: Line T1, which runs from Luxexpo to Stäreplaz/Étoile and carries over 30,000 passengers per day. A number of extensions are also under construction, including: Lycée Bonnevoie (2022)

Cloche-d’Or (2024)

Luxembourg Airport (2024) The extensions to Luxembourg’s tram service will result in a direct connection between the national airport and the main train station. With the extension to Cloche-d’Or, travelers will be able to use a single line to access Luxembourg’s airport, central station, the new business district in Cloche-d’Or, and the European Union institutions in Kirchberg. As trams in Luxembourg travel entirely within the country’s territory, tram travel is free of charge for everyone.

Taxis, ride-sharing, and other car services in Luxembourg Taxis are widely available in Luxembourg City. Passengers can hail a taxi in Luxembourg from the street (if you are more than 50 meters from a nearby taxi stand), a taxi stand, by phone, or through their app. There are multiple taxi companies in Luxembourg and pricing is liberalized; each company is free to determine their own prices, though they are obliged to provide a price list on their window. As a result, taking a taxi in Luxembourg is quite expensive in comparison to the rest of Europe. A taxi waiting for passengers in Luxembourg City All taxis in Luxembourg have a number of stickers in their windows indicating it as such, in addition to the yellow and black sign on top of the vehicle. Drivers must take passengers on the shortest possible route unless you specify otherwise. Taxi drivers are not obliged to take animals in their car if they aren’t service animals; call the company in advance to ensure a driver is willing to transport your pet. Some taxis are available through taxi-hailing apps, including companies such as: Hellotaxi

taxi.eu

WEBTAXI Popular ride-hailing apps like Uber are not allowed to operate in Luxembourg, however.

Long-distance coaches in Luxembourg As Luxembourg is a very small country, you can make the longest journeys in the country by trains and local bus routes. However, if you want to travel to another country, long-distance coaches can offer a cheaper alternative to the train and a more environmentally friendly option than flying. Expatica’s guide to Learn how to become a cross-border worker in Luxembourg Read more Flixbus provides long-distance coach travel between Luxembourg and several other European countries. These buses provide a comfortable coach ride, often with power outlets, WiFi, and refreshments. There are stops in Luxembourg City, Differdange, Esch-sur-Alzette, and Rodange. Check when booking to find the precise location of your stop.

Airports in Luxembourg The Directorate of Civil Aviation (DAC) oversees air travel in the country. As Luxembourg is part of the EU, it is also a member of the EASA. Luxembourg has one international airport: Luxembourg Airport in Findel. It had around two million passengers in 2021, with 800 flights per week on average. Most of its flights go to other European countries – for direct flights to farther away, your closest options are likely Frankfurt Airport, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Brussels Airport. You can reach Luxembourg Airport with bus lines 16 and 29 from elsewhere in Luxembourg, or bus line 117 from Trier, Germany. Bear in mind that this bus charges a fare. It’s also worth checking the Flibco Bus website to find out about connections to the airport from Belgium and elsewhere in Germany.

Other methods of public transport in Luxembourg Beyond the trains, buses, and trams, Luxembourg is home to one other form of public transport: the funicular. Funiculars use cable-driven cars to ascend and descend steeper, with two cars traveling in opposite directions in order to counterbalance one another. A ride on the Pfaffenthal-Kirchberg Funicular takes 63 seconds The Pfaffenthal-Kirchberg Funicular, which is run by the national rail company (CFL), connects Gare de Pfaffenthal-Kirchberg with the Kirchberg plateau after an ascent of 200 meters. Just across the river from the funicular is another fairly unique way to travel: the Panoramic Elevator of the Pfaffenthal. Cycling is also increasingly popular as a way of getting around Luxembourg, especially considering the improving state of cycling infrastructure in Luxembourg. To that end, Luxembourgish authorities introduced the mBox, which is a network of bicycle storage lockers. Travelers can register for the service and add it to their mKaart. mBox is a free service, though there is a refundable deposit of €20. Don’t have a bike of your own? Vël’Ok operates a comprehensive bike-share program in Luxembourg.

Public transport discounts in Luxembourg As you’ve certainly heard, public transport in Luxembourg is free for all passengers. As a result, the only discounts that apply are either for first-class train carriages within Luxembourg or cross-border travel. Discounted tickets are available for: elderly individuals (older than 60)

students (younger than 30) Contact the public transport authority in Luxembourg that you plan on traveling with to secure a discounted travel pass.

How disability-accessible is public transport in Luxembourg? Full accessibility across all modes of public transport in Luxembourg is not quite possible at every single stop, although the situation is generally quite good. Bus operators are swiftly deploying low-floor buses and improving audio announcements on-board, while local governments are also improving the positioning of bus stops for one-step or no-step access. Tactile surface indicators are increasingly found in transportation hubs both large and small. Public transport stops in Luxembourg, such as this one at Clausener Bréck, have detailed network maps and live route information On top of the infrastructural improvements, Luxembourg has an on-demand service for those with limited mobility. Adapto provides public transport upon request within Luxembourg; passengers can reserve rides with Adapto’s apps for Android and iOS devices or by phone (2465-2465).

How environmentally friendly is public transportation in Luxembourg? In 2017, then-Minister for Sustainable Development and Infrastucture, François Bausch, said Luxembourg sought to ensure 25% of all trips in the country were by public transport by 2020. While the country failed to meet the target, Luxembourg is making gains when it comes to getting cars off the road; Eurostat data shows that the percentage of passenger trips by car decreased from 84.3% in 2009 to 82.9% in 2019. Although the numbers now might be small, Luxembourg’s ambitions aren’t. Removing fares from Luxembourg’s public transport network isn’t just a nice way to save a few euros while crossing town; it shows that Luxembourg’s government is ready to commit funding towards new facilities, clean transit vehicles, and rapidly expanding routes over the long run.

Public transport safety in Luxembourg Traveling with public transport in Luxembourg is both efficient and safe. Considering the low crime rates in Luxembourg, your biggest concern as a traveler is missing a bus that only runs once per hour. As with any other country, it’s worth keeping a close eye on your belongings in and around major train stations and other transit hubs in Luxembourg. On the bus, passengers must move towards the rear; this is to ensure that the bus driver’s view isn’t blocked by standing passengers. If a bus doesn’t stop to pick up passengers at a bus stop, it’s probably because the bus is full and there isn’t a safe place for new passengers to sit or stand.

Making a public transport complaint in Luxembourg Complaints should generally be made to a specific transport authority in Luxembourg. Most authorities have a contact form for this, including: AVL

CFL

TICE If the public transport authority in Luxembourg that you wish to lodge a complaint with doesn’t have a contact form on their website, you can also get in touch directly with the Verkéiersverbond. Lost property can either be returned to you either by contacting the company directly or via the Service national des objets trouvés (National Lost Property Office) of the Grand Ducal Police.