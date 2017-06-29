The cost of living in Luxembourg

Wages and salary in Luxembourg In comparison to other neighboring countries, wages in Luxembourg are generous. The country has the highest minimum wage in the European Union (€2,387 per month). This can be raised or lowered depending on the worker’s skills and age.

Housing costs in Luxembourg Overall, the cost of housing in Luxembourg is expensive. In 2022, housing in the country cost 87% more than the European Union (EU) average. If you are only planning to stay in the country for a short period, the best idea is to rent. If you intend to stay long-term, you should consider buying property. Rental costs in Luxembourg Renting property in Luxembourg can be quite expensive. In addition to monthly rent, you may also have to pay a deposit of one to three months. Expatica’s guide to Learn how to rent property in Luxembourg Read more In the center of Luxembourg City, the average rent prices are around €1,610 for a one-bedroom apartment. For a three-bedroom dwelling, expats should expect to pay up to €4,000. Elsewhere in the country, particularly the south and east, house prices are slightly more affordable. Property prices in Luxembourg If you want to buy property, you will need a deposit of at least 20% of the property’s value to get a mortgage in Luxembourg. The average price per square meter varies significantly. In the most popular areas, you could be looking at paying as much as €15,000 per square meter for an apartment, while apartments out of the city center up to €11,000 per square meter.

Cost of domestic bills in Luxembourg Utility bills in Luxembourg The cost for basic utilities in Luxembourg including electricity, heating, cooling, water, and garbage in an 85 square-meter apartment is about €250. Electricity prices in Luxembourg are €0.20 per KWh, which is just below the EU average of €0.25 KWh. Telecommunications in Luxembourg There are several telecommunication companies in Luxembourg. Most of them offer a selection of deals on mobile packages, TV, and internet. For an idea of cost, POST Luxembourg offers internet, TV, and telephone packages from around €40 to €80 per month.

Healthcare costs in Luxembourg The public healthcare system in Luxembourg provides free basic healthcare to all residents. However, employed individuals pay monthly contributions to the healthcare system at a rate of 12% of their gross earnings. Employers also pay half the contribution costs on behalf of employees. These contributions cover residents for childbirth, rehabilitation, hospitalization, medical prescriptions, and consultations. However, treatment must be paid for upfront and recovered later provided you have made sufficient contributions. Although the public healthcare system will be sufficient for the majority of expatriates, you do have the option of taking out private health insurance.

Childcare costs in Luxembourg Childcare is expensive in most countries and with the high cost of living in Luxembourg, finding an affordable solution to look after your children can be challenging. Families with young children have the option of a crèche, day nursery, independent babysitter, or au pair. A crèche accepts children from the age of three months old up to the age of four, and parents pay according to their income. Low-income families may be able to get subsidies known as cheque-service accueil (CSA) to help with childcare costs. Expatica’s guide to Read more in our guide to childcare in Luxembourg Read more Should you require a full-time childminder in Luxembourg, you could hire an au pair. There are several criteria that you and your au pair need to meet, which you can find on the Luxembourg public information portal. They are entitled to a fifth of the minimum wage as pocket money and must also be provided with board and lodgings. Bear in mind that a live-in au pair will add to your grocery bills, but it might still be cheaper than a private nursery.

Study costs in Luxembourg Despite the Grand Duchy’s high rankings on the OECD Better Life Index, education is one of the few areas where it falls behind. State schools are free of charge for internationals that are registered with Luxembourgish social security. However, lessons are taught in one or all three of the official languages: German, French, or Luxembourgish. Students must be proficient in all three languages to graduate. Expat children typically attend one of the international schools in Luxembourg, but tuition fees are high. Fees cost around €3,000 for preschool and up to €20,000 a year for 16-year-olds. Fees increase each year according to the age of students. There is also an additional one-time application and entrance fee to enroll your children. Luxembourg’s university fees are much less expensive. Tuition fees are either €200 or €400 per semester for the majority of bachelor’s programs at public universities. This is likely to be higher at private institutions.

Cost of food and drink in Luxembourg Groceries in Luxembourg The cost of grocery shopping is higher in Luxembourg than in most places. In 2021, the average price of food, beverages, and tobacco was 25% above the EU average. The cost, however, does depend on where you shop. Luxembourg-owned supermarkets Cactus and Alima might be a little more expensive than some of the foreign chains such as Auchan and Match & Smatch. For the lowest grocery prices, try Aldi and Lidl, both of which have several stores in Luxembourg. Here are some of the average prices for essential groceries in Luxembourg: One liter of milk: €1.30

Loaf of fresh white bread: €2.82

One kilogram of rice: €2.33

12 eggs: €3.74

Local cheese (one kilogram): €16.82 Cost of dining out at restaurants in Luxembourg Eating out in Luxembourg can be expensive. However, you can still enjoy good quality food in inexpensive restaurants for €10–25 per person. A mid-range restaurant will average out at around €70 per person. If you’re dining on a budget, the cost of a typical lunch is between €10 and €12. Beer, wine, and spirits in Luxembourg A half liter of local or imported beer in a pub or restaurant will set you back about €5. Meanwhile, you can find much cheaper beer in supermarkets: between €2–3.50. A bottle of mid-range wine costs around €10.

Leisure activities in Luxembourg Clothing in Luxembourg Prices for high-street clothing in Luxembourg are similar to surrounding countries. For example, a pair of mid-range jeans will set you back an average of €70, while a summer dress costs about €36. You can expect to spend about €100 on a pair of running shoes and €117 on dress shoes. These are roughly the same as prices in France and costs in Belgium. Hobbies in Luxembourg If you’re into sports, you can expect to pay €20–80 for a gym membership, depending on which facilities you want to use and when. A tennis court costs around €19 to rent for an hour. For movie fans, you’ll pay €10–16 for an international release at the cinema. This is in line with other European countries.

Taxation and social security in Luxembourg Personal income tax in Luxembourg is based on your marital status and the amount of income for each household. Single people are taxed on class 1 or 1a contributions and married couples on class 2 contributions. If both spouses in a married couple earn taxable incomes, the class 2 contributions are based on a combined assessment. Separated couples are typically granted class 1 or 1a contributions. Photo: Maskot via Getty Images Taxable income starts from €11,265 a year. Individuals that earn less than this amount do not pay taxes. The maximum is 42% on an income that exceeds €200,004. Social security contributions in Luxembourg are paid directly from your salary and cover illness, unemployment, occupational accidents, pension, childbirth, long-term care insurance, and death. Pension costs are 24% of your gross income, which goes to the government’s fund for state pensions and benefits for invalidity citizens. This 24% is made up of 8% from you, 8% from your employer, and 8% from the state. Your monthly contribution to health insurance is €107.58.