Communications in Luxembourg Are you a new arrival in Luxembourg? Then you'll probably be pleasantly surprised at just how competitive the Grand Duchy's telecoms sector is. Luxembourg might be a small country, but there are still a handful of service providers to choose from.

These providers usually offer discounted packages if you choose to take out more than one service at the same time. They also offer deals on mobile phone subscriptions. This could save you money if you're looking at mobile operators in Luxembourg, so it pays to shop around. You could also save money by comparing your options for telecoms providers on a site such as LetzCompare.

Getting connected in a new home If you’re new in Luxembourg, you’ll want to get your new home connected as soon as possible. Generally speaking, if you’re buying a property in Luxembourg, you’ll probably need to start from scratch and set up your own home phone, internet, and TV subscriptions. While this might seem like hard work, it’s fairly easy to do and it will give you the freedom to choose the provider that meets your needs. If you’re renting a property in the Grand Duchy, your new home may well already have these services set up. If this is the case, their costs might be included in your monthly rent payments. However, be sure to clarify this with your landlord before signing any paperwork. You should also check what (if anything) is put in your name and whether you can change providers should you wish. If there are no existing connections, you may have to set them up once you move in. Should you decide to stay in a serviced or short-term apartment, you’ll probably have all your communication needs included in your rent. It might be possible to change providers should you wish. However, if you’re not planning on staying in Luxembourg for a long time, it probably won’t be worth your while.

Getting a landline telephone in Luxembourg These days, it seems like many of us live our whole lives on our smartphones. However, while getting a mobile phone in Luxembourg is easy enough, many expats prefer the security of having a landline connection at home. This often makes it cheaper to call friends and family overseas. Expatica’s guide to Hungry? Then read our guide to supermarkets in Luxembourg Read more Historically, state-owned POST Luxembourg held a monopoly over telephone connections across the country. Indeed, POST still dominates the market as it operates Luxembourg’s fixed-line network. This means that you’ll need to contact POST should you require a new phone connection as they will need to install it. However, once you have an active phone line at home, you are free to choose the provider of your choice. Most of Luxembourg’s home phone providers offer a landline connection as part of a package deal including internet, TV, and even mobile phone subscriptions. These deals can work out significantly cheaper so it’s definitely something worth considering if you’re setting up your new home. How do I set up a landline phone in Luxembourg? If you’re moving into a house without any existing phone connections, you’ll need to contact POST Luxembourg to get a brand new line installed. Be aware that this process can take quite a while, so it’s worth arranging the engineer’s visit ahead of time to ensure you’re not left without a phone line for too long. If your new home already has a phone line installed, you can choose to stick with the existing provider or change to another one. Once you’ve decided on your chosen provider, you can get connected. When signing up for a landline connection in Luxembourg, you’ll need to provide your supplier with the following information: Proof of identification (most likely a passport)

Proof of address (registration certificate)

Bank account details Expatica’s guide to Find out how to open a bank account in Luxembourg Read more It will take a few days for your phone line to be activated and you’ll likely be informed of this in writing via post or email. If you’re already living in Luxembourg, you can easily relocate your phone/internet contract to your new address. If you’re at the end of your contract and wish to change, your new provider will typically be able to handle the switch for you.

Setting up an internet connection in Luxembourg Luxembourg has a good internet network that offers both ADSL and fiber optic connectivity. Connection speeds are generally decent although this will largely depend on where you live. Speeds are highest in Luxembourg City and other main towns. In rural areas, particularly in the north of the country, speeds and cable options can be restricted. It’s important to do a speed test before signing up to a contract to check you aren’t paying for download speeds that you can’t receive. Luxembourg’s internet network is predominantly owned and operated by POST Luxembourg, due to the company’s position as the state-owned provider. This means that many homes use POST as the default provider. However, don’t let that stop you from shopping around for internet providers as you’ll soon find plenty of deals to choose from. Competition is fierce and packages are priced according to cable type, download speed, and additional extras, such as TV packages and interactive services. The biggest internet providers in Luxembourg include: Eltrona

Tango When signing up for an internet package, it’s essential that you find the right one that meets your needs. For example, if your family spends a lot of time gaming then you’ll need a faster download speed. However, if you only use the internet for social media, shopping, or subscription TV services like hayu or Netflix, you’ll be fine with a slower download speed. When signing up for a Luxembourgish internet contract, make sure you read the small print. Some providers offer limited, no commitment contracts, however, many contracts are 24-months. Depending on your situation, you may need to take out one of these no commitment contracts. How do I set up an internet connection in Luxembourg? Chosen your provider? Great, now you’re ready to get your new home connected to the world wide web. Thankfully, it’s pretty straightforward to set up your internet connection. You can do it online, over the telephone, or in-person at one of the many retail outlets the providers have across the country. To sign up, you’ll need to provide the following: Proof of identification (most likely a passport)

Proof of address (registration certificate)

Bank account details When it comes to actually setting up your connection, your provider will likely mail you an installation package that includes your router and set-up information. Alternatively, they may arrange an engineer to come to your home and install your connection. If you’re already living in Luxembourg and want to simply switch from one internet company to another, get in touch with your new provider. They’ll likely offer a switchover service. This takes the stress out of the switching process while ensuring you stay online throughout the switch. Getting a VPN in Luxembourg When moving abroad, it’s more important than ever to ensure your privacy and security while surfing online. For many expats living in the Grand Duchy, this means getting a Virtual Private Network (VPN). VPNs can help you browse with more anonymity and privacy wherever you are in the world. They can also help unblock online content, letting you access your favorite sites and platforms from home and abroad. VPNs available in Luxembourg include: Atlas VPN

ClearVPN

CyberGhost VPN

ExpressVPN

NordVPN

Surfshark

VyprVPN

Paying for your bills in Luxembourg Paying for your TV, internet, or landline phone bills in Luxembourg is usually done monthly. Your service provider will stipulate their preferred payment method when you sign up. However, this is likely to be by monthly automatic collection (direct debit) or bank transfer. Depending on your provider, you may need a local bank account to set up these payments. If you don’t already have one, read our guide to mobile banking in Luxembourg and find out how you can apply in minutes.

Making a complaint about a telecoms company Every Luxembourgish telecom company has its own complaints process should you feel their service has not been up to scratch. You can find this information easily on their respective website. However, should you want to complain about the company itself, you can do so by contacting the IRL (Institut luxembourgeois de régulation), Luxembourg’s telecoms regulator. Here, you’ll find the relevant information for filing a complaint against your provider.