Places to avoid in Luxembourg Fortunately for expats moving to Luxembourg, the country is very safe. In fact, it ranks 15th globally in the 2023 Safety Index. Therefore, there are no parts of the country to necessarily avoid. However, if you move somewhere rural, and don’t speak Luxembourgish, French, or German, you may face a language barrier. This can, in turn, make it difficult to integrate into your new home and make new friends. With this in mind, you may want to stick to the southern part of the country, where many people speak English and other European languages. Alternatively, you can learn one or more of Luxembourg’s official languages.

Statistiques.lu – provides statistics about the population demographics across Luxembourg

Ville de Luxembourg – provides a guide for 24 neighborhoods within Luxembourg City