How to access hospital treatment in Luxembourg You need a referral from a doctor to be admitted for hospital care. However, you do not need a doctor’s referral to visit a specialist for outpatient treatment and can make an appointment directly. All patients have the right to choose a specialist, as long as the treatment is available on the CNS. For some specialist treatments, however, there may be a waiting list and you may have to wait a few weeks for an appointment. Hospital care through the CNS is available free to all residents who have health insurance coverage, as well as their dependent family members. If you are a resident, remember that you need to take your social security card with you to appointments at hospitals in Luxembourg. Non-residents, and those in Luxembourg on short visits, will need to take out private health insurance to access hospitals in Luxembourg. However, nationals from European Union/European Free Trade Area countries can use their European Health Insurance Card. If you do not have adequate health insurance coverage, then you will only be able to access emergency healthcare.

Emergency treatment in Luxembourg is free, even if you don't have health insurance. However, charges apply if your situation is no longer urgent. Hospitals provide urgent care through their emergency departments (cas d'urgence or spoedgeval). However, do keep in mind that some of the smaller and specialist hospitals don't provide emergency services. Also, be aware that out-of-hours service rotates between regions. You can find schedules for emergency treatment in local newspapers, doctors' surgeries, and pharmacies. The phone number for medical emergencies in Luxembourg is 112.

Hospital stays in Luxembourg: what to expect When attending a hospital in Luxembourg, either for a stay as an in-patient or an outpatient appointment, you should bring your ID and your CNS card which you will need to present at the reception desk. If you stay overnight, it is also advisable to take your clothes and toiletries. You should also bring money to pay for certain services and products on offer, such as TV, internet and supplementary food and drink. There are three classes of hospital service in Luxembourg: First class – this is a single private room, which costs extra unless you have premium-level private health insurance.

– this is a single private room, which costs extra unless you have premium-level private health insurance. Second class – this is the standard service, which is a shared room with two or three other patients.

– this is the standard service, which is a shared room with two or three other patients. Third class – this is a ward with more than three patients. However, this usually only occurs when there are no other rooms available. Some hospital staff speak English but there is no guarantee that there will be English-speaking staff available. The most common language in Luxembourg is French; if you are concerned about this and you’re still learning one of Luxembourg’s languages, then you might want to have a few useful French medical phrases to hand.

Hospital costs in Luxembourg Treatment in hospitals in Luxembourg is free but the CNS operates on a system of reimbursements so patients have to pay upfront and then submit receipts to get the money back. Although treatment is free, patients (with the exception of children under 18) are charged €23.10 per night for overnight stays in a standard room and €11.55 for a day visit. If you stay in a first class private room, then costs for the room and services increase by 66%. This is unless you have been placed in an individual private room for medical reasons beyond your control. Health insurance for hospital costs in Luxembourg If you have public health insurance, you can claim reimbursements (usually between 80–90% of the full costs) for things such as: Medical care

Prescriptions

Analysis and laboratory tests

Prosthetics

Hearing, visual, and speech aids

Travel costs

Medical devices

Maternity care

Rehabilitation costs

Funeral costs You won't be able to claim anything back for cosmetic procedures or additional hospital services such as TV access, phone calls, and supplementary food and drink. Insurance payments also cover dependent family members such as children, and students up to the age of 27. People on low incomes do not have to make CNS contributions. Given the heightened need for medical care in these COVID times, it is worth noting that you might be able to claim back 100% of all treatment costs and services if you take out private health insurance in Luxembourg. You may also be able to claim back any fees that you pay for overnight stays or day visits. However, this will depend on the level of private coverage that you have taken out. There are a number of expat-friendly international health insurance companies which offer different coverage packages, including companies such as: Allianz Care

Cigna Global

Being discharged from hospitals in Luxembourg If you are admitted to the hospital for a stay as an in-patient, then you will be under the care of a designated doctor or specialist who will be responsible for discharging you. You can discharge yourself early, however, this means that your health insurance provider may refuse to pay for your care. Outpatients are free to leave the hospital at any time. However, if the health professional treating you thinks that this may pose a risk to your health or well-being, you will need to sign a certificate of discharge stating that you are aware of the risks of doing this. When you are discharged from a hospital in Luxembourg, you should be informed of a follow-up treatment schedule if needed. This may involve further hospital appointments or treatment at another specialist healthcare unit.