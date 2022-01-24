Mental healthcare services in Luxembourg The Ministry of Health is responsible for healthcare policy and budget in Luxembourg. It works closely with the LLMH. The League is a voluntary organization that offers mental health services, support, information, awareness, and training. The Ministry of Health also runs a health portal with information on health policy, prevention programs, and citizen healthcare rights. In the main, primary care for mental health in Luxembourg is available through state-funded healthcare. It consists of GP support plus psychiatric services within hospitals that offer outpatient and short-stay inpatient care. Those needing longer-term psychiatric help usually receive treatment at the Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Center (Centre Hospitalier Neuro-Psychiatrique – CHNP). Secondary care is available through specialists offering services through state-funded healthcare as well as a network of voluntary organizations and private providers. State health insurance in Luxembourg also covers: treatment from GPs, medical specialists, hospital care, long-term care for the elderly and those with severe illnesses. It is worth noting that health insurance also covers prevention and educational programs for children and older residents.

How to access mental health services in Luxembourg If you feel that you need mental health support in Luxembourg, you can contact your GP who may refer you for specialist treatment if necessary. Alternatively, you can access services and treatment directly without a referral. You can search for registered mental health specialists on the Luxembourg Society of Psychology (Société Luxembourgeoise de Psychologie asbl – SLP) web portal and Doctena Luxembourg. However, do keep in mind that you will need a doctor’s referral for in-patient hospital treatment such as surgery or ongoing psychiatric care. You can contact the CHNP’s policlinic about a consultation. In addition, the Ministry of Health set up a COVID-19 hotline to offer psychological support in several languages (weekdays from 08:00 to 16:00).

Services dealing with eating disorders in Luxembourg Eating disorders are on the rise in Luxembourg, as they have been in many countries. Anorexia nervosa affects around 1% of female adolescents, with around 90% of sufferers of all ages being female. Bulimia nervosa affects between 1%–2% of all young people, while Binge Eating Disorder affects around 3% of the adult population with around 60% of sufferers being female. Unfortunately, there are currently no specialist public facilities and there is a lack of trained professionals to deal with eating disorders in Luxembourg. If you have an eating disorder, or have a child with a problem in this area, you should contact your GP or the child’s school health team. Additionally, you can get in touch with Kanner-Jugendtelefon (KJT) who can offer support and advice to children and families. There are a couple of support groups that also run sessions in Luxembourg. Anorexics and Bulimics Anonymous (ABA) currently run online meetings on Mondays. Overeaters Anonymous also hold sessions in Diekirch and Luxembourg City.

Mental healthcare for people with severe mental health problems in Luxembourg Those with severe or acute mental illness in Luxembourg usually receive treatment from psychiatrists or other mental health specialists in hospital settings, either as inpatients or through outpatient services. There has also been a growth in supplementary community-based programs to help with rehabilitation and reintegration in recent years. Luxembourg has 74 psychiatric beds per 100,000 inhabitants, which is about the same as the EU average. The number of beds has reduced as alternatives such as daycare and community support have improved. The CHNP is the main facility for those with severe mental health problems in Luxembourg. Its Rehaklinik is a national rehabilitation center and provides services including: Rehabilitation for those with psychotic disorders

Specialist intensive care for those with acute conditions

Outpatient psychiatry and psychotherapy

Juvenile psychiatry

Psychiatric support for conditions related to old age

Supervision and support in prisons and detention centers Support is mainly through the public healthcare system covered by state health insurance. Between 80–100% of costs are covered by state funds, with children and those unable to make contributions themselves receiving the full 100% funding.

Support services for special groups in Luxembourg There are non-profit organizations in Luxembourg that offer mental health support specifically for females. Women In Distress (Femmes en Détresse) provides counseling, advice, and refuge accommodation for women experiencing domestic violence. There is also the Pro-Familia Foundation that offers psycho-social advice and temporary accommodation to women in a range of difficult situations. People in Luxembourg with disabilities can contact Info Handicap Luxembourg, which is the national disability council. They will provide information on what mental health support is available. For refugees, Caritas gives free psychological support sessions at its refugee centers throughout Luxembourg.