Children’s healthcare in Luxembourg Luxembourg has a good quality public healthcare system, the country is ranked seventh on the 2018 Euro Health Consumer Index. Children can access mostly free healthcare through the health insurance of their parents or guardians until the age of 18 (or 27 if they are full-time students). You can register your child with a family doctor or pediatrician in Luxembourg. Public healthcare in the country covers regular screenings, checkups, and vaccinations during the early years and school years. These are carried out by doctors and pediatricians in health centers and through school visits. You can also access specialist treatment at pediatric clinics and children’s hospitals. According to EU statistics, Luxembourg performs relatively well in terms of child health. In fact, 78.5% of children from the top quintile and 65.5% from the bottom quintile of households are in very good health. This is better than the EU averages of 71.5% and 61.3% respectively. Notably, just 1–2% of children in Luxembourg have unmet healthcare needs. This is slightly better than the EU average. The 2021 EU health profile for Luxembourg shows that the country outperforms the EU average in terms of physical activity and vaccinations for children. However, it is below the EU average for childhood obesity and smoking.

Taking your child to the pediatrician in Luxembourg Parents in Luxembourg typically register their children with a family doctor. Pediatricians tend to operate as specialists at clinics, health centers, and hospitals. However, you don’t need a referral to access pediatric care in Luxembourg. This means you can choose to have your child cared for by a pediatrician rather than a family doctor. There are 98 pediatricians in Luxembourg according to 2018 EU statistics. This works out at 16.4 per 100,000 inhabitants, which is slightly below the European average of 19 per 100,000. You will also find a range of pediatric specialists, including pediatric cardiologists and pediatric dentists, in Luxembourg. Depending on their exact qualifications, pediatricians in Luxembourg may carry out checkups, give advice, offer treatments and also perform surgery. You can search for pediatricians in Luxembourg on Doctena or Collège Médical, which is the body that all medical professionals need to register with in order to practice in Luxembourg. Routine childhood health checkups in Luxembourg Luxembourg has a program of child health checks that runs through the early years and school years. Each child receives six compulsory checkups by a GP or pediatrician between the age of 0–2, and then additional health checks are available between the age of 2–4. These screenings aim to identify any special needs or areas of concern. Tests include: Neonatal screening via blood tests carried out at 3 days old to check for rare genetic diseases

Regular monitoring of height and weight

Hearing screening carried out at 2 days old and then again at 30 months old

Vision tests carried out between 10–40 months old

Screening for language or communication disorders at 30 months old

Monitoring of motor activity, cognition, and behavior The Socio-Medical League (Ligue Médico-Sociale) organizes free screenings for children aged up to four in Luxembourg. It also offers free consultation and advice on areas including breastfeeding, nutrition, and hygiene. As mentioned, health checks continue for children in Luxembourg during school years. These take place in the third and fifth years of primary school and then again in the fourth year of secondary school. Tests include: Height and weight tests

Vision and hearing tests

Blood and urine tests Vaccinations for children in Luxembourg Routine vaccinations for children are free in Luxembourg. They are not mandatory but the Higher Council for Infectious Diseases (Conseil Supérieur des maladies infectieuses – CSMI) publishes a list of recommended vaccines and schedules for children between the ages of two months and 16 years, including: Diphtheria

Tetanus

Polio

Hepatitis B

Measles, mumps, and rubella

Hemophilus influenzae type b The Ministry of Health publishes an up-to-date vaccination schedule for Luxembourg on its web portal. Although vaccinations are not mandatory they are highly recommended.

Children’s hospitals in Luxembourg All hospitals in Luxembourg are part of the state-funded health service. General hospitals provide pediatric services, with most also providing emergency care. Luxembourg also has one specialist children’s hospital – the Kannerklinik. This is part of Luxembourg’s central hospital complex, the Centre Hospitalier de Luxembourg – CHL. Centre Hospitalier de Luxembourg As mentioned, you do not need a GP referral to take your child to see a specialist for outpatient treatment at a Luxembourg hospital. However, inpatient care such as surgery requires a referral. Most hospital services are free for children. However, there are additional costs for things like a bed in a single private room. Of course, you will need to pay for these extras yourself or have private insurance to cover the gaps.

Children’s dental care in Luxembourg Dental care for children under 18 years is fully reimbursed by state health insurance. This includes checkups, extractions, prostheses such as fillings and bridges, and orthodontic treatments. More complex treatment will require additional private health insurance. As with doctors, you can register your child with a dentist of your choice in Luxembourg. So you can choose to consult a family dentist or a pediatric dentist. Be sure to check that they have a contract with the CNS to provide state-funded dental care unless you have private health insurance. You will need to provide your child’s ID and proof of health insurance coverage, for example, their social security number. Expatica’s guide to Learn how to access dental care in Luxembourg Read more Children also receive dental care through schools in Luxembourg. They learn about oral hygiene during preschool and primary school education. Annual checkups run from the first year of preschool to the end of primary school. There are further checkups in the second and fourth years of secondary school.