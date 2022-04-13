Sexual and reproductive health in Luxembourg

Attitudes towards sex and sexuality in Luxembourg Although Luxembourg is among the smallest countries in the world, it also tends to score fairly high in terms of progressive social attitudes, including views on sex and sexuality. In fact, it ranks 15th globally on the 2020 Social Progress Index, with high scores on personal rights, freedom, and choice. Furthermore, according to a 2019 EU survey, 87% of residents think that LGBT+ citizens should have the same rights as heterosexuals, which is the 7th highest percentage among member states. However, although Luxembourg has supportive laws and policies concerning sexual and reproductive health, along with a high-quality healthcare system to support residents, it currently lacks robust data in several key areas such as family planning, STI transmissions, and adolescent sexual health.

Accessing contraception in Luxembourg Luxembourg was among the best-performing countries on the 2020 European Contraception Policy Atlas. Birth control is widely available through pharmacists and family planning centers, with the state reimbursing 80% of costs on many methods to women under 30. Moreover, only 2% of children in Luxembourg were born to teen mothers in 2015, which was below the EU average of 4%. Types of available contraception Below are the various types of contraception that are available in the country: Male condom s – available in pharmacies and supermarkets at around €2 per condom; free from family planning centers

s – available in pharmacies and supermarkets at around €2 per condom; free from family planning centers Female condom s – aka the femidom or internal condom; you can buy these from pharmacies or online at around €7 for a pack of three

s – aka the femidom or internal condom; you can buy these from pharmacies or online at around €7 for a pack of three Birth control pill – available on prescription from a GP or gynecologist; it costs around €18 for one cycle, but 80% is reimbursed to women under 30 who have health insurance

– available on prescription from a GP or gynecologist; it costs around €18 for one cycle, but 80% is reimbursed to women under 30 who have health insurance Hormonal patch – available on prescription at around €144 for one year’s supply (13 cycles); 80% is reimbursed

– available on prescription at around €144 for one year’s supply (13 cycles); 80% is reimbursed Vaginal ring – available on prescription at around €167 for one year’s supply (13 cycles); 80% is reimbursed

– available on prescription at around €167 for one year’s supply (13 cycles); 80% is reimbursed Hormonal IUD – prescription needed; costs around €144 for three to five years, with up to €60 reimbursed for women under 30

– prescription needed; costs around €144 for three to five years, with up to €60 reimbursed for women under 30 Copper IUD – available on prescription at a cost of around €100-120 for three to five years; not reimbursed

– available on prescription at a cost of around €100-120 for three to five years; not reimbursed Hormonal implant – available on prescription and costs around €140 for three years; not reimbursed

– available on prescription and costs around €140 for three years; not reimbursed Injectable progestin – given every three months on prescription; costs around €37 for one year (4 injections), but is not reimbursed

– given every three months on prescription; costs around €37 for one year (4 injections), but is not reimbursed The diaphragm – costs around €35 online

– costs around €35 online Silicone cervical cape – costs €60 online

– costs €60 online Spermicide cream – available in supermarkets and pharmacists; costs around €7-20

– available in supermarkets and pharmacists; costs around €7-20 Emergency pill – costs around €25 at a pharmacy without a prescription, or free from a family planning center There are plans to make most contraception free for all in Luxembourg, however, there have been delays in implementing this. Information and advice on contraceptive methods You can find more information about the different forms of contraception in Luxembourg on MaContraception (in French and German). For family planning advice and information, you can also visit the website of the non-profit association, Planning Familial (in French), which operates three centers in Luxembourg.

Pregnancy and childbirth in Luxembourg Public health insurance covers most of the costs of having a baby in Luxembourg, including birth costs, prenatal, and antenatal care. GPs are the main point of contact during pregnancy, however, you can choose to see a gynecologist if you prefer. Doctors can also prescribe midwives to assist with procedures, including postnatal care, and 100% of the costs are reimbursed. When it comes to giving birth, you can choose to have the baby in a hospital, a birth house, or at home. However, just bear in mind that state insurance doesn’t cover home births.

Abortion in Luxembourg Abortion has been legal in Luxembourg since 1978, and public health insurance usually covers the costs. Current laws state that you can have an abortion up to 12 weeks into the pregnancy; although doctors can allow late abortions in circumstances where there is a life-threatening risk for the mother or the child to be. You will need to consult your GP or qualified specialist and undergo a three-day consideration period before having an abortion in Luxembourg. If you are under 18 and still under parental authority, you will also have to get parental consent. If you are seven weeks pregnant or less, you will probably receive a medical abortion. Otherwise, a gynecologist will carry out a surgical abortion.

Erectile dysfunction treatment in Luxembourg If you experience erectile dysfunction in Luxembourg, you can purchase medication such as Viagra over the counter in pharmacies. You can also consult your doctor or a medical specialist about accessing other treatments. The Ministry of Health lists a number of available treatments including intracavernous injections, external prosthetics, transurethral treatment, penis implants, and radical prostatectomy. However, public health insurance does not currently cover any of these. Therefore, if you take out a private health insurance policy, make sure to check with your insurer about what it covers and how much you can claim as reimbursement.

Feminine hygiene products in Luxembourg You can find a range of feminine hygiene products in pharmacies and supermarkets in Luxembourg. These were recently made cheaper when the government reduced the VAT rate from 17% to 3% on items including tampons, sanitary towels, pantyliners, menstrual cups, and natural sponges. Because of this, Luxembourg now has the second-lowest tampon tax in Europe, after Ireland. Interestingly, Luxembourg City has gone even further, installing machines that distribute free tampons and sanitary towels in a handful of public toilets.

Services in Luxembourg dealing with sexual problems Both men and women in Luxembourg can access services to treat sexual problems, be it either individually or as couples. For medical issues, you should consult your GP or a specialist such as a gynecologist or a urologist before embarking on any treatment or purchasing medication. They will be able to advise you about the best course of action and inform you what public health insurance may or may not cover. If you want counseling or sex therapy, you can contact therapists directly. However, it is important to be aware that public insurance for therapy sessions is limited. In fact, you will usually only be able to get funded treatment if your GP or specialist recommends this as a course of action and refers you to a CNS-registered practitioner. Private treatment generally costs around €70 to €140 a session, while S Therapy offers sexual health advice and in-person and online counseling for €100 per 50-minute session; with an initial free 30-minute session. You can search for counselors, therapists, and sexologists on the Collège Médical website, Doctena Luxembourg, or the Luxembourg Society of Psychology (SLP). There are also a few non-profit organizations in Luxembourg that offer free counseling and support for sexual issues, including Planning Familial (in French) and the Pro-Familial Foundation (in French and German). However, waiting lists for these services may be long. You can also find support, information, and advice through the Luxembourg League of Mental Hygiene.

Services in Luxembourg dealing with sexual abuse and assault If you experience or witness sexual abuse or assault in Luxembourg, you should contact the police immediately by calling 113 or visiting your nearest police station. Any act of sexual assault in the country is subject to criminal law. Rape is punishable by imprisonment of five to 10 years, while other acts of sexual assault or abuse carry a sentence of between one and five years. Expatica’s guide to Make a note of these emergency numbers in Luxembourg Read more You can also access support through a number of organizations and networks. For example, Women In Distress (Femmes en Détresse) offers a range of services including emergency accommodation, counseling and legal support for victims of abuse, awareness workshops on sexual abuse, and services to support trafficked women. The Pro Familia Foundation is another voluntary organization that provides support to women and children that suffer sexual abuse. You can call 2060 1060 to report any incidences or threats of domestic violence in Luxembourg (open between 12:00 and 20:00). There is also a rape and sexual abuse helpline which you can reach on 49 58 54.

Young people’s sexual health in Luxembourg In Luxembourg, sex education is mandatory in schools for children from the age of 13; however, these days, it begins in primary schools from the age of six as part of citizenship classes. It then continues in secondary school in biology classes and sometimes religion classes. Children learn about the following subjects in Luxembourg: Body anatomy, and puberty

Love, marriage, partnerships, and family

Pregnancy and birth

Sex and STIs/STDs

Contraception

LGBT+ and sexuality

Sexual abuse and gender-based violence

HIV/AIDS

Sexual rights Expatica’s guide to Read more about the education system in Luxembourg Read more A 2020 EU report found that Luxembourg covered most key sex education topics. That said, there was a lack of teaching on gender roles and mutual consent. The non-profit association Planning Familial works with schools, youth clubs, and after-school clubs to deliver sex education and sexual health awareness sessions. However, these are not compulsory and are not present in all schools in Luxembourg. Luxembourg has a relatively high contraception use among young people, and teenagers can get free condoms at family planning centers across the country. As a result, teen pregnancy rates are well below the EU average. Despite this, STIs and STDs remain a problem in Luxembourg, with two-thirds occurring before the age of 25 and one in four new infections being among teenagers. Sexual health service for youth in Luxembourg Children and young people can access state-funded sexual health services for free in Luxembourg. This includes access to doctors, gynecologists, urologists, and other medical specialists for checkups and treatment. Schools also deliver sexual health services through the School Health Department (Service Médecine Scolaire). Notably, the department also deals with any matters of sexual abuse involving children that come to light in schools. In addition to this, young people can seek free sexual health support from Planning Familial (in French), which has three centers in Luxembourg. Services include: Counseling for teenagers aged 14 and above

Free contraception

STI testing

Information on puberty and related hormonal changes

Advice on pregnancy

HPV vaccination advice

Support for victims of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)

Support for victims of sexual abuse and violence