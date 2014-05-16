Crime in Luxembourg The summer brings a higher amount of petty theft and scams at transport stations, busy shopping areas, and bars. The most common forms of crime in Luxembourg are non-violent, like theft and burglary. Pickpockets are a problem on buses and in Luxembourg’s train stations. The Gare (main train station) that serves international trains to Paris is a place to be mindful of your belongings. ATM card reading happens, so be aware when making withdrawals. Problems with drugs, vandalism, theft, corruption, and bribery have all seen a moderate increase over the years. However, the overall numbers remain low. For example, in 2015 there were five homicides in comparison to four. Burglaries have dropped by 17% in 2016, although they still make up for over half of annual crimes reported. Rarely does this refer to home burglary, as it is more directed to purse snatching and suitcase stealing.

Safety precautions Luxembourg has very well lit and maintained roads and public parks that are safe during the daylight hours. Avoid parks after dark, and keep your wallet close to you in busy areas during tourist season. Normal safety precautions at home is a good idea. Any victim of a crime should report the incident to the nearest police station and fill out a complaint. If there is a significant loss, the police report is necessary for the victim’s insurance company as evidence. If your bank or credit cards are stolen, block them immediately through the issuer; thieves often use them within the first hour. Luxembourg law allows police to detain foreign nationals for a maximum of 24 hours without an arrest warrant. In the case of an emergency, help is widely available. You can always dial 112 for an ambulance or a fire, or 113 for the police. Drugstores are also plentiful, and operate on a 24-hour rotation system for after-hour services. To find the on-call pharmacy, call 112. In case of an automobile mishap, report breakdowns and tows to the Automobile Club Luxembourg at 260 00. For more dire circumstances, still use 112 for a medical emergency or 113 for the police.

Luxembourg police and protection force In 2015, the Luxembourg government announced a complete overhaul of the police force structure that is currently still being organized. However, here is the basic layout of police for in Luxembourg at the time of publishing. The Grand Ducal Police makes up the primary law enforcement agency in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. They are responsible for safeguarding internal security, maintaining law and order, border control, and law enforcement. These police also responsible assist the military with internal operations if needed. Luxembourg’s police force operations has six regions under the command of a regional director of primary intervention centers (CIP), secondary intervention centers (CIS), local police stations, and region-wide services. Region headquarters are in Capellen, Diekirch, Esch-sur-Alzette, Grevenmacher, Luxembourg City, and Mersch. Under these CIPs are thirteen CIS. These offices are open 24 hours a day. Contact either one in the event of an emergency (dial 113). In addition, regional police forces are responsible for policing the roads, criminal investigation, and providing aid to victims of crime. A special police division at Luxembourg Findel Airport is directly responsible for border control.

Law and justice in Luxembourg Luxembourg may be small, but there are laws to abide by and a civil law court system to uphold. In fact, the European Court of Justice, the highest court in the European Union, sits in Luxembourg. Breaking the law in Luxembourg The Constitution of Luxembourg consists of 121 articles and 13 chapters, including foundations of the country, the guarantee of citizens’ rights and liberties, and the organization of the powers. If you live in Luxembourg and there is a serious incident or someone you know is involved in a crime, it’s helpful to know the basics.

Knowing your rights If an arrest occurs, there is no law requiring the police to inform you of your rights, however, they will inform you of your right to legal assistance if you need a lawyer. You have the right to remain silent until a lawyer can advise you to answer. You also have the right to be informed of the accusations against you in a language you can understand. Courts pay attention to whether officers respect this during your initial arrest, and whether or not you were voluntarily informed of any specific rights or now – because in the European Union, there is a right to information law unrecognized by Luxembourg. If you are an expat, you have the right to have your embassy or consulate informed about your arrest. You may also tell one person about your arrest, although there are exceptions to communication rights.

Getting a lawyer Getting a lawyer in Luxembourg is important for representation, advising in criminal proceedings, and ensuring the protection of human rights. The Barreau de Luxembourg contains a list of private lawyers and a list of lawyers on daily duty if needed, with English-speaking lawyers as well. If financing for a private lawyer is an issue, there might be legal aid available from the Bar Association if you are not a Luxembourg citizen or if you are an EU citizen. You also have access to a free interpreter during any court case, as questioning occurs in French or German. If there is any feeling of regrets or uncertainty, you can change your lawyer anytime and choose another one at not penalty cost.

Trials in Luxembourg: your options There are three trial categories: minor offense, major offense, and crime (contravention, delit, and crime). A minor offense is tried at police court by a single judge, but a major offense or a crime is tried at the district court by a panel of three judges (excluding traffic offenses). Those being charged for a crime must be at their trial; for the others, it is not necessary (your lawyer can represent you) although it is recommended. There are no trials by jury in Luxembourg, nor are there direct cross-examining witnesses; the judge (or by the lawyer via the judge) asks questions in a Luxembourgish court.