To ensure you don’t miss out on anything important, our guide puts together a list of Luxembourg’s public holidays as well as important dates for your calendar.

Whether you’re living in Luxembourg or just visiting, it’s important to note these important Luxembourg holidays as many businesses typically close. In Luxembourg, the French word for public holiday is un jour férié, the German word is gesetzliche Feiertage, and the Luxembourgish word is Feierdag.

Introduction to Luxembourgish public holidays

Altogether, there are 10 official Luxembourg bank holidays: New Year’s Day, Easter Monday, Mayday, Ascension Day, Whit Monday, Luxembourg National Day, Assumption, All Saints Day, Christmas Day, and the second day of Christmas (Saint Etienne/Boxing Day). There are also additional religious public holidays in Luxembourg, such as Good Friday and the afternoon of Christmas Eve. Some of Luxembourg’s holidays aren’t bank holidays in Luxembourg but still widely celebrated, such as Carnival Monday and Kermesse, the Annual Summer Fair; these are typically unofficial but customary holidays (jour férié d’usage).

When Luxembourg public holidays fall on a Thursday or Tuesday, it is common practice to make the bridge (faire le pont). This is done by taking off the Friday or Monday to make a long weekend. Luxembourg’s bank holidays that fall on a Sunday are usually observed on the following Monday. If a public holiday in Luxembourg falls on a weekend then employers must, as per labor law in Luxembourg, grant employees a compensatory day off within three months.

You can also see which of Luxembourg’s festivals fall on the public holidays, as it’s a great way to explore the country and sample local Luxembourg food.

Save this list of Luxembourg bank holidays in 2022 and 2023, as well as other important holidays in Luxembourg and school holidays.