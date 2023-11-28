Are you planning to move to Luxembourg? Get up to speed with everything you need to know about your new home with our collection of expert guides on moving to Luxembourg. Whether you're looking for immigration requirements, must-watch Luxembourgish movies, or public holiday dates, you'll find them here.

About Luxembourg Thinking about moving to Luxembourg? Get under the skin of your new home with our expert introductory guides to everything you need to know about Luxembourg. From understanding the expat lifestyle in Luxembourg to articles detailing the cost of living, you'll find it here – so get ready to pack your bags.

Relocation Are you planning to relocate to Luxembourg? Moving your entire life to a brand new country might sound daunting, but it doesn't have to be. With our expert guides on relocation to Luxembourg, you'll find all the information you need, from moving your finances to transporting your belongings.

Society & History How much do you know about Luxembourg? Find out more about the society and history of Luxembourg with our expert guides detailing everything you need to know, from traditional Luxembourgish celebrations and holidays to the movies that every expat moving to Luxembourg must watch.

Visas & Immigration When relocating to Luxembourg it's essential to know all the necessary information about the immigration process. Our expert guides lay out everything you need to know about visas and immigration in Luxembourg, from getting a work permit to applying for citizenship.