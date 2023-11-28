Moving to Luxembourg with children? Make sure your kids get the best start in their new home by checking out our guides to education in Luxembourg. From information on the Luxembourgish education system to tips on learning the local language, we have everything you need to know.

Children's Education Moving to Luxembourg with children? Choosing the right school for your kids might seem daunting, but our collection of expert guides to children's education in Luxembourg can help get you up to speed. From guides to international schools in Luxembourg to information on school holiday dates, you'll find everything you need to know.

Higher Education Planning to study in Luxembourg? Or maybe you're thinking about going back to school? Whatever you're considering, our expert guides on higher education in Luxembourg have all the information you need. From guides on studying in Luxembourg City to articles about business schools, you'll find what you need.