You’ll need to know when the school holidays in Luxembourg are if you have kids in school there, especially if you work in Luxembourg and need to organize holiday childcare. Luxembourg schools have six holidays throughout the year, plus they also close on public holidays. In this guide, we’ll cover:
Introduction to Luxembourgish school holidays
State schools in Luxembourg have the same holiday dates across the country. Schools generally start in the middle of September and end mid-July. In between, there are holidays for autumn/All Saints (one week), Christmas (two weeks), winter/carnival (one week), spring/Easter (two weeks), Pentecost (one week), and summer (eight weeks), plus days off for Luxembourg’s public holidays.
School holidays in Luxembourg’s private international schools may be slightly different from state schools. Check with your child’s school for information on exact holiday dates.
Families typically use school holidays as a time to get together to celebrate festivities such as Christmas and Easter, have vacations or day trips, or plan activities for kids. There may also be other important Luxembourgish festivities that occasionally fall within holiday periods.
Luxembourg school holiday dates 2021–2022
- All Saints/Autumn break: 30 October – 7 November 2021
- Christmas break: 18 December 2021 – 2 January 2022
- Carnival/Winter break: 12–20 February 2022
- Easter break: 2–19 April 2022
- Pentecost/Spring break: 21–29 May 2022
- Summer break: 16 July – 14 September 2022
Luxembourg school holiday dates 2022–2023
- All Saints/Autumn break: 29 October – 6 November 2022
- Christmas break: 24 December 2022 – 8 January 2023
- Carnival/Winter break: 11–19 February 2023
- Easter break: 1–16 April 2023
- Pentecost/Spring break: 27 May – 4 June 2023
- Summer break: 15 July – 14 September 2023
Additional holidays and days off
Schools have additional days off when term time public holidays fall on a weekday. These are the following for 2023:
- Labor Day/May Day: 1 May
- Europe Day: 9 May
- Ascension Day: 18 May
- National Day (Grand Duke’s Birthday): 23 June
Individual schools may also close for certain purposes such as staff training or pupil book days. You’ll need to check with the school for a comprehensive list of these, or check the school’s website. Many schools, such as the International School of Luxembourg, publish this information online.
The Luxembourg government publishes school holiday dates about two to three years in advance.
Childcare during school holidays
There are many childcare options and children’s activities on offer in Luxembourg, so working parents don’t have to stress about what to do with their kids. These include the following:
- Daycare centers (maison relais in French) run by the local municipalities
- Various holiday activities and holiday camps for children of all ages
- Sports camps run by private firms and by the Luxembourg City municipality
- Holiday workshops at the National Museum of History and Art
- Towns organizing activities such as temporary beaches and trampolining
- Childminders, au pairs, nannies, and babysitters
You can find information about children-friendly holiday activities on the official portal of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.