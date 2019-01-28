Introduction to Luxembourgish school holidays State schools in Luxembourg have the same holiday dates across the country. Schools generally start in the middle of September and end mid-July. In between, there are holidays for autumn/All Saints (one week), Christmas (two weeks), winter/carnival (one week), spring/Easter (two weeks), Pentecost (one week), and summer (eight weeks), plus days off for Luxembourg’s public holidays. School holidays in Luxembourg’s private international schools may be slightly different from state schools. Check with your child’s school for information on exact holiday dates. Expatica’s guide to Read about public holidays in Luxembourg Read more Families typically use school holidays as a time to get together to celebrate festivities such as Christmas and Easter, have vacations or day trips, or plan activities for kids. There may also be other important Luxembourgish festivities that occasionally fall within holiday periods.

Luxembourg school holiday dates 2021–2022 All Saints/Autumn break: 30 October – 7 November 2021

30 October – 7 November 2021 Christmas break: 18 December 2021 – 2 January 2022

18 December 2021 – 2 January 2022 Carnival/Winter break: 12–20 February 2022

12–20 February 2022 Easter break: 2–19 April 2022

2–19 April 2022 Pentecost/Spring break: 21–29 May 2022

21–29 May 2022 Summer break: 16 July – 14 September 2022

Luxembourg school holiday dates 2022–2023 All Saints/Autumn break: 29 October – 6 November 2022

29 October – 6 November 2022 Christmas break: 24 December 2022 – 8 January 2023

24 December 2022 – 8 January 2023 Carnival/Winter break: 11–19 February 2023

11–19 February 2023 Easter break: 1–16 April 2023

1–16 April 2023 Pentecost/Spring break: 27 May – 4 June 2023

27 May – 4 June 2023 Summer break: 15 July – 14 September 2023

Additional holidays and days off Schools have additional days off when term time public holidays fall on a weekday. These are the following for 2023: Labor Day/May Day: 1 May

1 May Europe Day: 9 May

9 May Ascension Day : 18 May

: 18 May National Day (Grand Duke’s Birthday): 23 June Individual schools may also close for certain purposes such as staff training or pupil book days. You’ll need to check with the school for a comprehensive list of these, or check the school’s website. Many schools, such as the International School of Luxembourg, publish this information online. Learn more about daycare in Luxembourg The Luxembourg government publishes school holiday dates about two to three years in advance.