Emergency numbers in Luxembourg

Emergency services in Luxembourg In an emergency in Luxembourg, you should call 112. You can call from any phone and operators are available 24/7, with most speaking English. When you call 112, the operator routes you to the proper emergency service – be it the police, ambulance service, or fire brigade. You should call 112 in all types of emergency – including some that aren’t life-threatening. These also include, for example, if you’re locked out of your home and need an emergency locksmith. When calling the emergency services, you should speak as clearly as possible (many operators don’t speak the same language as you natively) and explain the nature of the emergency and your exact location. The Luxembourgish government’s GouvAlert app allows the emergency services to send out alerts on emergencies or major incidents such as severe weather, power outages, or fires. It’s also possible to contact 112 through the app. If you do this, emergency services can locate you automatically, making it easier for their team to send help as quickly as possible.

Fire services in Luxembourg Emergency services in Luxembourg are operated by the Grand Ducal Fire and Rescue Corps (Corps grand-ducal d’incendie et de secours or CGDIS). The fire brigade comprises of professional as well as volunteer firefighters. They carry out a range of series in Luxembourg, such as firefighting, rescue missions, and first aid. Firefighters in Luxembourg are represented by the National Federation of Fire Brigades. In an emergency, call 112. In non-emergency situations, you can contact the Luxembourg City fire service on 44 22 44.

Police in Luxembourg The Grand Ducal Police is the main law enforcement agency in Luxembourg. It operates throughout the country and is generally responsible for dealing with most criminal issues. Outside of a police station in Luxembourg In an emergency, call 112 or 113 (to go directly through to the police force). The Luxembourg police force can also be contacted for general non-emergency enquiries on 244 244 244 or online.

Healthcare and accidents in Luxembourg You should call 112 in a medical emergency. Emergency medical treatment in Luxembourg is free, regardless of whether you have health insurance. However, not all hospitals in Luxembourg have an accident and emergency department. The government-run sante.lu website provides details of hospitals and clinics around Luxembourg. Some transfers for medical emergencies are organized by the Luxembourg Air Ambulance In non-emergency situations, you should contact your doctor, dentist, or other healthcare professional to make an appointment. The below numbers can also be used if you require emergency help: pharmacie.lu: see online for contact details of on-duty pharmacies.

see online for contact details of on-duty pharmacies. AIDS helpline: 44 02 64

44 02 64 Parkinson’s helpline: 54 62 21 or online (in French and German only, however).

54 62 21 or online (in French and German only, however). Alzheimer Helpline: 26 432 432 or online.

26 432 432 or online. Blind helpline: 32 90 311

32 90 311 Luxembourg Air Rescue: 48 90 06

48 90 06 Cancer Helpline: 45 30 331 or online (in French and German only, however)

45 30 331 or online (in French and German only, however) Poison Control Center: 8002 5500 You can find out even more in our full guide to healthcare in Luxembourg.

Mental health services in Luxembourg If you have a mental health concern, you should contact your doctor in the first instance. Your doctor can then assess your circumstances and refer you to a specialist if necessary. The Luxembourg Mental Health Center (Ligue Luxembourgeoise d’Hygiène Mentale) offers free mental healthcare services such as counseling, day centers, and workshops. You can find out even more online or by calling 49 30 29. Some other useful mental healthcare helplines include the following: Suicide/crisis helpline: 45 45 45

45 45 45 Depression helpline: 45 55 33

Drug and alcohol services in Luxembourg Narcotics Anonymous: 621 24 20 64

621 24 20 64 Alcoholics Anonymous (Alcooliques Anonymes): 22 71 58 or you can also find an English-speaking meeting online.

(Alcooliques Anonymes): 22 71 58 or you can also find an English-speaking meeting online. National Center for Prevention of Addictions: 29 77 77 1 or online (French only, however).

Children, family, and youth services in Luxembourg Women’s helpline (Aide aux femmes en général): 12344

(Aide aux femmes en général): 12344 Battered women helpline (Femmes battues): 44 81 81

(Femmes battues): 44 81 81 Rape and abuse helpline: 49 58 54

49 58 54 Lost children helpline: 116 000

116 000 ElternTelefon: support for parents. Call 26 64 05 55

support for parents. Call 26 64 05 55 Caritas: family support organization, call 40 21 31 1 or see online (French only, however)

family support organization, call 40 21 31 1 or see online (French only, however) Kajutel: free telephone support for young people. Call 116 111.

free telephone support for young people. Call 116 111. Jugendinfo: organization providing information and advice for young people, available online (French only, however).

organization providing information and advice for young people, available online (French only, however). Telstar: English-speaking scout group in Luxembourg.

Utility and telecommunications services in Luxembourg If you encounter a gas, electricity, or water emergency (e.g., leak, power surge, flood), you should contact the general emergency number 112. For electricity or gas outages, contact your supplier. Enovos is available at 8006 6000, and Creos is available at 8002 9990. If you have a problem with your water supply, contact Services des Eaux Luxembourg-City at 47 96 25 74. For issues with your landline telephone, call POST Luxembourg at 8002 8004.

Road and traffic emergencies in Luxembourg If your car breaks down in Luxembourg and you need emergency rescue, contact 112 or 26000. You can also contact the Highway Police on 244 17 5200. In an emergency, pull to the side of the road (if possible), move away from your car, and call the emergency services. You should stay at the scene of the accident until the police arrive. If you were in an accident and don’t have a phone, there is a telephone every two kilometers at the side of the highway. In the case of an accident, a form (constant) should be completed and presented to the insurance company. The form includes details of the location of the accident, who was involved (including driving license details and insurance information), as well as any witnesses. Luxembourg Automobile Club (Automobile Club de Luxembourg): 45 00 45 1

LGBTQ+ services in Luxembourg Rosa Lëtzebuerg: the main LGBT association in Luxembourg. Call 26 19 00 18.

the main LGBT association in Luxembourg. Call 26 19 00 18. CIGALE: LGBT information and counseling center. Call 26 19 00 18.

Homelessness services in Luxembourg Serve the City: volunteering organization supporting homeless people and children in need in Luxembourg.

volunteering organization supporting homeless people and children in need in Luxembourg. Caritas: charitable organization offering homeless shelters throughout the winter.

Animal services in Luxembourg Association of Veterinary Doctors of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (Association des Médecins Vétérinaires du Grand-Duché de Luxembourg) : professional body for veterinarians.

(Association des Médecins Vétérinaires du Grand-Duché de Luxembourg) professional body for veterinarians. SOS Animaux: call 58 35 91.

call 58 35 91. Emergency vets: the Veterinary College of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg keeps an up-to-date list of on-call vets online (updated daily) for emergencies involving small animals, livestock, and horses. You can also get details of the nearest emergency vet by calling the emergency services on 112.

Lost or stolen property in Luxembourg Lost property: if you lose an item in Luxembourg, you should complete the online declaration to inform the police. You can also attend a police station in person to report the loss. If you lose an item at the Luxembourg Airport, you can complete its online form to report the loss. If you lose an item on the train or at the train station, you can fill out the form on the CFL website.

if you lose a pet, you can report it on the Pet Alert website. Lost bank cards: if you lose your bank card, contact SIX Payment Services at 355 66 1.

European-wide emergency numbers If you have an emergency anywhere in Europe, you can call 112 to the emergency services. Calls to 112 are free and can be made from any landline, pay phone, or mobile phone.

What to do in an emergency in Luxembourg When you call the emergency services in Luxembourg, you should follow these tips: State your name, telephone number, location where help is needed, the situation and if it’s still happening, how many people require help, and whether there are weapons or dangerous substances involved.

Don’t forget the code to your parking lot or apartment building.

Never hang up until you are invited to do so.

If you have known medical problems or regularly take prescription drugs, make sure you know how to say their names in French or German to the operator.

If you have children, be prepared to cite their ages and how much they weigh (in kilograms) in case you need to call an anti-poison center or to administer medication.

In a situation where you’re dealing with intoxications, make sure to inform them of what was taken and if possible, give them the rest of what was consumed.