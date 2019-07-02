Vaccinations are a fundamental component of modern healthcare, and Luxembourg’s healthcare system is no different. In this guide, we explain everything you need to know about immunization in Luxembourg to ensure that you and your family members are protected against infectious diseases.
The guide includes the following information:
The Luxembourgish vaccination system
Overall, Luxembourg’s healthcare system is excellent and vaccinations are free of charge for children. Any vaccinations that are not mandatory are still strongly recommended to preserve the health of the most vulnerable, including children and the elderly.
In Luxembourg, vaccination recommendations are made by the Higher Council for Infectious Diseases (Conseil Supérieur des maladies infectieuses or CSMI). The Health Directorate also implements the recommendations and refines the annual vaccination schedule.
Insurance for vaccinations in Luxembourg
Luxembourg’s healthcare system is one of the best in Europe. It has a high level of funding from the state, covering each resident with basic medical coverage as a result. In addition, all residents have the right to choose their doctor, specialist, and hospital. Private healthcare is also readily available in Luxembourg. You can also consult our health insurance in Luxembourg guide to know everything about the healthcare system.
Vaccinations recommended by the Luxembourgish health authorities are free of charge. However, government-funded health insurance doesn’t cover vaccinations for adults.
Private insurance might be necessary for certain situations, such as vaccinations for adults. Many private health insurance providers offer plans in Luxembourg, including:
Vaccinations for children in Luxembourg
In Luxembourg, CSMI updates their vaccination schedule on an annual basis. They publish this calendar online.
All infant vaccinations are free of charge when you give birth in Luxembourg. Vaccinations are not mandatory but recommended. The list includes inoculations at the following ages:
- Two months: rotavirus, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, Hemophilus influenzae type b infection, pneumococcal disease
- Three months: rotavirus, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, Hemophilus influenzae type b infection
- Four months: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, Hemophilus influenzae type b infection, pneumococcal disease (second booster)
- 12 months: pneumococcal disease (third booster), measles, mumps, rubella, varicella
- 13 months: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, Hemophilus influenzae type b infection, meningococcal disease
- 15–23 months: measles, mumps, rubella, varicella
- 5–6 years: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, pneumococcal disease
- 15–16 years: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis
These recommendations are subject to change, as the Luxembourgish government reviews them annually. In addition, you can take advice from a certified health professional and follow updates from the relevant authorities.
Vaccinations for pensioners in Luxembourg
Luxembourg’s health minister recommends that those over the age of 65 receive the following vaccines:
- Influenza (every winter)
- Pneumococcal disease
Despite the recommendations, adult vaccinations are not free of charge.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Luxembourg
It is currently possible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 free of charge without an appointment at a few vaccination centers in Luxembourg. Otherwise, Luxembourg residents can receive their vaccine at several centers and doctors’ surgeries with an appointment.
Luxembourg sends invitations by mail, inviting residents to make appointments. These contain a code which can be used when booking the appointment on MyGuichet.lu. For up-to-date information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit Luxembourg’s vaccination website. You can also find general information on the pandemic including testing, healthcare, and recent measures on the government’s official coronavirus website.
Travel vaccinations in Luxembourg
There are no vaccinations required to enter Luxembourg. However, requirements for entering Luxembourg may exist depending on your nationality; check with an embassy or consulate in your area before you travel to Luxembourg to make sure.
Make sure you are up-to-date on routine vaccines before every trip. These vaccines include measles-mumps-rubella (MMR), diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, varicella (chickenpox), polio, and, of course, your yearly flu shot. Find more information on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Although there are no vaccinations officially required for those entering Luxembourg, you might need to take some precautions while traveling to other parts of the world. You should aim to visit your local clinic or private healthcare provider about six to eight weeks prior to traveling to areas with a higher risk of contracting an infectious disease; some may require more than one injection as part of a course.
