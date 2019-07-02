The Luxembourgish vaccination system Overall, Luxembourg’s healthcare system is excellent and vaccinations are free of charge for children. Any vaccinations that are not mandatory are still strongly recommended to preserve the health of the most vulnerable, including children and the elderly. In Luxembourg, vaccination recommendations are made by the Higher Council for Infectious Diseases (Conseil Supérieur des maladies infectieuses or CSMI). The Health Directorate also implements the recommendations and refines the annual vaccination schedule.

Insurance for vaccinations in Luxembourg Luxembourg’s healthcare system is one of the best in Europe. It has a high level of funding from the state, covering each resident with basic medical coverage as a result. In addition, all residents have the right to choose their doctor, specialist, and hospital. Private healthcare is also readily available in Luxembourg. You can also consult our health insurance in Luxembourg guide to know everything about the healthcare system. Vaccinations recommended by the Luxembourgish health authorities are free of charge. However, government-funded health insurance doesn’t cover vaccinations for adults. Private insurance might be necessary for certain situations, such as vaccinations for adults. Many private health insurance providers offer plans in Luxembourg, including: Allianz Care

Cigna Global

Vaccinations for children in Luxembourg In Luxembourg, CSMI updates their vaccination schedule on an annual basis. They publish this calendar online. All infant vaccinations are free of charge when you give birth in Luxembourg. Vaccinations are not mandatory but recommended. The list includes inoculations at the following ages: Two months: rotavirus, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, Hemophilus influenzae type b infection, pneumococcal disease

rotavirus, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, Hemophilus influenzae type b infection, pneumococcal disease Three months: rotavirus, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, Hemophilus influenzae type b infection

rotavirus, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, Hemophilus influenzae type b infection Four months: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, Hemophilus influenzae type b infection, pneumococcal disease (second booster)

diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, Hemophilus influenzae type b infection, pneumococcal disease (second booster) 12 months: pneumococcal disease (third booster), measles, mumps, rubella, varicella

pneumococcal disease (third booster), measles, mumps, rubella, varicella 13 months: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, Hemophilus influenzae type b infection, meningococcal disease

diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, Hemophilus influenzae type b infection, meningococcal disease 15–23 months: measles, mumps, rubella, varicella

measles, mumps, rubella, varicella 5–6 years: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, pneumococcal disease

diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, pneumococcal disease 15–16 years: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis These recommendations are subject to change, as the Luxembourgish government reviews them annually. In addition, you can take advice from a certified health professional and follow updates from the relevant authorities.

Vaccinations for pensioners in Luxembourg Luxembourg’s health minister recommends that those over the age of 65 receive the following vaccines: Influenza (every winter)

Pneumococcal disease Despite the recommendations, adult vaccinations are not free of charge.

COVID-19 vaccinations in Luxembourg It is currently possible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 free of charge without an appointment at a few vaccination centers in Luxembourg. Otherwise, Luxembourg residents can receive their vaccine at several centers and doctors’ surgeries with an appointment. Luxembourg sends invitations by mail, inviting residents to make appointments. These contain a code which can be used when booking the appointment on MyGuichet.lu. For up-to-date information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit Luxembourg’s vaccination website. You can also find general information on the pandemic including testing, healthcare, and recent measures on the government’s official coronavirus website.