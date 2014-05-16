Having a baby in Luxembourg

Pregnancy and childbirth in Luxembourg: an overview More than 6,000 babies are born in Luxembourg each year, a statistical rate of 1.47 children per woman. That’s a 17% increase between 2005 and 2015, according to the country’s national health fund, Caisse Nationale Santé (CNS). Boys and girls are evenly balanced, as are babies born to married couples and those born to parents in other circumstances, such as couples living together or in a civil union. The number of foreigners having babies in Luxembourg doubled over the same period, from 6.9% of the total in 2006 to 12% in 2015. The CNS says a pregnancy in Luxembourg costs on average €7,780. However, the state fully covers the cost of having a baby for residents. In addition, there are three different allowances for new parents. Luxembourg makes childcare payments until the age of 18; parents can extend this to the age of 25 under specific conditions. You can choose to have your Luxembourg baby in a hospital or a birth house, or even at home. Your right to making a decision is part of local law since 2014; don’t hesitate to ask as many questions as you need to. Public insurance doesn’t cover home births, although some costs may be recovered through private insurers. Private medical insurance is also worth looking into for those who want extra facilities or security.

Accessing maternity services in Luxembourg In Luxembourg, the principal health contact for pregnant women is a doctor, not a midwife. This means you won’t deal with only one friendly face throughout your pregnancy as is common under the continuity model of midwife care in some other countries. However, you can direct any questions you may have to your gynecologist. Seek to establish a relationship with a gynecologist as soon as you think you may be pregnant. Ask your friends or colleagues for recommendations. Compare some of local professionals from user reviews with Médecins Spécialistes. You can easily choose your own doctor – and change them at any time. All Luxembourg residents can register with a doctor at a clinic local to them. After registration, your clinic connects you to a gynecologist. You can also find a list of doctors in Luxembourg by specialty or location through College Medical. Most doctors work as private practitioners but are usually contracted to provide services through the state-funded CNS. Check that they are contracted to provide state healthcare to avoid excess fees. Doctors also work with specific hospitals. Check that your preferred specialist consults with the hospital where you’d like to give birth to avoid unpleasant surprises later. Expatica’s guide has more about finding a doctor in Luxembourg.

Insurance for maternity costs in Luxembourg All employees and self-employed workers must make sufficient social security contributions in Luxembourg to be entitled to healthcare services. If you have a job, healthcare contributions will be automatically taken out of your wages by your employer. These payments entitle you to access medical services at any local doctor under Luxembourg’s health insurance system. Someone working in Luxembourg but living abroad (i.e., a cross-border worker) must follow healthcare procedures in their country of residence. The CNS also co-insures partners of Luxembourgish workers, as long as they live in the country. You’ll need to fill out a form called S041/E104 or similar in this case. The CNS works through a system of reimbursements for out-patient consultations. It settles pharmacy, hospital, physiotherapy, and laboratory costs directly with the provider. Public health insurance covers the majority of maternity costs. It’s useful to have private insurance to fill any payment gaps, however. Here are some of the expat-friendly international health insurance companies which provide maternity coverage: Allianz Care

Cigna Global

Pregnancy testing in Luxembourg It’s easy to buy a home pregnancy test in Luxembourg. Most pharmacies and supermarkets sell home-testing kits and these are largely accurate from the first day your period is due. There are also tests you can use earlier – ask the pharmacist which works for you. You can also proceed directly to your clinic for a blood test. Like urine tests, these look for the beta HCG hormone, which is produced by the placenta, but blood tests usually detect the hormone earlier. However, you will need a prescription for any lab work if insurance is to cover it.

Prenatal care in Luxembourg Pregnancy care in Luxembourg is led by the gynecologist and well regarded internationally. Before having a baby in Luxembourg, you’ll visit the obstetrician regularly. There, you’ll receive monthly check-ups on blood, pressure, urine, as well as tests on your heart rate. They also perform at least three ultrasound scans. It’s also standard to be asked if you want an ultrasound at each appointment to monitor the baby’s growth. In Luxembourg, 3D scans are also available; while they offer beautifully enhanced images, they don’t provide extra medical information. Expect a battery of other tests. By the end of the first trimester, doctors will run a blood check for rubella, toxoplasmosis, and the cytomegalovirus (CMV). In the fourth month, you may be offered a risk assessment test for chromosomal abnormalities such as Down’s Syndrome or aberrations of the central nervous system, such as spina bifida. After that, there’ll be blood and urine tests every month. Immediately before birth One month before birth, besides assessments for the overall health of both you and your baby, the doctor will also seek to determine the baby’s position (if they’re facing head down and ready for birth) and estimated birth weight, as well as the size of your pelvis. A smear test for Group B streptococci is also run at this point; if it’s positive, the medical team will usually administer antibiotics at the time of birth. Feel free to ask as many questions as you like about the procedures. The standard protocols are discussed in the Grand Duchy’s free Quoi de Neuf guide, which is also published in several languages. The global organization Evidence Based Birth also has plenty of information on the different options available to expectant mothers. Other medical consultations ahead of having a baby in Luxembourg include at least two sessions with midwives in the fifth and seventh months. There’s also a meeting with an anesthetist in the ninth month to discuss epidurals and emergency procedures. If you’re writing a birth plan, make sure to discuss it with your midwife by the seventh month. Antenatal classes There is a wide range of prenatal classes available in Luxembourg. The different maternity hospitals usually offer classes in English, French, or Luxembourgish; German-language sessions are also possible. These are generally free and cover a wide range of topics from diet and naturopathy to emotional support, sexual counseling and yoga, acupuncture, and hypnobirthing techniques. Some classes are available at: Hospital-affiliated classes Centre Hospitalier du Nord

Centre Hospitalier Emile Mayrisch

Clinique Privée Docteur Bohler

Initativ Liewensufank

Maternité Grande Duchesse Charlotte Social or independent organizations Bumps and Babies Luxembourg

Luxmama Club

Passage Parents You can also find an independent midwife to come to your home, either before or after birth. Doulas Doulas as birth companions and post-birth supporters give advice and other support during pregnancy, during birth, and after birth. While they have received general nurse training, their role lies more within the practitioner and emotional aspects of pregnancy. Initiativ Liewensufank is one doula center in Luxembourg that aims to improve birthing through doula services.

Abortion in Luxembourg Abortion in Luxembourg has been legal since 1978. A woman can choose to terminate a pregnancy up to 12 weeks after conception (or 14 weeks after the last menstrual period). She needs two consultations with a doctor (one medical and one psycho-social), plus a waiting period of at least three days. Later-period abortions are only possible when two doctors certify there is a danger to the mother or fetus. Underage patients must be accompanied by an adult to the consultations and to the surgery itself. Doctors in Luxembourg may opt out of providing abortion services on grounds of conscience. By law, they must refer the patient to another medical practitioner.

Naming and registering a baby in Luxembourg Can’t abide by the patriarchy? Luxembourg’s got you covered. Since 2006, parents in Luxembourg can give their child either or both of their own family names, regardless of whether they’re married. The only requirement is that all children of the same parents must have the same family name. More information on names is available at the Luxembourg government website. Your child must be named when you register him or her. By law, this is within five days of birth; if the fifth day is a holiday, on the next working day. Registration must be done at the Office de l’Etat Civil in the commune where you live. Either parent may register the child, and in their absence, the doctor, midwife or anyone else present at the birth. Bring the birth declaration (avis de naissance) from the midwife, wedding certificate, identity card of the mother, and whoever is declaring the birth. Unmarried parents must bring a declaration stating the child’s chosen name signed by both parents. The commune issues several copies of the official birth certificate. You must contact your embassy and follow any national procedures your country may have. This measure is to prevent the child from becoming stateless or automatically receiving Luxembourg nationality. You must also present the birth certificate to your local municipal administration – if that’s different from where he or she was born, to your employer, to the National Fund for Family Benefits (CNPF) as well as registering your child’s birth with the insurance fund to obtain a social security number and any pertinent allowances.

Non-residents having a baby in Luxembourg Visitors to Luxembourg are required to obtain travel insurance before visiting the country. While EU citizens are covered by reciprocal rules and their European Health Insurance Card is usually enough, non-resident tourists and visitors must have insurance – or pay privately for maternity costs. Should you find you need to give birth earlier than planned in an emergency, ring Luxembourg’s emergency helpline at 112. You’ll be directed to one of the hospitals on this page, and the procedures are as outlined above. Typically, travel insurance covers you for complications associated with pregnancy and childbirth but not for routine treatments or a normal birth. Check with your insurer before leaving or take out a private insurance policy that specifically covers delivery. The CNS estimates that the average pregnancy cost €7,780 in 2015. Exact delivery costs of uninsured births are not available. Can your child get Luxembourgish citizenship? A child must have one parent with Luxembourgish nationality to be eligible for citizenship of this EU country. Children who’ve been resident in Luxembourg for at least five years when they turn 18 are eligible to apply for citizenship, or if one of his parents or adoptive parents has been legally and habitually resident in Luxembourg for at least 12 consecutive months immediately preceding the birth. This second condition only applies to children born after 1 July 2013. More details are available at the government website Guichet.lu (in French).

Parental leave in Luxembourg Maternity leave (allocation de maternité) is available for working mothers for eight weeks before and 12 weeks after birth. Pregnant women must have had social security for at least six months during the year preceding the start of maternity leave. In order to take leave, you must send a medical certificate indicating the presumed date of delivery to the National Health Fund (CNS) within the last 12 weeks of pregnancy. Calculate your maternity leave allocation and dates at the CNS website. The child’s father may benefit from 10 days’ extraordinary leave on the occasion of having a baby in Luxembourg. The Luxembourg Chamber of Employees has a detailed brochure about parental leave on their website. In addition, parents are able to take leave of six months. One parent must take the leave immediately after the end of maternity leave, while the other can book their leave at any time up to the child’s sixth birthday. However, both parents cannot take parental leave at the same time. One person’s leave cannot be added to the other’s. Parental leave is paid by the Family Allowances Fund Office. The six months parental leave entitles the parent to a monthly allowance (reviewed annually, but corresponding approximately to the minimum legal salary). The employer must be informed in writing. They must re-employ the worker in an equivalent position at the end of the parental leave. More information is on the official website (in French).

Child benefits in Luxembourg To receive maternity benefits, women must go through five medical examinations and a dental check, the first within the initial three months of pregnancy. A gynecologist performs a number of ultrasound exams, blood tests, urine tests, and triple tests to check for any abnormalities. Women over 35 will also receive an amniocentesis fluid sample test just for extra precautions. Women on maternity leave are entitled to cash benefits paid by the CNS. The allowance corresponds to the highest salary received during the last three months preceding maternity leave and may be supplemented by the average of the supplements and accessories of the last 12 months preceding the month preceding the beginning of the maternity leave. For independent, self-employed women, the allowance corresponds to the contributory base applied at the time of the maternity leave, while the payment for part-time workers is established according to the minimum hourly social wage. Pregnant women are required to remain employed during their maternity leave, but can resign afterwards without a notice period only if they want to devote themselves exclusively to raising their child. Resignation without notice is not possible for those who want to change employers at the end of their maternity leave. The Luxembourg government details the conditions for maternity leave and benefits on its website.