Becoming a cross-border worker in Luxembourg

Cross-border workers in Luxembourg may reside in Germany, France, or Belgium. They commute daily across the border to work in Luxembourg; at the end of each workday, they travel back to their respective residence countries. According to STATEC, 47% of the Luxembourg workforce is a cross-border worker, a majority of which hail from France. These professionals, also called frontier workers, can come and go without any restriction if they are EU/EFTA nationals; they are under no obligation to register in Luxembourg. If they are third-country nationals, however, they must hold a valid work permit in any of the aforementioned countries, as well as a valid employment contract on which it is clearly stated that they may need to work for some days of the month in Luxembourg. Nonetheless, many do not have these documents in order. They are therefore non-compliant, which could expose their end clients, recruitment agencies, and management companies to considerable risk of fines and/or prosecution. Here is an explanation of how cross-border workers in Luxembourg benefit from working in the country but living elsewhere. Taxes for cross-border workers

Taxes for cross-border workers According to Luxembourg’s labor laws, cross-border workers that work in Luxembourg with proper paperwork have nothing to fear, whether as employee or freelancer. Cross-border workers pay taxes in Luxembourg for the income from the country; however, they don’t pay taxes in Luxembourg for their worldwide income as they are non-residents. Employees pay taxes at the source. Freelance individuals must fill out a tax return by 31 March of the year following the tax year. The fiscal year in Luxembourg is the calendar year: 1 January to 31 December. To avoid double taxation, agreements (DTAs) are in place between Luxembourg and these three adjacent countries. These agreements ensure that a person who comes to Luxembourg to live and work for fewer than 182 days in any given 12-month period only pays taxes for the income in Luxembourg, and in their home country for worldwide income. The worker is a resident and must pay taxes in Luxembourg for worldwide income once the duration is more than 182 days. Cross-border workers (who don’t live in Luxembourg), on the other hand, are non-residents for an indefinite period of time.