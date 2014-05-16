The business culture in Luxembourg

Business structure and hierarchy In companies that have a traditional business culture in Luxembourg, hierarchies are distinct, strict, and relatively steep. For example, employees with a high level of seniority will typically expect to be formally addressed. That said, the culture is generally supportive and respectful toward the wellbeing and rights of employees. In recent years, company leaders have started involving staff and subordinates more often in decision making, rather than the standard, top-down management approach. It is likely that leadership styles will continue to evolve as the country strives to be an attractive destination for tech companies and remote workers.

Conducting business in Luxembourg Business strategy, planning, and decision-making Because Luxembourgers are fairly pragmatic and like to carefully calculate the potential risks, decision-making can take some time. Therefore, if you are developing a business strategy, you should consider both long- and short-term planning. Transparency is also appreciated in Luxembourg’s business culture, so it is always a good idea for entrepreneurs to create a detailed business plan. It is also advisable to have one when approaching potential business partners in the country. Business meetings and negotiations Given that Luxembourg is a country that values punctuality and efficiency, you should try to schedule business meetings about two weeks in advance and avoid the months of July and August – as well as Christmas and Easter – as many people are on vacation. Meetings tend to remain brief and focused with minimal small talk. Attendees follow protocol and rules of conduct very closely. In most cases, major decisions take place prior to a meeting. As such, Luxembourgers often set meetings to formalize a decision and provide instructions. Photo: Marko Geber/Getty Images When entering negotiations with a business partner in the Grand Duchy, it is advisable to take a measured and rational approach. Therefore, you should avoid high-pressure tactics, as they might work against you. Similarly, boasting about prior accomplishments or making exaggerated claims will not help your case. You should prepare well when presenting your idea, offer, or business model, and maintain eye contact while speaking. Decision-making typically occurs in private at the top of the organization. Therefore, when entering negotiations, it is worth checking beforehand that the person who will represent a certain party is actually entitled to decide. Business networking As in most other countries, making personal business connections is important for growing your own business or landing a new job in Luxembourg. And fortunately, the country offers many opportunities to rub elbows with other professionals. For example, you can join several English-speaking groups and organizations that specifically target certain industries and nationalities. The Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce also provides resources to support entrepreneurs, including a calendar of educational and networking opportunities. When searching for a job in Luxembourg, it is a good idea to update and optimize your LinkedIn profile for the role you want. And be sure to have business cards on hand when you attend a networking event or trade fair. Business socializing Business meals, including working lunches and business dinners, are common in Luxembourg, and colleagues often get together after office hours. Evening events may take place in good restaurants or at a person’s home. When invited to someone’s home for dinner, don’t forget to bring a small gift such as flowers, chocolates, or a good bottle of wine.

Business etiquette in Luxembourg Communication A firm handshake is appropriate when greeting a colleague or business partner in Luxembourg. You should continue using people’s last names and their formal addresses until you are invited to do otherwise. When emailing a professional contact, you should also use their title and surname, such as Dear Madam President or Dear Mr. Smith. During professional interactions, it is unlikely that you will share much personal information. In fact, polite aloofness is characteristic of many Luxembourgers. However, you should not see this as being rude, as the intention is to respect the privacy of others and keep business life and private life separate. Generally speaking, people also avoid divisive topics such as politics and religion. Photo: Westend61/Getty Images When it comes to body language, good posture and frequent eye contact will send a positive message during your conversation. Aside from shaking hands, you should avoid standing too close or making unnecessary physical contact because people in Luxembourg generally value personal space. And while smiling is usually seen as a positive gesture, some might interpret excessive smiling as being insincere. Dress code Business attire in Luxembourg is generally formal and conservative, rather than stylish, and most people strive for a classic and sophisticated look. Men typically wear a suit and tie while women wear a suit, dress, or blouse and skirt to the office. Gifts Business partners in Luxembourg appreciate a card during the holiday seasons to show gratitude. And traditionally, people send New Year’s greetings throughout the month of January. However, your business contacts will not expect you to bring a gift to business meetings. That said, if you are from another country, a small and inexpensive token from your country is a nice gesture. Business cards Business cards are common in Luxembourg and are often exchanged during a first meeting or networking event. A typical card mentions your job title and academic title. When doing business with Luxembourgers, it is also advisable to have cards printed in both French and German.

How do local businesses support the community? Luxembourg takes Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) very seriously and it is an important part of the country’s corporate ecosystem. In accordance with EU regulations, the government has implemented mandatory and voluntary CSR rules for disclosing social and environmental risks through sustainability reports. For example, companies should share information about their standards for environmental protection, social responsibility, employee relations, human rights, and more. Luxembourg is also a world leader in sustainable finance. The Luxembourg Green Exchange was the world’s first platform for green, socially responsible, and sustainable securities. Furthermore, the Grand Duchy has a 61% market share of global assets in Microfinance Investment Vehicles (MIVs), which typically support small business owners from emerging countries. That said, Luxembourg has also faced scrutiny regarding human rights and corporate accountability based on allegations against global corporations with headquarters in the country.

Business corruption and fraud Luxembourg is known for its robust legal system and regulatory framework that aims to combat money laundering and financial crimes. However, there have been a few notable cases of financial scandals and controversies involving the country in the past, including the LuxLeaks scandal in 2014. Watchdog groups have also criticized Luxembourg for its banking secrecy laws. While the government has made efforts to improve transparency, there have been instances of suspicious financial activities. In fact, the Tax Justice Network ranked the country 5th in the world for financial secrecy in 2022. The report highlighted that Luxembourg is responsible for 2.36% of the world’s financial secrecy, surpassed only by the US, Switzerland, and Singapore.