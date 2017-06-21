Corporate tax rates in Luxembourg

The corporate tax system in Luxembourg Expats in Luxembourg must pay corporate tax on any business income that doesn’t instead classify for personal income tax. This includes income from limited companies, limited liability companies, and incorporated partnerships. Companies based in Luxembourg pay corporate tax on income anywhere in the world, while those based outside of Luxembourg only pay the tax on income generated in the country. Expatica’s guide to Find out more about the Luxembourg tax system Read more If you work as a freelancer, sole-trader, or have a stake in an unincorporated partnership, you’ll usually pay income tax instead of corporate tax.

Who pays corporate tax in Luxembourg? Corporate tax for sole traders Freelancers and sole traders rarely need to pay corporate tax as their profits will be classified and taxed as personal income. Self-employed freelancers or sole traders will have to submit their personal tax return once a year. They must then pay any tax owed to the Luxembourg Inland Revenue (Administration des contributions directes or ACD) as an individual. Income tax rates in Luxembourg are split into 23 separate brackets. These range from 0% to 42%, with the top bracket reserved for earnings over €200,000. Although sole traders do not pay corporate income tax in Luxembourg, they are liable to pay communal business tax, as well as property tax on any premises they own. Corporate tax for partnerships Partnerships, like sole traders, do not usually have to pay corporate tax. This applies to both standard partnerships (société em nom collectif – SENC) and limited partnerships (société em commandite simple – SECS), where profits are taxed as the personal income of the partners involved. If the partnership is limited by shares, then corporate income tax will apply to shareholder profits. The main business taxes paid by partnerships in Luxembourg are communal business tax, VAT, property tax, net wealth tax (if applicable), and a tax registration fee. Corporate tax for limited companies Limited company structures, where the business has been incorporated and exists as a legal entity in its own right, must pay corporate tax. Owners of limited companies pay personal income tax on their salaries (and bonuses). Any additional profits must be declared for corporate tax in Luxembourg. This applies to public limited companies (société anonyme – SA) and limited liability companies (société à responsabilité limitée – SARL). Cooperative companies (société coopérative) also pay corporate tax. Expatica’s guide to Discover how to start a business in Luxembourg Read more Limited companies in Luxembourg must also pay communal business tax, net wealth tax, VAT, property tax, plus the tax registration fee.

Corporate tax rates in Luxembourg Businesses that make more than €200,000 a year in Luxembourg must pay corporate tax at a rate of 17%. Companies must also pay an additional solidarity tax. This is charged at 7%. A municipal business tax is also payable, though this varies depending on where in Luxembourg the business is operating. The effective corporate tax rate for higher-earning businesses in 2022 was 24.94%, according to PwC. Companies with an annual income of less than €175,000 pay a lower corporate tax rate of 15% – resulting in an overall rate of 22.8%. Those with earnings of between €175,001 and €200,000 must pay €26,250 plus 31% of the profit above €175,000. Companies usually pay their corporate tax in advance every quarter, with installments in March, June, September, and December. As these payments are made in advance, companies who are found to have overpaid claim the money back or have it deducted from future bills.

Corporate tax exemptions and credits in Luxembourg Corporate tax is payable on net profits, minus any allowable business expenses. In addition to standard expenses such as salaries, equipment, and office costs, you can deduct the costs of any gifts or donations and tax losses from previous years. Corporate tax credits in Luxembourg Businesses can get tax credits for the following: Audiovisual or venture capital investments

Hiring unemployed individuals

Investment in continued professional education

Incentives for research and development

Investment tax credit

Foreign withholding taxes Corporate tax exemptions in Luxembourg Businesses in Luxembourg can apply for a tax exemption if they agree to contribute to the structural development of the national or regional economy. If approved, companies can gain an exemption of 25% of their profits over the following 10 years.

VAT in Luxembourg Value-added tax (VAT) is a tax on transactions relating to economic activity. VAT in Luxembourg is usually referred to by its’ French name, Taxe sur la Valeur Ajoutée (TVA). It is an EU tax payable by businesses. However, businesses pass it on to customers in the form of a price increase. Businesses pay VAT in Luxembourg based on their overall turnover. TVA registration in Luxembourg is compulsory for businesses and self-employed traders with an annual turnover of more than €35,000. Those with a turnover of less than €35,000 can also opt to register for VAT if they wish. Once businesses register, they receive a VAT number in Luxembourg which can be used for trade purposes. There are four VAT rates in Luxembourg. The normal, intermediate and reduced rates all fell by one percentage point in 2023. Normal rate of 16%

of 16% Intermediate rate of 13% on alcohol, fuel, and fuel

of 13% on alcohol, fuel, and fuel Reduced rate of 7% on heating, lighting, clothes, hairdressing, cycles, and cleaning related to private households

of 7% on heating, lighting, clothes, hairdressing, cycles, and cleaning related to private households Super-reduced rate of 3% on food, soft drinks, children’s clothes, books, medical products, water, and rental costs VAT in Luxembourg is paid either monthly, quarterly, or annually, depending on turnover. If annual turnover is less than €112,000 then returns must be filed annually. The deadline for filing a VAT return in Luxembourg is 1 March each year. Monthly and quarterly returns need to be submitted by the 15th of the month. Cross-border VAT in Luxembourg If you have a business in Luxembourg and sell goods or services to a consumer in another EU country, you need to register for VAT purposes in that country and charge the VAT rate applicable there, unless the total value of your sales to that country falls below a certain amount. If you sell goods or services to another business based within the EU, you do not charge VAT if they have a valid VAT number. You can charge at the Luxembourg rate of VAT if they do not have a VAT number. No VAT is charged to any customers outside the EU, although any VAT you have paid on related expenses can be treated as a deduction. See the European Commission’s cross-border VAT rules for more information.

Corporate tax year in Luxembourg The tax year in Luxembourg runs from 1 January to 31 December. Tax returns for 2022 are due by 31 December 2023. Companies must submit their corporate tax returns by this date to be assessed by Luxembourg’s tax department.

How to file your corporate tax return in Luxembourg Companies in Luxembourg can submit their tax returns either on paper to their local tax office, or online using the government’s portal. Tax returns require the following supporting documents: Balance sheets

Profit and loss accounts

Table of fixed assets and depreciation

Financial statements of overhead expenses

Other types of business tax in Luxembourg In addition to corporate tax, there are some other taxes that businesses may need to pay. Communal business tax This is a local municipal tax payable to help municipalities finance their costs. It is payable by all businesses subject to corporate income tax in Luxembourg as well as sole traders and partnerships that make an operating profit. There is an allowance of €40,000 for sole traders and partnerships. This reduces to €17,500 in instances where they are liable for corporate income tax. The rate of communal business tax in Luxembourg is 8.25% in Esch-sur-Alzette, 9% in Troisvierges, and 6.75% in Luxembourg City. This means that the combined rate of corporate and communal business tax for limited companies is 29.25% in Esch-sur-Alzette, 30% in Troisvierges, and 27.75% in Luxembourg City. Net wealth tax This is a tax that applies to limited companies as well as partnerships limited by shares if one of the shareholders is a limited company. The tax is on a company’s net assets. This is set at a rate of 0.5% on assets of up to €500 million and 0.05% on assets above €500 million. Property tax This is a tax on a business’s property. The tax rate is set at a regional level by the municipalities and is based on the value and nature of the property. Tax registration fee This is a one-off payment made by limited companies and partnerships at the time of registering for tax purposes. The amount can vary but is usually around €75.