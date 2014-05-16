Starting a business in Luxembourg

Who can start a business in Luxembourg? In theory, anyone can set up a business in Luxembourg. However, all third-country nationals from outside the European Union (EU) or European Free Trade Association (EFTA – Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland) need to have a residence permit to start up a business in Luxembourg. This typically means applying for a work-related visa for self-employment or business. Aside from this, most businesses and self-employed professionals need to obtain a business permit or license to operate in Luxembourg. The exact requirements depend on the nature of the company. To get a permit/license, you may need to show evidence of: Qualifications and experience in your field

Sufficient financial resources to set up and run your business

Knowledge of one of the main languages of Luxembourg – Luxembourgish, French, or German

Clean criminal record

Starting up an online business in Luxembourg The process for setting up an online or e-commerce business in Luxembourg is largely the same as starting any other company. You still choose a legal structure, apply for the relevant business permit, register your business, and register for tax and social security. You will also need the appropriate visa and permit if you are relocating to Luxembourg. Photo: Morsa Images/Getty Images Additionally, you’ll need to sort out things such as domain name and website design. The Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce has developed a practical guide to launching an e-commerce business in Luxembourg that covers all the elements of getting started and building your online presence.

Can foreign companies open up a branch or subsidiary in Luxembourg? Foreign companies can open a branch or subsidiary in Luxembourg. A branch is an extension of the parent company and doesn’t have its own legal identity, whereas a subsidiary is legally separate from the parent company, which is its majority owner and shareholder. Opening a branch of a foreign business in Luxembourg is the easier option. As it is not a separate company, you won’t need to comply with business registration procedures, and there is no minimum capital. However, you must apply for a business permit, inform Inland Revenue of the branch opening, and provide annual financial data. You will also need to register with the CCSS for social security payments if you employ staff. If you open a subsidiary, you must start a separate legal business in Luxembourg. This involves all of the formalities of setting up a regular business. The parent company is a majority shareholder, but the subsidiary is taxed as a Luxembourgish business. One of the advantages of opening up a subsidiary is that the parent company has limited liability, so it won’t suffer financially or otherwise if the enterprise in Luxembourg isn’t successful. There may also be other tax benefits. You can check out the fiscal implications of both types of business on the government website.

Finding office space in Luxembourg You can look for office space on various different web platforms such as Immotop or AtHome. The Luxembourg-City Incubator offers shared and private office space as well as additional business support programs and co-working opportunities.

What business training courses are available in Luxembourg? You can enrol in a study course at many of Luxembourg’s universities or further education institutions if you want to improve or refresh your business skills. However, you should find out if you need a study visa. The following places offer useful business-related short courses: Chambre de Métiers – provides training courses in several craft and professional areas.

House of Training – deals in both online and face-to-face training in a range of business disciplines.

Nyuko – training and coaching for entrepreneurs in Luxembourg

Start Your Business – business training for jobseekers in Luxembourg

Luxembourg-City Incubator – has a startup support program that includes expert mentoring and coaching.