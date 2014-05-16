Subscription news City Magazine A monthly publication from the Ville de Luxembourg, City Magazine is published in English and French. It’s full of information, from city history to upcoming events to profiles on people and neighborhoods. The best part? It’s completely free if you live in Luxembourg. To subscribe, call (+352) 47 96 41 14 or send an e-mail to [email protected] that includes your name and address. Subscriptions in Europe, outside of Luxembourg are also possible and the price is minimal, just e-mail [email protected]. You can also find City Magazine on Facebook and on Twitter. It took me eight months after moving here to find City Magazine, and it’s a gem. Ville de Luxembourg on Facebook This isn’t a news site, but you can still find information here. Upcoming and current events in town are listed here, from lectures to festivals to exhibits to tours and other activities. Posts are mostly in English, but also occasionally in French, German, and Luxembourgish (a great excuse to brush up on some Luxembourgish phrases). While these are not news outlets either, I also recommend checking the online weekly circulars for Auchan and Cactus once a week for their in-store specials. These circulars are an unlikely source of information about upcoming festivals and holidays. I never would have had a heads-up on Liichtmessdag and Chandeleur had I not seen them featured prominently on the Auchan online grocery circular! Plus, you’ll see what grocery items are on sale for the week, to boot. And last, you’ll stay on top of things when you return often to websites like AngloInfo and Just Landed. These sites offer great information on settling into Luxembourg that you probably started checking long before you relocated here. They’re frequently updated with helpful information, from weekly English-language movie times to directories of gyms, hair salons, ethnic stores and restaurants, and more.

Online outlets MyMosaik.lu MyMosaik.lu is an online news aggregator; they print stories that appear in the French, German and Luxembourgish language media in Luxembourg. They also run English-language news from organizations in Luxembourg. I follow MyMosaik.lu on Facebook and on Twitter, and I frequently also check the web site for news. If I don’t have time to fiddle around with Google Translate, this website always gives me my local news fix. Radio ARA Radio ARA is an English language radio station in Luxembourg (103.3 and 105.2 or listen online). Every morning, they publish a brief recap of the day’s news in English on their website. Great for reading on the go if you’re looking for a quick serving of news in the morning. I’m following them on Twitter and love being able to click right to the news each morning.