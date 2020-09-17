Top must-have apps in Luxembourg

Getting around: public transport apps It might not be the biggest country in the world, but when it comes to getting around on public transport in Luxembourg, it definitely packs a punch. In 2018, the Luxembourgish government announced it would make all public transit free in a bid to fight pollution-causing congestion. The rule change came into effect in March 2020, meaning that all buses, trams, and trains in the country are now free. However, you’ll still need to download the right apps to help you get around. Mobilitéitszentral To ensure you don’t catch the wrong bus in Luxembourg, you’ll want to download the Mobilitéitszentral app. In collaboration with the Ministry for Mobility and Public Works, the app has all the information you’ll ever need about getting around Luxembourg. You’ll find journey planners, route maps, and more. You can also use the app to buy tickets if you’re planning to cross the border into France, Belgium, or Germany. CFL The CFL app has all your daily mobility needs. Run by Luxembourg’s national train operator, you can use the app to buy tickets for the train, as well as buses and trams. With its handy journey planner and user-friendly interface, you’ll be a public transport pro in no time. Mobiliteit.lu Mobiliteit.lu offers information for all sorts of people in Luxembourg – from students, to tourists, to party-goers. Operating across the country, you can use the app to plan your journey, view timetables, and save your favorite public transport routes for future use. Hellotaxi If public transport isn’t your thing, you can always book a taxi in Luxembourg with Hellotaxi. With its map interface, you can see how many taxis are operating around you and how much a journey would cost before setting foot into the car. Taxis are available to book all across Luxembourg.

Healthcare and medical needs Finding the right healthcare and health insurance for you and your family can be a real concern when living in a brand-new country. Thankfully, the healthcare system in Luxembourg is one of the best in Europe. However, if you’re new in town, you’ll still need to know how to find your nearest on-call pharmacy or a family doctor who speaks your language. Sante.lu Prepare for medical emergencies with Sante.lu. The free app from the Luxembourgish Ministry of Health lets you find reliable healthcare information for you and your family. You’ll be able to search for local doctors and your nearest emergency pharmacy. You’ll even be able to access all the necessary medical numbers and departments. Doctena Doctena helps you find and book medical appointments across Luxembourg. Simply choose your practice or doctor of choice, alongside your preferred language, and the app will connect you with medical professionals. The app also offers video consultations, so you can receive professional advice if you are too unwell to venture out. Headspace To find some peace of mind, download Headspace. A subscription-based app (which offers the first two weeks free of charge), Headspace gives you access to mindfulness, coaching, meditation sessions and sleep podcasts. It also offers meditation exercises to help you build healthier habits.

Handling your finances If you’re moving, setting up a bank account in Luxembourg is probably one of the first things on your to-do list. Having a local bank account will not only make your everyday life a little easier, but it will also help you feel more settled in your new home. Whether it’s buying essentials or treating your new colleagues to drinks, you’ll be surprised at just how convenient your life becomes. N26 If you’re thinking about mobile banking in Luxembourg, downloading the N26 app is a great place to start. You’ll be able to apply for an account in minutes from the comfort of your own phone. This will give you access to a range of innovative banking services, including current accounts, mobile payments, and more. N26 can even give you insight into your spending habits, helping you better manage your money. Wise For international money transfers, download Wise. With this app, you can transfer money from Luxembourg to over 175 countries and over 50 currencies – all from the comfort of your phone. CurrencyFair CurrencyFair is a world-leading peer-to-peer international money transfer service. If you need to transfer funds to or from Austria, it’s worth trying out their app, which is available for Android and iOS. They offer secure transfers at competitive rates, meaning you’ll save money and have peace of mind.

Learning the languages of Luxembourg When it comes to learning the local language, you won’t find many countries quite like Luxembourg. There are three official languages in Luxembourg: Luxembourgish, French, and German. It is also common to hear Portuguese on the streets of the Grand Duchy. If you’re planning on staying long-term, you’ll probably want to learn some Luxembourgish. However, having a decent grasp of all the above languages can be helpful. Luckily, there are plenty of apps to help you learn all these languages. Tandem If you believe that conversation is the best way to learn a language, download Tandem. The app connects you to native speakers from Luxembourg and beyond so you can practice your language skills. With its chat and video features, it is a fun and relaxed way to learn a new language. Aurelux Aurelux is an app that focuses exclusively on learning Luxembourgish. Perfect if you have just moved, the app focuses on the basics of the language to navigate everyday life. It also prepares users for any Luxembourgish certification tests. Babbel Babbel is a language-learning app that can help you brush up on your French, German, and Portuguese. The app’s easy-to-follow courses are designed by language professionals, so you know your learning journey is in good hands. With this app, you can learn at your own pace and practice throughout the day. Duolingo One of the most popular language-learning apps, Duolingo is a great way to build your language skills. Offering lessons in French, German, and Portuguese, Duolingo’s courses and easy-to-grasp exercises will have you navigating life in Luxembourg in no time.

Eating and food delivery If you’re new in Luxembourg, you might be forgiven for not knowing too much about Luxembourgish food. But don’t let that stop you from enjoying what’s on offer in the Grand Duchy. Whether you visit one of Luxembourg’s best restaurants or simply hit the aisles of the nearest supermarket in Luxembourg, you have plenty of options when it comes to recreating the delicacies of Luxembourgish cuisine. Takeaway.com Who doesn’t love getting food delivered to their door? Takeaway.com is your go-to for food delivery in Luxembourg. With plenty of restaurants and eateries across the country using the app, you can get all sorts of food delivered to your home. Livraison With the Livraison app, you can place orders quickly and easily online in Luxembourg. Simply put in your postal code and your desired food, and have your meal delivered to your home by this handy local provider. HelloFresh Download the HelloFresh app and have meal kits delivered straight to your door. Choose from several colorful, innovative recipes made with the freshest ingredients. Whether you’re looking for quick-and-easy family-friendly dishes, or restaurant-quality meals to impress that special someone, you’ll find it with this app.

Living a sustainable Luxembourg lifestyle We all try to be a little greener in our everyday lives, but it can be tough to get into good habits in a new country. For many, simply understanding how the local recycling system works is challenging enough. However, with a few taps on the right button, you can download some great sustainability apps onto your phone. This will make those all-important green choices a lot easier. F4A F4A is a Luxembourg-based app that aims to reduce food waste while saving you money. The app connects you with local stores and retailers so you can purchase food that would otherwise be thrown in the trash. You’ll be able to pick up some delicious goods on the cheap while also helping the planet – what more could you want? The app also lets you track your money and carbon savings, letting you compare and compete with your friends. Ecosia For a greener way to browse the web, download Ecosia. A free search engine, Ecosia uses 100% of its profit to plant trees. Once you’ve downloaded their app, all you need to do is search and you’ll be doing your part to tackle climate change – it’s that simple. Good on You Do you want a sustainable wardrobe in Luxembourg? Check out Good on You. Offering ratings of big fashion brands based on sustainability, this app will show you which brands are ‘greener’ than others. It also shows you the latest eco-friendly trends in the world of fashion.

Entertainment and leisure There are plenty of ways to have fun in Luxembourg. From visiting museums to taking your children to the best kid-friendly spots in Luxembourg, there’s something for everyone. With all the ways to keep entertained in the Grand Dutchy, these apps can help you unwind and have a fun time in the country. Schueberfouer Every year, there’s one event that brings all of Luxembourg together: the Schueberfouer funfair. One of the biggest festivals in Luxembourg, it occurs at the end of every summer in Luxembourg City. To ensure you and your family get the most from the occasion, make sure you download the Schueberfouer app. Every year, the app showcases the best of the fair, including ride information and opening times. You’ll even be able to check where the nearest toilets are – very handy. Hayu If you prefer to relax indoors, download hayu. The app has plenty of hit reality shows from the United States for streaming in Luxembourg. From true crime to housewives, there’s something for everyone on hayu.

Finding accommodation Trying to find your next home in a brand-new country can be a challenge, even for the most seasoned expats. Understanding the local housing market and which neighborhoods are right for you can make househunting a daunting prospect. However, if you know what to download, you’ll find the process much more manageable. You’ll even be able to access all the latest housing listings on your mobile phone. AtHome.lu AtHome.lu is one of the leading housing websites operating in Luxembourg, and their easy-to-use app makes house-hunting even easier. You’ll find thousands of listings across the Grand Duchy and three surrounding countries. From city-center studios to spacious homes in family-friendly neighborhoods, you’ll be able to check a range of local properties and find the right one for you. Airbnb One of the most popular renting apps, Airbnb can help you find short and long-term rentals across Luxembourg. Thanks to their filters, you can set your preferences for location, type of property, dates, and prices to make your search easier and faster. With plenty of options around the country, you’re bound to find accommodation in no time.

Apps to help you settle into life in Luxembourg Wherever you move in the world, there’s a lot to learn about your new home. And Luxembourg City is no different. Where’s the nearest bus or tram stop? When does your trash get collected? What is there to do around the city? Thankfully, there are plenty of apps that can help you to settle into your new life in the Grand Duchy. cityapp VDL cityapp VDL helps you get to know your new city by providing a wealth of widgets and information directly to your smartphone. Whether you’re looking for a parking space, a hire bike, or something interesting to do, the app can tell you everything you need to know. There are even options to find out the weather forecast and the quality of drinking water in your area. It’s a great way to explore the city and settle into everyday life. Meetup New to the country and looking to make friends? Meetup introduces you to social events where you can meet locals. Simply fill out your interests and find out what events are available around you in Luxembourg. Additionally, the app can also connect you to expats in the same boat as you. What’s Up! Luxembourg What’s Up! Luxembourg is your pocket guide to the Grand Dutchy. The app introduces you and helps you learn about cultural spots, lesser-known spots, and landmarks around Luxembourg. You can even learn some Luxembourgish on the way, as the app has an offline dictionary you can take on the go.