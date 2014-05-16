Recreation spots for children in Luxembourg

Train 1900 Take the kids for a ride in an old-fashioned steam train. The train departs from Pétange travels uphill. The train stops at Gielle Botter; a natural reserve where you can take a tour and learn more nature, geology and mining. +352 580 581 train1900.lu

Bison Farm There is a bison farm in the Ardennes. The attraction is actually situated in Belgium, but only a short distance from the Luxembourg border. The farm is connected to the Museum of the American Indian Life, and allows families to ride through a herd of wild bison. Visitors board a wagon and drive through the countryside to reach the herd. Afterwards, take a wander through the museum. www.fermedesbisons.be

Horseback riding Many kids enjoy the thrill of riding a horse. Horseback riding happens to be one of the most popular sports in Luxembourg. There are many stables throughout the country. They offer trips during the day and beginner’s courses if necessary. Tours can be taken in several parts of the country, such as the countryside surrounding the capital or up in the forests in the north. There are also competitions to watch during the year. The Fédération Luxembourgeoise des Sports Equestres has a list of stables around Luxembourg. Phone: +352 484 999 flse.lu

Museum of Music The Museum of Music is popular among young music lovers. It was set up in the mid-1990s. The museum highlights Luxembourg City’s wind orchestra. It also includes music from Luxembourg over the last two centuries, and provides details of fanfares and brass brands. Lastly, it displays ancient instruments, old sheet music, and photos. Phone: +352 957 444.

Parc Merveilleux Parc Merveilleux is the most popular amusement park in Luxembourg. This trip is a must for anyone with kids. It is a small park, its highlights being the adventure playgrounds, a miniature train ride, pony rides, a small zoo, and mini cars. There is also a café and a restaurant. Phone: +352 511 048

Tram and Bus Museum The Tram and Bus Museum is in Hollerich, a small town to the south of Luxembourg City. It features a lot of fun exhibits, including ancient tramway carriages, models of buses, a horse-drawn coach, and old-fashioned uniforms. The museum educates children about history, and how people used transportation in the past compared to now. rail.lu