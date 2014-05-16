Whether you’re already living in the Grand Duchy or just thinking about moving there , brushing up on a few facts can help you get to know the country. Meanwhile, those with a little more time might want to check out the history, culture, and art in some of Luxembourg’s top museums. Below, find out about:

Historical museums in Luxembourg

National Museum of History and Art

The Visual Arts section of this museum provides an opportunity to view a wide range of 18th to 20th-century Luxembourgish paintings. For example, of special interest are pictures by Joseph Kutter, Dominique Lang, Eugène Mousset, Jean-Pierre Beckius, Nico Klopp, and Auguste Trémont. There are also post-impressionist watercolors by Sosthène Weis, as well as sculptures by Auguste Trémont and Lucien Wercollier. In addition, an unquestionably original contemporary art collection is also on display at the museum.

National Museum of History and Art, Luxembourg City

Luxembourg City History Museum

Housed in the former refuge of Orval Abbey and a few patrician houses in the center of the old town, this museum relates the history of the city through models, archaeological finds, as well as temporary exhibitions.

Luxembourg City History Museum, Luxembourg City

Natur musée

Natural history in this Luxembourg museum feels like an exploration of the world. Whether you visit one of the permanent exhibitions or the temporary galleries, you’ll discover the natural sciences from a different angle. In addition, the natur musée offers a program of lectures, guided tours, and workshops for all ages.

National Natural History Museum, Luxembourg City

Tram and Bus Museum

Another interesting museum is located in Luxembourg’s City Bus department in Hollerichand. The Tram and Bus Museum includes exhibits such as a historical horse-drawn coach, old tramway carriages and models of buses, and historical uniforms. In addition, numerous photos and documents illustrate the developments of city transportation since 1875.

Luxembourg City Tram and Bus Museum, Luxembourg City

The Bank Museum

Learn about 140 years of banking tradition and innovation at this museum in the Head Office of the Luxembourg State Bank and Savings. During your visit, explore the development of the bank, the role of finance in Luxembourg’s prosperity, and its modern banking services.

The Bank Museum, Luxembourg City

Deportation Memorial

When the Nazis were occupying the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg (1940-1944), the station of Hollerich, situated a few hundred meters from Luxembourg Central Station, became one of the main centers of deportation. In this location, the German Wehrmacht forced thousands of young people to join them or shipped them away to forced labor and an uncertain future. This memorial pays homage to the victims of Nazism. It complements the existing monuments and museums that commemorate the Luxembourgish people’s heroic resistance and the deportees who died in the concentration camps.

Deportation Memorial, Luxembourg City