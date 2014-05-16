The best road trips in and around Luxembourg

When the clocks move forward, the birds sing early in the morning and the sun shines all day, many of us start to get the itch of Fernweh. Fernweh is one of my favorite German words that has no proper English equivalent. It is the opposite of Heimweh, or homesickness, in that it actually means you’re yearning to go away somewhere. The closest you’ve probably heard is Wanderlust, which is a German word that made it into the English language. Luxembourg is a great place to live, in that it has dozens of things to do and see. Have you already explored nearby attractions like the Butterfly Garden in Grevenmacher, Parc Merveilleux in Bettembourg, the Family of Man exhibit in Clervaux, or the castles in Larochette or Vianden? Another advantage to living in Luxembourg is that you can quench your Fernweh quickly by driving an hour in any direction. For those of you who are dying for a short getaway, let me recommend the following day trip destinations: Amnéville, France

Amnéville, France This is a great place to visit if you’re in the mood for some touristy family fun. Amnéville is known for its zoo, aquarium, thermal baths, swimming and golf courses. And it’s only a 45-minute drive from Luxembourg City.

Bernkastel-Kues, Germany I’m partial to Germany, and this place is what people picture when they think of the quintessential German town. Lovely timbered houses, wine along the Moselle River, and quaint shopping can be found only 90 minutes from Luxembourg. If you’ve never been to Germany before, be sure to enjoy a Spaghettieis at an ice cream parlor, order an Apfelschorle (apple juice and carbonated water), or a glass of Riesling, and have a regional speciality like Leberknödel (liver dumplings). And just so that you don’t think my only attraction to Germany is the food, you will love taking a cruise on the Moselle. It’s an entire afternoon of castles, vineyards, and beautiful villages in the sun and fresh air. Talk about getting away from it all!

Bastogne, Belgium You don’t have to be a history buff to get something out of a trip to Bastogne, site of the Battle of the Bulge. The Historical Centre has a very interesting WWII exhibit and the impressive American war memorial is within walking distance. The Bois de la Paix (Wood of Peace) is a memorial forest of 4,000 trees; take a peaceful walk or a day tour of the battlefields. Since you’re in Belgium, you might as well stop at a fritterie and have some fries. Bastogne is approximately one hour from Luxembourg City.

Daun, Germany Those who would like a unique nature experience should definitely take a trip to the volcanic crater lakes near Daun; it’s approximately an hour and 45 minutes from Luxembourg City. The area has dozens of hiking and biking trails. You can also you can rent a boat or go swimming on one of the lakes. The water-filled volcanic craters (Gemündener Maar, Schalkenmehrener Maar, Weinfelder Maar) are connected by a hiking trail. The entire Eifel region has an incredible infrastructure for local tourists (see also www.eifel.de).