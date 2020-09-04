Supermarkets and grocery stores in Luxembourg

Grocery shopping in Luxembourg If you’re a new arrival in Luxembourg City or any of the country’s other charming towns, the local supermarket is probably one of the first places you visit. However, as soon as you walk through the doors you’ll quickly realize that grocery shopping in Luxembourg is not quite the same as it was back home. But don’t let that put you off filling up the first shopping cart you can find. If you’re not a fan of supermarket shopping, Luxembourg does have a few alternatives. There are weekly markets in most towns where you’ll be able to pick up some fresh produce, meat, and dairy products. You can also sign up for a meal-kit delivery service, which means fresh groceries and recipes are delivered straight to your door. And, if you don’t feel like cooking at all, you’ll a surprising number of great restaurants in Luxembourg City serving up Luxembourgish cuisine as well as others.

Supermarkets in Luxembourg One of the first things you’ll notice about supermarkets in Luxembourg is just how varied they are for such a compact country. You’ll find everything from expansive, US-style hypermarkets to small, neighborhood grocery stores. Thanks to the country’s relatively multicultural population, you’ll find many of these stores stock a wide range of products from around the world. If you’re looking for these hypermarket-format stores, you’ll find them in some of the country’s largest shopping malls. However, the majority of Luxembourg’s supermarkets are relatively small affairs, stocking a decent range of food and a limited range of non-food products. These stores will generally be accessible via public transport, as well as having parking lot in more out-of-town locations. You’ll be able to find everything you need in the local grocery stores, and most supermarkets run in-store promotions and discounts to help make your money go further. These can be useful as supermarkets in Luxembourg aren’t the cheapest. In fact, both expats and locals alike are known to cross the border and do their supermarket shopping in France or Germany. However, if you know where to go, you should be able to find the right groceries for you in Luxembourg without leaving the country. Supermarket chains in Luxembourg Luxembourg has a surprising number of supermarket chains that can be found throughout the country. You’ll find the widest range of stores in and around Luxembourg City. However, even in smaller towns, you might still find yourself with a choice of store. Some of the main supermarket chains in Luxembourg include: Cactus: Luxembourg’s largest supermarket chain has around 40 stores nationwide, ranging from hypermarkets to small minimarts. Popular with locals, it’s known by expats for being a little pricier than most.

Auchan: The French chain specializes in hypermarket-style stores with a range of food and non-food items. These larger stores can be found in shopping malls across the southern part of Luxembourg.

Delhaize: One of the biggest names in Belgian supermarkets also has outlets throughout Luxembourg. Stores go under several different banners, including Proxy, Delhaize, and AD.

Cora: Another Belgian retailer, Cora has two hypermarkets in Luxembourg as well as smaller supermarkets under the banner Smatch and Match. You'll also find other supermarkets across the Grand Duchy. Most of these will be independent outlets, meaning prices and range will often vary. Discount supermarket chains in Luxembourg Despite their reputation for being on the expensive side, you'll be able to find a lot of fairly priced groceries at Luxembourg's supermarkets. However, if you're after more bang for your buck, you might want to check out one of these discount supermarket chains: Lidl: The German discounter has a handful of outlets across Luxembourg and has plans to expand that number. Stores sell a narrow range of products at low prices.

Colruyt: One of Belgium’s biggest supermarket chains, Colruyt has a handful of stores in the country. Cheaper than most of their competitors, the outlets still offer a wide range of products.

Aldi: Another popular German discount retailer, Aldi offers a similar product range to Lidl, stocking fresh products alongside varying non-food items. Health and specialty supermarkets If you’re looking for something a little more niche when supermarket shopping in Luxembourg, you might want to check out a specialty grocery store. These generally offer more focused product ranges, including health foods and organic produce. Many are independently-owned, and include: Naturata: Operated by a cooperative of local organic farmers and producers, Luxembourg’s premier bio supermarket has branches across the country. Expect organic and ethically produced goods.

Ouni: Luxembourg’s first packaging-free organic grocery store is a good alternative for the eco-friendly shopper. Just remember to bring your own containers for all your groceries.

Naturalia: Offering a mix of health foods and organic groceries, French store Naturalia sells everything from wine and pasta to supplements and essential oils. Supermarket opening times in Luxembourg Unsurprisingly, supermarkets in Luxembourg are fairly modest with their opening times. Generally speaking, supermarkets open at around 08:00 and close at either 20:00 or 21:00. This includes the larger, hypermarket stores, although you’ll be able to find some smaller, minimart-type outlets open later in the evenings. When it comes to Sunday opening times for supermarkets in Luxembourg, you’ll probably need to check with your local store before you leave home. Most supermarkets only open Sunday mornings (usually until 13:00), while some don’t open at all. However, you’ll still be able to find the odd minimart and convenience store open on Sunday afternoon should you need to pick something up.

Things you need to know about Luxembourgish supermarkets If you’re an expat living in Luxembourg, there are a few things you need to know about the local grocery stores before you go wild in the aisles. Here are some of the important things you should keep in mind: Check those opening times: The local grocery store opening times might not be what you’re used to in Luxembourg, so check ahead to avoid going hungry. Stores are often closed on Sunday afternoons, although you’ll find a few open for essentials.

The local grocery store opening times might not be what you’re used to in Luxembourg, so check ahead to avoid going hungry. Stores are often closed on Sunday afternoons, although you’ll find a few open for essentials. It can be expensive: Luxembourg has a reputation for expensive groceries. However, there are cheaper options if you know where to go, which means you won’t need to stock up over the border. Bring your own bags: Like in many other European countries, local supermarkets in Luxembourg don’t give out plastic shopping bags. The locals bring their own, or you can buy a reusable bag in-store.

Like in many other European countries, local supermarkets in Luxembourg don’t give out plastic shopping bags. The locals bring their own, or you can buy a reusable bag in-store. No medicine: Luxembourgish supermarkets don’t sell medicine – including ibuprofen and paracetamol – so you’ll have to go to the local pharmacy for that.

Food delivery services in Luxembourg If you're unable to visit your local supermarket, or simply prefer the convenience of having your groceries delivered, then you have some options in Luxembourg. Many local supermarkets offer home delivery services, letting you shop online and choose your delivery time-slot. Alternatively, you can order online and collect your shopping at a designated pick-up point and time. There are also other grocery delivery options in Luxembourg. These include food boxes from local producers and meal-kit recipe boxes, both of which can also be delivered directly to your front door. These recipe boxes contain seasonally fresh ingredients, letting you create your own meals at home. Meal-kit providers in Luxembourg include: Foodbox

HelloFresh If cooking at home sounds too much like hard work, fear not. Luxembourg has a whole menu of other options, including excellent cafes and restaurants in Luxembourg City and across the country. Alternatively, there are plenty of food delivery platforms that can connect you with your favorite local takeaways and restaurants. Food delivery websites in Luxembourg include: Foostix

Livraison

Takeaway.com

Ethnic grocery stores in Luxembourg Thanks to a multicultural society, Luxembourg has a surprisingly decent selection of ethnic supermarkets and grocery stores. These stock a much wider range of international foods than regular supermarkets, including goods from Portugal, the Middle East, and Asia. Generally speaking, these ethnic grocery stores are cheaper than regular supermarkets for certain items, such as spices and other foreign ingredients. However, if you can't find what you're looking for in Luxembourg, you may need to cross the border into Germany or France and try your luck there.

Food shopping at Luxembourgish markets Looking for a more authentic grocery shop in Luxembourg? Then, why not grab your tote bag and head to one of the Grand Duchy’s food markets? Many towns across the country host weekly markets selling a range of fresh produce, alongside other household items. You’ll find several markets across Luxembourg City. Some markets also have food trucks, meaning you can pick up a few fresh bites while you’re shopping.

Specialty stores in Luxembourg One of the best things about living in Europe is all the excellent local specialty stores you’ll find in countries like Luxembourg. And, despite its size, you’ll find a whole host of these stores in the Grand Duchy. Luxembourg City has the widest range of stores, including butchers, bakeries, and patisseries, among others. However, even outside the capital, you’ll find you have a decent choice.

Convenience stores in Luxembourg Sometimes, you’re in a rush and you just need to swing by a convenience store to pick up something to eat. In Luxembourg, these minimarts can also be a lifesaver on Sunday afternoons, when most of the larger supermarkets have already closed their doors. Most of Luxembourg’s convenience stores are independently operated, however nationwide chains include: Smatch/Match

Shell (fuel stations)

Liquor stores in Luxembourg Compared to neighboring Belgium, alcohol prices in Luxembourg are relatively cheap. Most locals buy their beer, wines, and spirits at their local supermarket as part of their weekly grocery shopping. This helps keep prices down – particularly on wine, beer, and own-brand spirits. The minimum age to buy beer, wine, and spirits in Luxembourg is 16. Despite this, some stores have still been known to refuse the sale of hard liquor to those under 18. However, if you’re looking for something a little more special, you’ll also find liquor stores and wine merchants across the country. Here, you’ll have a wider choice of options from around the world as well as expert advice and guidance. Many of these are independently-owned, although Munhowen Drinx has several outlets.