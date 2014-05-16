Learning languages before moving to Luxembourg Although language courses are available in Luxembourg, starting one ahead of your relocation can be useful when you first arrive in the country. As mentioned, having a little French, German, or Luxembourgish up your sleeve can make it easier to tackle tasks such as setting up a bank account and navigating public transport. It can also give you a headstart on making new friends and understanding the local news. International language schools There are several schools that offer language courses in Luxembourg and other countries. Therefore, enrolling at one means that expats can begin learning a language in their home country and continue once they arrive in their new one. Some of the main international language schools include: Berlitz: The popular global language school offers online and in-class courses in multiple languages, including French, German, and Luxembourgish. Its Luxembourg branch is located in Grand-Rue, in the heart of the city center, close to Galeries Lafayette, Palais Grand-Ducal, and Hotel des Postes.

Goethe Institute: The famous Munich-based institute takes the German language and culture around the world. Its Luxembourg branch is called Institut Pierre Werner (IPW) and offers German courses with native German speakers.

Institute Français de Luxembourg (IFL): This Luxembourg-based language school offers a variety of in-class and online courses in French

Learning languages in Luxembourg Because the lead-up to a move can be stressful, some expats prefer to wait until they arrive in their new home country before they begin a language course. Of course, one of the key benefits of doing this is that you will be able to learn French, German, or Luxembourgish the way locals speak it. Photo: Maskot/Getty Images Moreover, because you will be constantly hearing the languages around you, it may make them easier to learn. Not only that, but you will likely have access to a wider range of courses, making it easier to find one that suits your budget and schedule. In fact, once you are in Luxembourg, you will find that there are plenty of options for learning languages, and below are just some of them. Language schools If you want to take a language course in Luxembourg, you will find many schools to choose from. They each offer different types of courses, ranging from group classes for children and one-to-one sessions for adults to special courses that teach business language. Some of the more prominent language schools in Luxembourg include: Berlitz: The popular global language school offers courses in Luxembourgish, French, and German

Interlingua: A French language school that offers a wide range of courses, including exam preparation

Languages.lu: This local language school provides courses for children and adults in Luxembourgish, French, and German

The Ministry of Education, Children and Youth collaborates with certain government-approved institutions to offer languages in French, German, and Luxembourgish. For example, the Institut National des Langues (INLL) offers government-subsidized language courses, and certain students can benefit from a fee of just €10. Moreover, many local municipalities help expats integrate with the local culture by offering a series of language courses for free or with a minimal charge. For instance, if you live in the City of Luxembourg, there are three government centers that run affordable Luxembourgish language courses with fees ranging from €50 to €100. Learning a language for free Luxembourg recently launched LLO.LU, a government-backed website that allows users to learn Luxembourgish for free. To begin a language course in Luxembourg, you can simply sign up for an account and download an app. Aside from this, you can find plenty of language conversation groups in Luxembourg where you can practice your skills in relaxed, everyday settings. You can find many of these online through platforms such as Facebook and MeetUp.

Learn a language with a computer or smartphone app Many expats choose to learn a language on their computer or through an app as it offers more convenience. This is because users can follow the course at their own pace and from any location. They can also fit lessons in with their own schedule which offers a greater degree of flexibility. Photo: Nitat Termmee/Getty Images Moreover, many apps gamify their courses, which can make learning a language learning more fun for users. Some of the best apps on the market in Luxembourg include: 365 Days Luxembourgish: An educational app that provides brief daily lessons and exercises

Aurelux: The app offers fast foundations for comprehension and conversation

Babbel: The popular language-learning app offers quick lessons and live classes

Batta Klang: A gamified app that teaches 1,000 words of Luxembourgish through images

Drops: An app that uses mnemonic images and fun games to teach vocabulary

Duolingo: This game-like app offers quick and easy lessons in a fun format

FluentU: The app teaches languages by showing videos that depict real-world interactions

Languages of Luxembourg 7: An offline app with audio and written lessons in seven languages

Memrise: This app teaches languages through flashcards and repetition

Mondly: The app uses a combination of language courses, games, and conversations for quick learning

Pimsleur: Offers audio-led courses that focus on hearing comprehension and pronunciation

Rosetta Stone: A website and app-based program that combines pictures, words, and audio snippets for full language immersion

Learning languages outside of the classroom While formal language courses are useful, hearing and speaking the different languages of Luxembourg in daily life will go a long way in aiding your fluency. There are many ways you can continue to learn French, Germany, and Luxembourgish outside of the classroom. Here are just a few tips to help you get going: Talk to your neighbors, local shopkeepers, friends, and other parents in the local language, and ask them to speak it to you

Listen to music or watch TV shows and movies in the language you are learning; this will help you pick up how people use the language in real life. You can also use subtitles if it helps you!

Join local clubs, societies, or other social spaces and encourage people to speak to you in the local language

Join a MeetUp group or Facebook group for expats learning languages in Luxembourg

Language courses for children in Luxembourg There are many language courses for children in Luxembourg, which means that they can easily pick up the local lingo. In most cases, little ones will learn some combination of English, French, German, or Luxembourgish at school. This is because all schools – including public, private, and international ones – use a combination of these languages. Moreover, children who do not have any experience with these languages can usually access special classes to help them get up to speed. In addition, many language schools – including Berlitz – offer courses specifically for children and teenagers. For more comprehensive immersion, there are also numerous workshops and summer camps, including those by Languages.lu, Berlitz, and Institute Français de Luxembourg (IFL).

Learning courses for professionals in Luxembourg Some language courses in Luxembourg are specifically designed for expats looking to learn the local language in a professional capacity. This is because some professions have very specific terms and it is important to know their translations. The following schools offer business-focused language courses: Cap Langues

CLL Language Centres

Inlingua

Prolingua