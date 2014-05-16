Finding jobs in Luxembourg

Work in Luxembourg Job market in Luxembourg The unemployment rate in Luxembourg has remained relatively stable in recent years, currently sitting at 5.5% in September 2023. The workforce in Luxembourg is made up of nationals, cross-border commuters, and foreign workers. Luxembourg’s job market is multicultural and multilingual; in fact, working knowledge of one of the three official languages (Luxembourgish, French, or German) is essential for many jobs. Financial services are at the heart of the economy in Luxembourg, with the transport and communications sectors also performing well. Luxembourg is a leading center in Europe for investment funds and private banking, with around 150 banks operating in Luxembourg. The biggest employers in Luxembourg in 2019 were: Post Luxembourg (telecommunications)

Groupe CFL (transport)

Cactus (food retail)

Groupe Dussmann (security)

BGL BNP Paribas (finance)

ArcelorMittal (steel manufacturing)

Goodyear Dunlop (tire manufacturing)

Luxair (transport) Job vacancies in Luxembourg There are currently no major skills shortages in Luxembourg, but a number of sectors are continuously recruiting at various levels, including: finance

healthcare

retail

manufacturing

construction

hospitality Job salaries in Luxembourg Wages are typically freely determined between an employer and employee in Luxembourg. However, employers must not offer less than the social minimum wage, which increases by 20% if you’re a skilled worker or decreases by 20–25% if you’re an adolescent worker. The social minimum wage adjusts every two years. The minimum gross monthly salary in Luxembourg for a 40-hour week in January 2020 is: 18 years and over, unskilled worker: €2,141.99

18 years and over, skilled worker (+20%): €2,570.39

17 to 18 years old: €1,713.60

The average gross salary in Luxembourg is €4,916 a month. Luxembourg uses a system of salary indexation, in other words, salaries should be adjusted by the amount that the consumer price index increases or decreases in Luxembourg. The workplace is traditionally hierarchical and decision making is often rational and pragmatic. Punctuality and deadlines are serious business in Luxembourg, in both professional and social contexts. Meetings tend to be brief and have the purpose of formalizing decision-making that has already been done. In addition to this, dress codes tend to be formal and conservative. In terms of employment contracts, Luxembourg is similar to other EU countries with permanent contracts (CDI), fixed-term contracts (CDD), part-time contracts, and learning/apprenticeship contracts the norm. In general, a full-time working week in Luxembourg is 40 hours. The maximum number of hours you can work in a week is 48, plus there is also a daily limit of 10 hours' work except in special cases. Each employee in Luxembourg receives 10 public holidays a year, however you can work on these days in return for extra salary. Full-time employees must also receive a minimum of 25 days of paid leave each year. Notice periods for those on permanent contracts are one month for employees of less than five years, two months for those who have been employed for between 5–10 years, and three months for employees of over 10 years. This is slightly different for those on fixed-term or part-time contracts. Notice periods are also shorter during probation or trial periods.

Once you've found a suitable job, you'll need to work on producing a good application to maximize your chances of landing the role. You will typically have to complete a short application form, send a CV, and also provide a cover letter or personal statement outlining your suitability for the role. Unless otherwise stated, applications and covering letters should be in the language used in the advertisement. Letters sent with speculative applications should be written in French, or in English if applying to a large multinational. Job interviews are usually quite formal in Luxembourg. Dress smartly and formally, act professionally, and research the company ahead of the interview to prepare some good questions to ask. Interviews usually last between 30–60 minutes and may involve tests or tasks, depending on the role. If you do well enough to land the job, you will be contacted by phone, letter or email to be formally offered the role and given a start date. The company will contact your references. Usually, you have to provide 2–3 of these.

There is a contribution-based social security system in Luxembourg, which means that you can claim unemployment allowance while looking for work as long as you've contributed through previous employment. You will need to have worked at least 16 hours a week. The amount you can claim depends on how long you've worked and how much you've paid in. Under certain conditions, EU residents who move to Luxembourg can use contributions made in their home countries to put towards their unemployment benefit entitlements. You can find details on how to apply on the ADEM Portail de l'emploi website. ADEM also has details of a range of training opportunities that jobseekers can take advantage of to improve their skills while looking for work in Luxembourg.

Requirements to work in Luxembourg Work visas in Luxembourg If you’re a European Union (EU) or European Free Trade Association (EFTA) citizen moving to Luxembourg, you have the right to freely work and reside in the country. In the majority of instances, your new employer will deal with legal formalities, such as tax administration and social security registration. You’ll also enjoy the same benefits as nationals concerning sickness and maternity leave. If you’re from outside of the EU, you’ll need to apply for a residence permit before entering the country if you plan to stay longer than three months. You need to request a permit based on your individual circumstances, for example, work, self-employment, study, research, or joining a family member. See our guides to immigration to Luxembourg and work visas in Luxembourg for full details. Language requirements to work in Luxembourg Due to Luxembourg’s location in the center of Europe and its three official languages, a command of several languages is important when applying to many jobs in Luxembourg. Depending on the job, knowledge of French, English, German, and Luxembourgish will either be essential or at least appreciated. Dutch, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese can also be a bonus. To increase your chances of securing a job, it is advisable to be proficient in at least two languages, at least one of which should be an official language of the country (Luxembourgish, French, or German). If you want to improve your language skills, there are also many language schools in Luxembourg. Qualifications to work in Luxembourg Luxembourg is part of the Bologna Process and is thus part of the European Higher Education Area, which means that higher education qualifications from other member countries are valid in there. If you’re from a non-member country, you’ll need to contact the National Academic Recognition Information Center (NARIC) in Luxembourg to find out about getting your qualifications recognized. Some professions in Luxembourg are regulated, in other words you have to have a minimum level of qualifications to practice them. You can find a list of regulated professions on the government website. Tax and social security numbers in Luxembourg All residents and workers in Luxembourg receive a 13-digit national identification number which is used for Luxembourgish taxes and social security purposes. You will receive your national identification number with your social security card, which is sent when you enroll in social security or health insurance in Luxembourg. However, with most jobs in Luxembourg, your employer will sort this out for you.

Starting a job in Luxembourg Job probation periods in Luxembourg must be a minimum of two weeks and a maximum of 12 months. In reality, however, they are usually between one and three months. During this time, the notice period for terminating your contract may be shorter. Once you start your job in Luxembourg, your employer should enroll you for health insurance and social security. This covers you for public healthcare in Luxembourg, state Luxembourgish pensions, workplace insurance, and a range of other benefits. Many employers in Luxembourg also offer various company benefits such as company pension, travel insurance, investment opportunities and more.