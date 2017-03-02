What is the minimum wage in Luxembourg? Luxembourg’s minimum wage (often known as the guaranteed minimum wage, or GMW) is assessed every two years by the government. Luxembourg’s minimum wage increased by 1.1% at the start of 2019. According to the labor law in Luxembourg, the minimum wage of €2,071.07, however, rises by 20% for skilled workers. It decreases by 20–25% for adolescent workers. This means a skilled worker 18 or older must earn 20% more than the standard minimum wage, totaling €2,485.29. Workers who are 17 or 18 face a 20% deduction from the standard rate and must earn at least €1,656.86. Those aged 15 to 17 face a 25% deduction and a minimum wage of €1,553.30, however. Even workers who earn above the minimum wage are affected by the national indexation of salaries, a barometer on which employers must adjust the wages they pay in line with the cost of living in Luxembourg. If the consumer price index rises or falls by 2.5% during a period, salaries in Luxembourg must adjust by this percentage. You can also read Expatica’s guide for more information on employment contracts and wages in Luxembourg.

Luxembourg minimum wage per hour With the standard working week set at 40 hours per week, Luxembourg’s minimum wage per hour can be approximately calculated at the following rates: Wage category Luxembourg minimum wage per hour Skilled workers €15.53 Unskilled workers €12.94 17–18 years €10.36 15–17 years €9.71

Luxembourg’s minimum wage for skilled and unskilled workers As mentioned, skilled workers in Luxembourg are entitled to a higher minimum wage than unskilled workers. An employee must have qualifications or experience equivalent to one of the following levels to be considered skilled: Education: a recognized official certificate for their profession. This can be a vocational skills certificate or vocational diploma.

a recognized official certificate for their profession. This can be a vocational skills certificate or vocational diploma. Manual skills and experience: a manual skills certificate or certificate of vocational ability and two years of relevant experience in the profession.

a manual skills certificate or certificate of vocational ability and two years of relevant experience in the profession. Preliminary certificates and experience: a preliminary technical and vocational certificate and five years of experience.

a preliminary technical and vocational certificate and five years of experience. Experience: if they have no certificate, the employee must be able to provide proof of 10 years of practical experience.

if they have no certificate, the employee must be able to provide proof of 10 years of practical experience. If no certificate exists: if the industry doesn’t have relevant qualifications, the employee must have six years of practical experience.

Minimum wage in Luxembourg: collective agreements Some industries decide minimum salaries and working conditions based on collective agreements between representatives of employers and employees. These agreements tend to exist in industries that have non-standard working systems. For example, businesses that operate 24/7 or those with unusual hours. If the relevant industry has a collective agreement in place, the minimum salary must not be lower than the national minimum wage.

Conditions for salaries in Luxembourg Employers must pay men and women the same salary in Luxembourg for equivalent jobs, and people on fixed-term employment contracts must also be paid the same as those on permanent ones. The regulations also cover part-time employees, who should be paid at the same level on a pro-rata basis. Expatica’s guide to Learn about the finer details of Luxembourg’s office culture Read more Working hours in Luxembourg are limited to 40 hours in a standard working week, after which employees must be paid overtime salary. While this rule applies to the majority of people working in Luxembourg, it doesn’t cover directors, managers, or the self-employed. The legal maximum working day is 10 hours, and the Ministry of Labor, Employment, and the Social and Solidarity Economy must approve any overtime. The government allows some sectors to employ staff on Sundays, as long as the work is voluntary and is paid at double the normal salary. While it doesn’t exist in all industries, some employers pay a thirteenth month bonus to their employees at the end of the year or at Christmas. However, others offer a profit-sharing bonus based on how well the company does in the year.