An introduction to Germany

Quality of life in Germany Germany scores highly for life satisfaction, safety, and work-life balance on the Organization for Cooperation and Development (OECD) Better Life Index. Its lowest scores are income, community, and civic engagement. When it comes to expats, Germany rates as the toughest country to handle the basics of settling into a new country on the 2022 Expat Insider Survey. This is largely down to the aforementioned language problems, difficulties with housing, and lack of services available online. On the plus side, the country is good for jobs, security, sustainability, and infrastructure. Nonetheless, if you’re looking for a new passport, it might be worth putting up with Teutonic intractability and idiosyncrasies. The German passport places equal second in the world on the 2022 Global Passport Index. To do this, however, you’ll need to meet the requirements for German citizenship.

Geography of Germany Germany is Europe’s seventh-largest country with an area of 357,588 km2. It shares its borders with nine other nations. The Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg are its western neighbors. Denmark shares a land border in the north. Then, to its east lie Poland and Czechia. Switzerland and Austria sit to Germany’s south, and France on the southwest. Finally, Germany has sea borders with Sweden in the north and the United Kingdom in the northwest. Since Brexit, the Bavarian hamlet of Gadheim has been determined as the new geographical midpoint of the European Union. Church Maria Gern and Mt. Untersberg (Photo: Getty Images) With a variety of landscapes spanning the continent’s main physical divisions, you’re never far away from a change of scenery. There’s excellent skiing to be had in Zugspitze, Germany’s highest point at 2,962 meters in the Alps. Forests cover about a third of the country, with spas and trekking available at nature resorts across the nation. Cycling routes cleave through marshy flatlands in the north, home to the lowest point, Neuendorf-Sachsenbande, 3.5 meters below sea level. Meanwhile, the continent’s major rivers – including the Rhine, Elbe, Mosel, and Danube – offer boating, wine-tasting, and tours of historic castles and urban centers. The country’s fantastic roads – and high-speed Autobahn – mean that different experiences are accessible within a single day. Regions of Germany Sixteen partly federated states constitute the German republic. Each has its own character. Bavaria (Bayern), home to the expat havens of Munich (München) and Nuremberg (Nürnberg), is the largest. Baden-Württemberg, whose state capital is the automotive center of Stuttgart, is the richest. The most populous state is North Rhine-Westphalia (Nordrhein-Westfalen), home to Cologne (Köln), Bonn, and Düsseldorf. Expats in banking and finance may find themselves working and living in Frankfurt, in Hessen. The artsy national capital, Berlin, is one of three city states, alongside Hamburg and Bremen.

Germany: facts and figures Climate : Temperate

: Temperate Official languages : German. Minority and regional languages include Turkish, Sorbian, and North Frisian.

: German. Minority and regional languages include Turkish, Sorbian, and North Frisian. Religions : Christian 53% (Roman Catholic 27.1%, Protestant 24.9%, Other 1%), Muslim 5.2%, Orthodox 2%, other 1%, none 38.8% (2019 est.)

: Christian 53% (Roman Catholic 27.1%, Protestant 24.9%, Other 1%), Muslim 5.2%, Orthodox 2%, other 1%, none 38.8% (2019 est.) President : Frank-Walter Steinmeier (since 2017)

: Frank-Walter Steinmeier (since 2017) Chancellor : Olaf Scholz (since 2021)

: Olaf Scholz (since 2021) Currency : Euro

: Euro Population : 84.3 million

: 84.3 million Emergency number: 112

Key historical dates Germany occupies a dominant place in European and world history. The German state as it exists today was only born in 1871 when Otto von Bismarck – Germany’s first Chancellor – presided over the unification of the country. Expatica’s guide to Read more about the history of Germany Read more However, the name Germany has long described the loose, fluid polity of Germanic-speaking peoples over much of western Europe for millennia. Modern Germany by the year Here are some key dates in modern German history. 1871 – The German Empire is formed. Otto von Bismarck becomes its first chancellor.

– The German Empire is formed. Otto von Bismarck becomes its first chancellor. 1914 – Outbreak of World War I, with the German Empire among the Central Powers.

– Outbreak of World War I, with the German Empire among the Central Powers. 1918 – End of World War I. The Weimar Republic is set up as a representative democracy. The right to vote extends to all citizens over 20 years old (with some exceptions).

– End of World War I. The Weimar Republic is set up as a representative democracy. The right to vote extends to all citizens over 20 years old (with some exceptions). 1919 – First democratic national elections in Germany.

– First democratic national elections in Germany. 1933 – Adolf Hitler becomes chancellor and announces the Third Reich the following year.

– Adolf Hitler becomes chancellor and announces the Third Reich the following year. 1939 – World War II is triggered by the German invasion of Poland.

– World War II is triggered by the German invasion of Poland. 1945 – End of World War II, Germany is defeated and split into four occupation zones.

– End of World War II, Germany is defeated and split into four occupation zones. 1949 – Two German nations are born: the Federal Republic of Germany (informally West Germany), and the German Democratic Republic (or East Germany).

– Two German nations are born: the Federal Republic of Germany (informally West Germany), and the German Democratic Republic (or East Germany). 1950s – Period of rapid economic growth in West Germany. Thanks to the Wirtschaftswunder (economic miracle), the country becomes a global industrial leader.

– Period of rapid economic growth in West Germany. Thanks to the Wirtschaftswunder (economic miracle), the country becomes a global industrial leader. 1955 – Cold War alliances firm up. West Germany becomes a part of NATO, East Germany joins the Warsaw Pact.

– Cold War alliances firm up. West Germany becomes a part of NATO, East Germany joins the Warsaw Pact. 1957 – West Germany signs the Treaty of Rome with five other nations to create the European Economic Community (EEC) or the Common Market.

– West Germany signs the Treaty of Rome with five other nations to create the European Economic Community (EEC) or the Common Market. 1961 – The Berlin Wall is constructed.

– The Berlin Wall is constructed. 1989 – Fall of the Berlin Wall.

– Fall of the Berlin Wall. 1990 – East Germany merges into the Federal Republic.

– East Germany merges into the Federal Republic. 2002 – The Euro replaces the German Deutsche Mark.

– The Euro replaces the German Deutsche Mark. 2005 – Angela Merkel becomes chancellor, the first woman to hold the post.

– Angela Merkel becomes chancellor, the first woman to hold the post. 2009 onwards – Eurozone crisis, a multi-year financial debt crisis that affects several EU states.

– Eurozone crisis, a multi-year financial debt crisis that affects several EU states. 2014 – Germany adopts its first ever minimum wage, with an hourly rate of €8.50.

– Germany adopts its first ever minimum wage, with an hourly rate of €8.50. 2017 – Parliament legalizes same-sex marriage.

– Parliament legalizes same-sex marriage. 2021 – Olaf Scholz succeeds Merkel as chancellor.

Environment and climate in Germany Germany’s temperate climate means extremes are rare. That changes depending on where you live, of course. However, expect warm – but not always sunny – summers (averaging around 23–26°C) and cold winters (0°C or sometimes lower). The different types of currents make for an unstable climate. Thanks to global warming, the elements are now less predictable than they were. So, you could have snow in April and freak rainstorms at any time of the year. Photo: Getty Images The north – Bremen, Hamburg, and Kiel – is slightly milder. The region also receives more rain and is windier. Meanwhile, snowfall is common in Bavaria and the east. If you’re lucky enough to live here, the German Alps offer fantastic skiing and winter sports. Germany is rather densely populated, with around 230 inhabitants per square meter. About 77% of the population lives in cities and urban areas. On the other hand, only 15% live in villages with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants. Germany has been fairly proactive in terms of environmental policies, according to OECD reports. It has had a National Strategy for Sustainable Development in place since 2002. This has helped the country get to 13th on the 2022 Environmental Performance Index. Larger cities such as Berlin and Hamburg score well on the Air Quality Index. However, Germany ranks 103rd in terms of biodiversity and 112th for annual rainfall.

Public holidays in Germany Everybody gets nine official public holidays in Germany annually. Factor in regional holidays, and you could have up to 13 days off each year. Most national holidays tend to coincide with Christian observances. Therefore, there are two days’ holiday each for Easter, Pentecost, and Christmas. Both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are also holidays. Expatica’s guide to See the full calendar of German public holidays Read more National holidays include the Day of German Unity on 3 October, which commemorates German reunification in 1990. The states also decide on school holidays in Germany. Each region has annual holidays for autumn, Christmas, Easter, and summer. These typically span one to three weeks. The exception is summer, when schools break for six weeks. In addition, many schools also have a winter holiday in February. Some states add a further week or two for Pentecost around May/June.