Expats in Germany: 10 questions answered

What is it really like to live in Germany? It’s fair to say that Germans do not enjoy a reputation for being warm and friendly. And expats twig to this immediately, citing locals’ unfriendliness towards foreigners as a significant challenge, according to a 2018 survey. In fact, HSBC’s Expat Explorer 2021 league table, based on a survey of over 20,000 expats in 46 countries, ranks Germany 27th overall. What Germany does have is an excellent reputation as a place to do business, a strong economy, good jobs for expats, and tolerance towards migrants. After all, it was Angela Merkel who challenged her countrymen and the rest of Europe to accept refugees and migrants. In 2015, she declared: ‘Wir schaffen das‘ (We will manage this/we can do it). Syrian war refugees in Budapest, Hungary, on the way to Germany If you could understand that phrase without referring to the translation in brackets, you’ll have a great time in Germany. Learning German means you will be better able to enjoy the country’s culture and history. Expats in Germany will discover that although the country is a global economic powerhouse, it isn’t quite as international when it comes to language – even in major cities. From navigating local bureaucracy to getting the most out of life in Deutschland, speaking German will improve your everyday life and your career prospects.

What’s it like being a woman in Germany? Germany has been slower to strengthen women’s rights than, for example, the US. Germany criminalized marital rape in 1997, four years after the US. The same year, laws were changed to cover gender-neutral language and recognize the effect of psychological coercion. Before the sexual offenses law (Sexualstrafrecht) was reformed in 2016, German women only had legal recourse against an attacker who used or threatened force. Since the law’s passage, women are protected against sexual harassment and unwanted advances, and perpetrators of sexual violence are more quickly prosecuted. Women expats in Germany find sexist attitudes a constant source of frustration and report discrimination against mothers, especially in the private sector. The gender pay gap in Germany was estimated at 18% in 2020 – higher than the EU27 average of 14%. Women’s health in Germany Women in Germany can expect to live to the age of 83 on average, almost five years more than men. Overall, two-thirds of women in Germany self-assess their health as being either good or very good. That’s a slightly lower figure than for men. Cardiovascular disease remains the major cause of death in women (40%), followed by cancer, according to the Robert Koch Institute. All foreigners living and working in Germany can access subsidized state healthcare. However, if you earn above €60,750 then you must sign up for private health insurance. Both types of insurance cover women over the age of 20 for an annual exam at their gynecologists to check for: early symptoms of cervical, ovarian, breast, and other reproductive cancers. Abortion remains a complicated topic in Germany, where women report a restrictive air around terminations. While abortion is restricted, with up to three years in prison for those who break the law, it is legal under these conditions: It is within the first trimester

There has been mandatory counseling

The pregnancy was a result of sexual assault

The pregnancy could cause serious harm to the mother’s health Many expats in Germany, and locals, therefore go to the Netherlands for an abortion. Across the border, the procedure is legal up to the twentieth week of pregnancy. On the other hand, there are a wide variety of contraceptive measures available. However, do keep in mind that a gynecologist will need to prescribe your birth control pills, intrauterine devices (IUDs), and diaphragms. Giving birth in Germany Women who give birth in Germany are covered by both state and private health insurance. Both options cover all visits to a gynecologist during pregnancy, as well as the costs of a midwife (Hebamme). However, coverage varies on ultrasounds and tests. Expats in Germany can choose to give birth in a hospital, a birth center, or at home. A child born on German soil to expat parents can claim German citizenship under certain conditions. For example, if one of their parents has been living in Germany for over eight years. Maternity leave in Germany Women who give birth in Germany receive 14 weeks of paid maternity leave. This breaks down into six weeks before the expected date and eight weeks after. Fathers may also take time off if they wish, pausing their careers and claiming a reduced income. They can also work part-time, should they desire to.

What’s the worst thing about living in Germany? The German language will be a barrier for many expats. Don’t be surprised if you are told, in a very direct manner, that you should speak German in Germany. Those who do learn German will find everyday life gets much easier. Of course, if you want to get German citizenship then you will need to prove that you have a good command of the language. There are a number of other pain points for expats in Germany. These revolve around laws not always being enforced, the country is slow to adopt new technology (particularly around methods of payment), cigarette smoking in public, unfriendly retail and service staff, and a lack of quality international food. There’s also the small matter of the weather.