The healthcare system in Qatar

How can expats register for healthcare in Qatar? GCC nationals GCC citizens can access healthcare with a Hayya card. You can apply for it by going to the Hayya portal or downloading the Hayya app to their phones. Photo: Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images Requirements include having: A valid residence permit (expiring at least three months after arriving to Qatar)

Confirmed accommodation

A booked return flight

A job title matching that on your residence permit To apply, you must provide: Copy of a valid passport

Copy of a valid residence permit

A recent passport photo After creating an account, you can apply for Hayya. You must fill out the details (including your birthdate, job title, and whether you had any previous nationalities) and pay a QR 100 fee. When your application is confirmed, you can use the Hayya Card to access any public healthcare facility in Qatar. Non-GCC citizens Foreign nationals from outside the GCC must first take out Mandatory Visitors’ Health Insurance or sign up for private health insurance through their employer. Without insurance, you will be denied entry into Qatar. If you are a resident in one of the following countries, you can use the above procedure to get the Hayya Card and access medical care: Australia

Canada

New Zealand

The UK

The US

Member states of the Schengen area Be sure to select Visa with ETA (A3) to apply for Entry with Electronic Travel Authorisation. You can get access to healthcare with a Health Card. You can apply for one in person at a PHCC or online with the mobile app Nar’aakom. Required documents depend on your age, nationality, and residency status, but usually include: A copy of your passport (جواز السفر, jawaz alsafar) or ID card (QID – البطاقة الشخصية, albitaqat alshakhsia)

A passport photo

A copy of a recent utility bill (فاتورة كهرماء, faturat kahurama’) to prove your address

Your residence permit (تصريح الإقامة, tasrih al’iiqama)

The original QID of your sponsor (if you are working as domestic staff) The card costs QR 100 and must be paid using a credit card. You will receive it the same day or within a few days.

Healthcare professionals Dentists in Qatar Dental treatment is available through most of the PHCC health centers and some of the public hospitals. There are also numerous private dental clinics that provide a wide range of treatments, albeit at a higher cost. Regular check-ups usually take place every year, though some dentists (طبيب أسنان, tabib ‘asnan) will invite you for a visit every six months. They may delegate certain tasks to dental assistants, and, when necessary, refer you to a specialist. Doctors and specialists in Qatar In 2020, there were 10,000 doctors and 17,000 nurses working in Qatar. Of those, only 500 (about 6%) doctors and 1,700 nurses (1%) were Qatari citizens. Photo: Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images About 40% of physicians work at a PHCC – your first point of contact when you have a health issue. They deal with routine medical problems, such as family medicine, standard gynecological and pediatric examinations, cancer screening, and other primary care. They can also refer you to a specialist. You can find a list of practitioners on the government website. Physical therapy in Qatar Physiotherapy (علاج بدني, eilaj badaniun) is relatively new in Qatar. As such, only some treatments are available at PHCCs. You can also get a referral to a specialized health center or hospital.

COVID-19 in Qatar On 1 April 2023, the Qatari government lifted all restrictions that they placed in 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19. Self-tests and self-isolation are no longer required. You can still receive a (booster) vaccination by booking an appointment at your local PHCC. Casim Al Sani Mosque in Doha, Qatar (Photo: Serdar Bitmez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) There is no support for long-COVID available. If you experience symptoms, it’s recommended you contact your primary care physician.

Other forms of healthcare Alternative medicine in Qatar Complementary therapies and alternative medicines (الطب البديل, altibu albadil) are not legal in Qatar. Although cupping (الحجامة, alhijama) seems to gain popularity, therapies such as acupuncture العلاج بالإبر, aleilaj bial’iibar), chiropractic treatment (العلاج بتقويم العمود الفقري, aleilaj bitaqwim aleamud alfaqrii), and homeopathy (علاج بالمواد الطبيعية, eilaj bialmawadi altabieia) are not available. Wellness treatment in Qatar You can visit a PHCC wellness center to recuperate and gain a healthy lifestyle. These centers help people make positive lifestyle choices, achieve balance in their physical, mental, social, emotional, and spiritual health, and live a longer, healthier, and more productive life.

What to do in an emergency in Qatar? If you are in a life-threatening emergency, you can call the emergency number 999. This number is free of charge and the operator speaks various languages, including Arabic and English. If you have an urgency, but it is not life-threatening, you can call the HMC helpline 16000. Expatica’s guide to Write down these emergency numbers in Qatar Read more Other emergency numbers include: Emergency service Phone number Ambulance 999 Police 999 Qatar Red Crescent 00974 4402 7777 AMAN Hotline (domestic abuse or violence support) 919 Mental health crisis helpline 16000

How to make a healthcare complaint? If you’ve experienced an issue with a doctor or a clinic, you should raise it with the healthcare center first. After that, you can file a complaint through the Governmental Health Communication Center (GHCC – مركز الاتصال الصحي الحكومي, markaz alaitisal alsihiyi alhukumii). The complaint will then be investigated. If the government decides to impose sanctions or a fine, the healthcare facility has 30 days to file an appeal.