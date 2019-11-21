How to register for health insurance in Qatar Citizens and residents of Qatar and the GCC can access public healthcare services with a Health Card (بطاقة صحية, bitaqat sihiya). You can apply for one in person at a PHCC or online with the mobile app Nar’aakom. Which documents you are required to provide depends on your age, nationality, and residency status: A copy of your passport (جواز السفر, jawaz alsafar) or ID card (QID – البطاقة الشخصية, albitaqat alshakhsia)

A passport-size photo

A copy of a recent utility bill (فاتورة كهرماء, faturat kahurama’) to prove your address

Your vaccination card (بطاقة التطعيم, bitaqat altateim) (if the applicant is a child)

Your residence permit (تصريح الإقامة, tasrih al’iiqama) (if the applicant is not a Qatari or GCC national)

The original QID of your sponsor (if the applicant is working as domestic staff) The health card costs QR50 if you are a Qatari or GCC citizen, and QR100 if you have a different nationality. Fees must be paid using a credit card. You will receive your card the same day or within a few days. Photo: Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images It’s important to note that PHCCs issue health cards only during the mornings of work days. HMC facilities issue cards during morning and evening working hours. Replacing or renewing your health card To replace or renew your health card, you can follow the same procedure as when you apply for the first time. As an additional step, you’ll need to provide your old health card. The cost of renewing an expired health card is: QR50 if you are a Qatari or GCC citizen, or are working as domestic staff

QR100 if you are a resident The cost of replacing a damaged or lost health card is: QR50 for Qatari citizens if the card was still valid

QR100 for residents (including GCC citizens) if the card was still valid

QR100 for Qatari citizens if the card is expired

QR200 for residents (including GCC citizens) if the card is expired

Health insurance costs and reimbursements In the late nineties, the Qatar government established the fees and charges of medical treatment in the law. This price list would be revised every year. However, it is unclear what the current (2023) pricing of medical treatments is. As said before, you can get free or subsidized healthcare with a Health Card. It is therefore important you keep it on your person at all times.