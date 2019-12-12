After finding a place to live, the next step is usually to set up your gas, electricity, and water supplies. This article includes the following information on how to do this:
- Utilities in Qatar through Kahramaa
- Electricity and water in Qatar
- Electricity and water suppliers in Qatar
- Connecting and disconnecting electricity in Qatar
- Changing electricity and water suppliers in Qatar
- Electricity and water costs and tariffs through Kahramaa
- Reporting electrical and water faults and carrying out electrical and water repairs
- Making a complaint about an electricity or water company in Qatar
- Gas in Qatar
- Energy efficiency and green energy alternatives in Qatar
- Garbage collection and disposal in Qatar
- Paying utility bills in Qatar
- Useful resources
Utilities in Qatar through Kahramaa
Better known as Kahramaa, the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation is the sole supplier of both electricity and water in Qatar. Furthermore, the company regulates water and electricity in the country. Qatar has a good energy supply, however, it relies heavily on fossil fuels. Conversely, water in Qatar is more of a problem. Scarce resources and high consumption mean that the country’s water supply is at risk. Because of this, the Government is looking for more sustainable solutions.
Electricity and water in Qatar
The standard voltage for electricity is 240Vand 50Hz frequency, and Qatar uses two types of plugs: D and G. D plugs are mainly used in India, Sri Lanka, and parts of Africa. These are made up of one big and two smaller round pins in a triangular layout.
A G plug is the same one that is used in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Although this also has three pins, the structure is different. G plugs have a large rectangular pin standing lengthwise with two smaller rectangular pins sitting sideways below.
Domestically, electricity in Qatar is used as it is in the rest of the world. It powers white goods such as microwaves, refrigerators, and washing machines, along with personal appliances like hairdryers. Similarly, electronics like laptops, iPads, and TVs use domestic electricity supplies.
Electricity and water suppliers in Qatar
Kahramaa is the only supplier of electricity and water in Qatar. Despite being created by the Government, it now operates as an independent commercial enterprise.
Connecting and disconnecting electricity in Qatar
To apply for electricity and water in Qatar, you will need to go to a Kahramaa customer service center. First, you must fill out an application form. This should be signed by your sponsor, which will usually be your employer. It will cost QAR2,000 to set up both your electricity and water supplies. Additionally, you should supply the following documents:
- Qatari ID
- Kahramaa reference number (this can be found on your apartment’s door frame or the electricity box of your villa)
- Your tenancy agreement
- Current meter readings
It typically takes 48 hours for the supplies to become active.
To disconnect your supplies, you will need to follow a similar process. You can submit a request for disconnection at a Kahramaa customer service center. You will also need all the above documents. After that, you will pay your last bill and receive a clearance certificate. Your security deposit will also be returned.
Changing electricity and water suppliers in Qatar
Kahramaa is the sole supplier of electricity and water in Qatar. Because of that, you will not need to change suppliers while you are living there.
Electricity and water costs and tariffs through Kahramaa
In Qatar, electricity and water have different tariffs. Residential electricity supplies cost 8 dirhams/kWh up to 2,000kwh. Domestic water supplies are QAR4.4/cubic meters up to 20 cubic meters. Because of these rates, utilities from Kahramaa are much cheaper than in many other countries. On average, you can expect to pay between QAR200 and QAR500 per month for your utilities.
Reporting electrical and water faults and carrying out electrical and water repairs
Having problems with your electricity or water supply is not often a big issue. Usually, you can just get in touch with Kahramaa to report any faults or emergencies. You can reach them on their 24/7 service number, 991 or e-mail [email protected]. They are fairly responsive, and as a result, you should be up and running again in no time.
If, on the other hand, you have a fault related specifically to your home – such as your taps or switches – that is another thing. You may have to contact your landlord or a plumber or electrician to solve the problem. That is because Kahramaa only deals with neighborhood issues.
Making a complaint about an electricity or water company in Qatar
If you want to file a complaint about Kahramaa, you have to go directly to the company. Your first stop should be their app, which has a ‘shoot and send’ service. This allows you to file a complaint in minutes.
Similarly, you can file a complaint by phone or email, or go to a customer service center. You will also need to provide information when filing a complaint. To do this, have your personal details ready. This includes your name, registered phone number, and e-mail. You should also provide your account number and, if possible, photos.
Gas in Qatar
At home, gas is primarily used for cooking. These are typically supplied as LPG canisters.
Gas suppliers in Qatar
Woqod is a private Qatari oil and gas company. It is also the sole producer and distributor of LPG gas in Qatar. The company produces gas canisters called Shafaf, which are widely used in homes around Qatar.
Connecting and disconnecting gas in Qatar
Your domestic gas will come from Woqod, and you will need accessories to connect the supply. For example, a regulator costs QAR45–100 while a hose is QAR8. However, you will normally pick up Shafaf canisters and accessories from supermarkets and Woqod gas stations around Qatar.
A full list of markets and stations is available on Woqod’s website. Often, you can also find local distribution companies that will pick up and deliver Shafaf canisters directly to your home. When you move out, you can sell your final gas canister back to wherever you buy it from.
Changing gas suppliers in Qatar
Since Woqod is the sole gas supplier in Qatar, you will not need to change companies. However, if you move homes, you may need to find a different place or distributor to buy your canisters from.
Gas costs and tariffs in Qatar
New Shafaf cylinders cost QAR 283 (6kgs) and QAR365 (12kgs). These come pre-filled with LPG. Similarly, a refill supply costs QAR275 (6kgs) or 350 (12kgs).
Reporting gas faults and carrying out gas repairs in Qatar
If there is a problem with your gas in Qatar, you should contact your local distributor for immediate repairs. However, if you buy your own supply, you can contact Woqod directly. You can reach them by email at [email protected]. In addition, you can reach their call center at 4021 7777.
Making a complaint about a gas company in Qatar
The Ministry of Energy and Industry is responsible for all of Qatar’s natural resources, including gas. If you must make a complaint about your gas company, you should reach out to them directly. Visit their website for more information.
Energy efficiency and green energy alternatives in Qatar
Qatar introduced its first renewable energy strategy in 2017. Since then, it has made greater strides toward sustainability. The Ministry of Energy and Industry, along with Kahramaa, is leading the way forward.
To begin with, Qatar Petroleum has created several projects to reduce carbon emissions. Similarly, the Government has introduced green building requirements. This means that new buildings must meet certain standards in energy production, water, minerals, and the internal environment. Furthermore, Qatar aims to get 20% of its energy from solar power by 2030. The Qatar Foundation is greatly involved with this.
Moreover, the country’s Tarsheed program has also successfully reduced the year-on-year consumption of water and electricity. Between November 2017 and 2018, this fell by 16.7% and 16.8% respectively. This was largely the result of higher product efficiency standards for electric appliances; including air-con, TVs, and lighting. Kahramaa aims to further reduce per-capita consumption to 8% (electricity) and 15% (water) by 2022.
Garbage collection and disposal in Qatar
Unfortunately, Qatar has a bit of a trash problem. In fact, the country produces around 7,000–8,000 tons of garbage each day. However, the government is trying to stop this by introducing sustainable initiatives. This involves setting up waste management plants and wastewater treatment systems to fight the problem.
Rubbish collection and disposal in Qatar are handled mostly by private companies. One of these, Doha-based Global Metals L.L.C. deals with recycling. They process plastic, aluminum, and metal for homes, restaurants, schools, and other organizations. In addition, they provide recycling bins for the home and collect these when they are full.
Paying utility bills in Qatar
There are several ways to pay your bills for utilities in Qatar. Because you will get both electricity and water services through Kahramaa, you can easily pay your bills through the company’s system via their website or mobile app or via your own bank (including through their mobile banking service). In addition, you can pay your bills through Ooredoo self-service machines. Similarly, you can pay by credit card, check, or cash at any Qatar National Bank ATM. However, Kahramaa has suspended its direct debit facility so this is no longer an option.
Generally, you will receive one bill each month for your electricity and water services. In the bill, you will find that month’s usage and charges. Further down, you will find the total bill amount. Elsewhere, you will find personal information such as your name and address, along with your Kahramaa account number.
Be sure to pay your bill on time. Otherwise, you could find your electricity and water supplies cut off. You will, however, normally receive two reminder notices before this happens.