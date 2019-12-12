After finding a place to live, the next step is usually to set up your gas, electricity, and water supplies. This article includes the following information on how to do this:

Better known as Kahramaa, the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation is the sole supplier of both electricity and water in Qatar. Furthermore, the company regulates water and electricity in the country. Qatar has a good energy supply, however, it relies heavily on fossil fuels. Conversely, water in Qatar is more of a problem. Scarce resources and high consumption mean that the country’s water supply is at risk. Because of this, the Government is looking for more sustainable solutions.

Electricity and water in Qatar

The standard voltage for electricity is 240Vand 50Hz frequency, and Qatar uses two types of plugs: D and G. D plugs are mainly used in India, Sri Lanka, and parts of Africa. These are made up of one big and two smaller round pins in a triangular layout.

A G plug is the same one that is used in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Although this also has three pins, the structure is different. G plugs have a large rectangular pin standing lengthwise with two smaller rectangular pins sitting sideways below.

Domestically, electricity in Qatar is used as it is in the rest of the world. It powers white goods such as microwaves, refrigerators, and washing machines, along with personal appliances like hairdryers. Similarly, electronics like laptops, iPads, and TVs use domestic electricity supplies.

Electricity and water suppliers in Qatar

Kahramaa is the only supplier of electricity and water in Qatar. Despite being created by the Government, it now operates as an independent commercial enterprise.

Connecting and disconnecting electricity in Qatar

To apply for electricity and water in Qatar, you will need to go to a Kahramaa customer service center. First, you must fill out an application form. This should be signed by your sponsor, which will usually be your employer. It will cost QAR2,000 to set up both your electricity and water supplies. Additionally, you should supply the following documents:

Qatari ID

Kahramaa reference number (this can be found on your apartment’s door frame or the electricity box of your villa)

Your tenancy agreement

Current meter readings

It typically takes 48 hours for the supplies to become active.

To disconnect your supplies, you will need to follow a similar process. You can submit a request for disconnection at a Kahramaa customer service center. You will also need all the above documents. After that, you will pay your last bill and receive a clearance certificate. Your security deposit will also be returned.

Changing electricity and water suppliers in Qatar

Kahramaa is the sole supplier of electricity and water in Qatar. Because of that, you will not need to change suppliers while you are living there.

Electricity and water costs and tariffs through Kahramaa

In Qatar, electricity and water have different tariffs. Residential electricity supplies cost 8 dirhams/kWh up to 2,000kwh. Domestic water supplies are QAR4.4/cubic meters up to 20 cubic meters. Because of these rates, utilities from Kahramaa are much cheaper than in many other countries. On average, you can expect to pay between QAR200 and QAR500 per month for your utilities.

Reporting electrical and water faults and carrying out electrical and water repairs

Having problems with your electricity or water supply is not often a big issue. Usually, you can just get in touch with Kahramaa to report any faults or emergencies. You can reach them on their 24/7 service number, 991 or e-mail [email protected]. They are fairly responsive, and as a result, you should be up and running again in no time.

If, on the other hand, you have a fault related specifically to your home – such as your taps or switches – that is another thing. You may have to contact your landlord or a plumber or electrician to solve the problem. That is because Kahramaa only deals with neighborhood issues.

Making a complaint about an electricity or water company in Qatar

If you want to file a complaint about Kahramaa, you have to go directly to the company. Your first stop should be their app, which has a ‘shoot and send’ service. This allows you to file a complaint in minutes.

Similarly, you can file a complaint by phone or email, or go to a customer service center. You will also need to provide information when filing a complaint. To do this, have your personal details ready. This includes your name, registered phone number, and e-mail. You should also provide your account number and, if possible, photos.