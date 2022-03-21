Government apps in Qatar If you’re a new arrival in Qatar, you’re bound to get a lot of government correspondence, especially when you register with the local authorities for your Residence Permit (RP). To stay on top of it all, there are a handful of Qatari government apps to keep up with your admin. Metrash2 One of the first apps you’ll want to download upon arrival in Qatar is Metrash2. While the name may be a little off-putting, this app from the Ministry of Interior is a vital resource for your new life in the Middle East. Metrash2 is available for free, but you do need to register with your Smart ID once the application is downloaded. The app gives you access to over 215 resources that allow you to complete such tasks as vehicle license renewal, payment of traffic fines, applications for extension of visas, registration of national address, and renewal of residency. Hukoomi Developed by the Government of Qatar, the Hukoomi app provides official online information and an e-services portal. Additionally, you can use the app to access news and location maps for important service providers around the country.

Finding a new home One of the most essential things to organize when moving is finding where to live in Qatar. There are plenty of options for places to buy or rent in Qatar and, luckily, there are a couple of apps to get you started on your housing journey. Airbnb One of the most well-known accommodation apps, Airbnb offers a wealth of short-term places to stay in Qatar. That way, you can get to know your new city as you settle in – and it relieves the pressure of having to furnish your own apartment. Property Finder Search real estate to buy or rent with the help of Property Finder. With plenty of accommodations to choose from across Qatar, simply list your preferences on the app and find results that are a match for you. It also offers a directory of real estate agents if you’re looking for specialized help.

Learning the Arabic language If you’re looking to integrate with the culture in Qatar, learning to speak Arabic is a great place to start. You may be feeling intimidated by Arabic, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the alphabet. But with the help of these apps, you’ll be picking up on the language before you know it. Qatari Phrasebook Created by the team at the Arabic language program of Georgetown University Qatar, Qatari Phrasebook is a must-have for expats new to the country. The free app was developed to make it easier for foreigners to converse with locals in the Qatari Arabic dialect and includes native audio pronunciation of words and phrases. Featuring Arabic text, along with phonetic spellings and spoken words, you can use the app both for study and for help in day-to-day situations. The different categories include numbers, money, transportation, and weather, with each pronunciation recorded by students from the university. 50 Languages To build your confidence in speaking Arabic, download 50 Languages. The app offers free games, lessons, and tests to practice your Arabic listening, speaking, and writing skills. Rosetta Stone For a comprehensive view of Arabic, Rosetta Stone is a great resource. A subscription-based service, the app helps you learn Arabic through comprehensive lessons, while also teaching you about the history of the language.

Shopping and gifts With plenty of shopping malls, individual shops, and souqs around the country, Qatar is a shopper’s paradise. Whether you’re after groceries, clothes, or furniture, it can be intimidating to know where to start with it all. That’s why these apps can point you in the right direction and show you what Qatar has to offer. Qatar Living Classifieds If you’re looking to shop sustainably in Qatar, shop second-hand with Qatar Living Classifieds. Whether it’s pre-loved furniture, vintage clothing, tech equipment, or even property, the app has it all. There’s even a freebie category where you may just find your very next sofa or washing machine for absolutely nothing. Namshi Shop for your favorite brands from the comfort of your phone thanks to Namshi. Perfect if you’re looking to fill your new wardrobe in Qatar, the app offers clothes, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and lifestyle products for men, women, and children. Floward Looking to give a gift to someone? Check out Floward. An online flower and gift service in Qatar, this app will deliver the present to your house or surprise your person of interest at theirs. Alternatively, if you’re looking to treat yourself, you can always order a bouquet straight to your own door.

Eating and food delivery apps If you’ve just arrived in Qatar, there are few better ways to explore the country than sinking your teeth into Qatari cuisine. Some expats will want to branch out and explore their local supermarket, while others prefer to explore the best restaurants in Doha. However, there are also app-based options for those keen to explore food in Qatar. Baqaala If you’re in need of fresh seafood, seasonal vegetables, and pantry essentials in Doha, then be sure to download Baqaala. This popular online grocery app is available in English and Arabic and allows you to dodge the long lines at the supermarket by shopping from your sofa, office, or just about anywhere. Simply download the app, input your payment details, enter your address, and start shopping. When you’re done, simply choose a delivery slot and your family’s weekly groceries will be conveniently delivered to your home. Talabat Whether it’s food from your favorite restaurant, flowers, or pharmaceutical products, Talabat has got you covered. Available in Doha, you can use the app to buy all your essentials and access plenty of deals to save some money in your pocket. Masskar If you’re looking for fresh ingredients for your next dinner, download the Masskar app. From fish to fruit, Masskar can deliver your goods directly to your door. They also offer frozen foods, which saves you the hassle of rushing home to put your food in the freezer.

Mobility apps in Qatar Thanks to its relatively small size, getting around Qatar is surprisingly easy, particularly in the capital, Doha. While driving is popular with most locals, public transport in Qatar is a great alternative should you prefer to travel greener. However, it’s still important to know the local tricks if you want to get from A to B as stress-free as possible. Karwa Taxi Beloved by locals and expats in Qatar alike for its affordable prices, Karwa Taxi will help you get wherever you need to go. The iconic turquoise Karwa taxi brand is government-owned and offers safe and reliable metered transport across the country. The app functions like a traditional ride-hailing service. Additionally, you can also select what kind of ride you’d like to take, including regular taxis, accessible vehicles, and limousines. Careem Book a ride in Qatar by downloading Careem. Offering carshares, taxis, and bikes for hire, you can get around the country however you like with this handy app. Qatar Rail App If you’re taking the metro in Doha, the Qatar Rail App will help you with all your travel needs. From planning out your journey to topping up your travel card, the app will take the hassle out of catching the metro.

Administration apps If you’ve recently moved to Qatar, one of the first things you’ll need to sort out is your home utilities. However, unlike in many Western countries, the Qatari system has one sole provider of water and electricity: Kahramaa. This makes it nice and convenient for new arrivals, and life gets even easier when you download the relevant apps. Kahramaa The Kahramaa app is an easy way to settle and view your previous and current bills. A range of e-services also means that you don’t even need to leave the house to report service disruption, update e-bill information, track service statuses, or get a current meter reading. Have a query about your bill or contract? The app also allows you to contact customer service directly with complaints or issues. Qatar Pay An e-wallet for cashless payments and bill tracking, Qatar Pay is a hassle-free way to make quick payments across Qatar. With the app, multiple cards for Qatar can be stored in one useful place, saving you the hassle of carrying all your cards on you at once. Qatar Cool To pay for your air-conditioning bills in one handy place, download Qatar Cool. View your bills, pay online, and download your account statements with this handy app.

Events and leisure Are you looking for fun things to do in Qatar? With a huge selection of bars, nightclubs, restaurants, and museums across the country, there’s always something to keep you busy. To find events that cater to your interests and hobbies, here are our top recommendations. QTickets QTickets will ensure that you get the movie, play, and sports tickets you want from the convenience of your mobile phone. Avoid long queues for tickets to international events, and book directly for popular cinemas, luxe beach clubs, and even adventure activities if you are looking for things to do with kids in Qatar. Qatar Events To hear about Qatar’s biggest events, download the Qatar Events app. From club nights to day fairs, you can use the app to buy tickets for events happening all around the country. It’s a great gateway if you’re looking to meet new people in the area.

Prayer apps Home to over 2,000 mosques, Islam is the official religion in Qatar. Given that much of the social etiquette in Qatar relies on Islamic traditions, many people living in Islam have religious apps on their phones to help with their practice. If you practice Islam or simply want to learn more about the faith, these apps can give you a helping hand. QatarPrayer QatarPrayer is an app that shows prayer times specifically for the region. It is based on information from Qatar Calendar House, the body tasked with tracking astronomy across the country. Along with a Qibla compass that works across the globe, the app also includes Quran Radio and the Islamic Calendar that denotes holidays and festivals for the country. Azan Qatar Find mosques and get prayer reminders with Azan Qatar. The app sends you notifications for exact prayer times for Qatar’s different cities and helps you regulate the duration of your prayers.