Gondolania Inside Doha’s sprawling Villaggio Mall, you’ll find the Gondolania theme park – a definite favorite among thrill-seekers of all ages. From carousel rides and a Ferris wheel to rollercoasters and even a log flume, Gondolania is packed with excitement for the whole family. And if that wasn’t enough, there’s also an ice-rink, a go-kart track, and a bowling alley. However, the star attraction for many is the gondola rides. Yes, that’s right, your family can hop on a gondola and float down the mall’s indoor waterways. Gondolania, Villaggio Mall, Aspire Park Road, Doha

Al Zubarah Fort Rising from the desert like a giant sandcastle, the Al Zubarah Fort is the perfect place to introduce your kids to a slice of Qatari history. The fort was once an important military site, however today it is home to a small museum and the ruins of the pearl-diving community nearby. This UNESCO World Heritage site is a short drive northwest of Doha, in the middle of the desert. This means that it gets really hot during the Qatari summer, so try visiting in winter. There are also very few facilities there, so you might want to pack a picnic. Al Zubarah Fort, Lisha

Jungle Zone Located in the Hyatt Plaza Shopping Mall, this colorful indoor amusement park has, perhaps unsurprisingly, a jungle-themed twist. There are rides and amusements galore; from coasters and dodgems to arcade favorites of kids, young and old. Jungle Zone also has themed party rooms available for hire, which are ideal if you’re looking for the perfect place to throw your child’s next birthday party. And with the park staying open until midnight on Fridays, this isn’t just one of the best things to do with kids in Qatar – but adults too! Jungle Zone, Hyatt Plaza Mall, Al Waab Steet, Doha

National Museum of Qatar The spectacular National Museum of Qatar is the latest star attraction to open in Doha. Through a series of immersive video displays and shows, your family will learn all about Qatari history. The exciting but educational exhibits are perfect for kids, while the ever-changing events program will ensure every visit is unique. Since opening in its architecturally stunning new home in spring 2019, the museum has established itself as one of Doha’s must-see attractions. Avoid the crowds by visiting during the week. National Museum of Qatar, Museum Park Street, Doha

Aspire Park Do your kids have energy to burn? If so, then take them down to Aspire Park and let them run free. In the shadow of the iconic Aspire Tower, the park stretches 88 hectares and is Doha’s largest green space. It also centers on a lake so there are plenty of tree-studded lawns and play areas to keep your little ones busy. If you feel like exercising, there is a running trail that loops around the park, too. An ideal afternoon out in its own right, Aspire Park is also conveniently located next to Villaggio and Hyatt Plaza malls. A great family day out for all. Aspire Park, Aspire Zone, Doha

Aqua City It’s no wonder this thrilling water park is often rated among the best things to do with kids in Qatar. The country’s first-ever amusement park, Aqua City, has everything your family needs to keep cool; from floating along the lazy river to slipping down a flume. And the fun doesn’t stop with water – there’s even a kids’ driving school for little ones, too. Aqua City also offers families-only days and women-only days, so check ahead for more details before you plan your visit. Aqua City, Salwa Road, Doha

Katara Cultural Village Located between West Bay and The Pearl, the cultural and commercial district of Katara is a popular spot for families looking to relax. The village centers around the impressive Katara Amphitheater, which hosts a variety of performances throughout the year. Elsewhere, there are plenty of restaurants and cafes, a multi-purpose cinema, a beach, and a souk. And, if your little ones happen to like keys, Katara is also home to the biggest key in the world. Yes, the Ard Canaan Key was officially included in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2016. Katara Cultural Village, Doha