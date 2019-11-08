Country Flag
Expatica logo

Food & Drink

The best restaurants in Doha every expat should try

We check out the best restaurants in Doha which offer sensational interiors, breathtaking views, and unforgettable cuisine.

Restaurants in Doha
writer

By Sophie Pettit

Updated 12-12-2023

When it comes to dining out, Doha boasts a flourishing restaurant scene that offers every cuisine under the sun. Whether you’re craving tangy Asian street food, spicy hot mezzeh, or a good old juicy steak, you will have no trouble finding it in Qatar’s bustling capital. If you happen to live there and are looking to embark on an exciting new culinary adventure, here are some of the best restaurants in Doha worth checking out.

Spice Market at W Hotel

For delicious Southeast Asian cuisine in a cozy setting, Spice Market tops the list. Scattered with glowing candles and handcrafted screens to create intimacy, this is the perfect spot to indulge in some of the finest sushi Doha has to offer; all the while overlooking the Arabian Gulf. Designed by revered Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, the menu features an array of authentic street food from around the region. Popular dishes include the Sichuan knife cut noodle wagyu beef cheek and miso-glazed black cod. For the ultimate treat, though, head to the Chin Chin Brunch (every Friday from 12pm) and enjoy a selection of Asian delights with DJ beats.

Spice Market, Doha

Spice Market, W Doha Hotel & Residences West Bay, Doha

Hakkasan Doha at The St. Regis

Nestled in the gardens of The St. Regis hotel, Hakkasan boasts an elegant dining room, outdoor terrace, and lounge in which to enjoy world-class cocktails and exquisite modern Cantonese dishes. The award-winning restaurant serves everything from Peking duck and dim sum, to Mongolian style venison and mabo tofu. It also offers an ‘Only At’ menu with exclusive seasonal dishes that are unique to the venue. The dramatic, yet modest, interior, combined with the soft golden lighting, make Hakkasan a great choice for a romantic date night or an intimate gathering with friends.

Hakkasan, Doha

Hakkasan Doha, The St. Regis Doha, Al Gassar Resort, Doha

Three Sixty at The Torch

As Doha’s only revolving restaurant, Three Sixty certain ticks the novelty box. Located on the 47th floor of The Torch – a 300-meter-tall skyscraper hotel in the center of Doha’s Aspire Zone – the venue also boasts a breathtaking panoramic view. A full rotation takes around 1.5 hours, giving guests ample time to delve into a selection of Mediterranean cuisine. The menu features appetizers, salads, pasta, and specials such as barbecue back ribs, slow-cooked venison, and lobster thermidor. With a homemade pasta night every Tuesday and Wednesday, an entrecote night every Thursday, and steak and lobster night every Friday and Saturday, there are plenty of reasons to go.

Three Sixty Restaurant in Doha

Three Sixty, 47/F, The Torch, Al Waab Street, Aspire Zone, Doha

Al Sufra at Marsa Malaz Kempinski

Located on the ground floor of the five-star luxury resort, Marsa Malaz Kempinski, Al Sufra – which translates to ‘the dining room’ in Arabic – has racked up numerous awards for its tantalizing Middle Eastern cuisine. The restaurant follows the festivals and seasons of the Levant; therefore blending traditional recipes and flavors from Lebanon, Cyprus, Syria, Jordan, and Palestine. Needless to say, the menu is bursting with flavor; from the zesty salads and spicy hot mezzeh, to the yogurt-based fatteh (flatbread) and hearty seafood grill. The cozy coffee lounge and open terrace provide the perfect spots to relax after a hefty feast, too.

Al Sufra, Doha

Al Sufra, Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl, Doha

#

Expatica’s guide to

Fancy a drink? Discover the best rooftop bars in Doha

Read more

Ruby Wu’s at Radisson Blu Hotel

Bursting with color, character, and the best Chinese cuisine Doha has to offer, Ruby Wu should be on every expat’s bucket list. The venue strives to channel China’s vibrant and energetic nature by offering fast and friendly service, authentic Chinese dishes, and a feast for all the senses. Glowing red lanterns hang overhead and chatter fills the air as diners tuck into authentic Chinese specialties. Must-orders include the roasted Peking duck, dim sum, and stir-fried beef tenderloin. Just like in China, dinner doesn’t come with a hefty price tag at the end, either.

Ruby Wu's at Radisson Blu Hotel

Ruby Wu’s, Radisson Blu Hotel, Salwa Road Intersection of the C Ring Road, Doha

IDAM by Alain Ducasse

For a totally unique dining experience, head to the Museum of Islamic Art and lap up spectacular views of the Doha skyline at IDAM. Helmed by French-born Michelin-star Chef Alain Ducasse, the restaurant boasts a flavorsome selection of contemporary French Mediterranean cuisine; with an Arabic twist. This can all be savored within an exquisite setting created by French interior designer, Philippe Starck. The newly-opened terrace also offers a stunning backdrop of West Bay and the Doha Corniche; making it the ideal spot for a welcome cocktail or post-dinner digestif. If you really want to push the boat out, though, head to the monthly IDAM Concert Night. Here you can pull up a VIP seat to a live performance by the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra and feast on a specially curated 7-course menu.

IDAM by Alain Ducasse

IDAM by Alain Ducasse, 5/F, Museum of Islamic Art, Corniche Promenade, Doha

Mykonos at InterContinental Doha

Dubbed as Doha’s best Mediterranean restaurant, Mykonos is the perfect spot to relax while enjoying the sun, sea, and sensational dishes. Helmed by Greek Chef Marios Papadopoulos, the restaurant centers on the concept of sharing; therefore, you will find succulent meat and seafood platters, alongside à la carte dishes, on the menu. All-time favorites include the Greek salad, cheese saganaki, moussaka, stuffed vine leaves, and fresh seafood. With its fresh white interior, which features gorgeous hints of blue, the venue oozes a light and airy feel. The outdoor lounge, meanwhile, provides the perfect poolside location to relax and soak in mesmerizing views of the Arabian Sea.

Mykonos at InterContinental Doha

Mykonos, InterContinental Doha, 223 Lusail Expy, Doha

Related Articles

The most beautiful beaches to visit in Qatar
Things to Do
The most beautiful beaches to visit in Qatar
Read More
Festivals in Qatar that every expat should visit in 2023
Culture & Entertainment
Festivals in Qatar that every expat should visit in 2023
Read More
An introduction to Qatar
About Qatar
An introduction to Qatar
Read More