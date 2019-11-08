Spice Market at W Hotel For delicious Southeast Asian cuisine in a cozy setting, Spice Market tops the list. Scattered with glowing candles and handcrafted screens to create intimacy, this is the perfect spot to indulge in some of the finest sushi Doha has to offer; all the while overlooking the Arabian Gulf. Designed by revered Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, the menu features an array of authentic street food from around the region. Popular dishes include the Sichuan knife cut noodle wagyu beef cheek and miso-glazed black cod. For the ultimate treat, though, head to the Chin Chin Brunch (every Friday from 12pm) and enjoy a selection of Asian delights with DJ beats. Spice Market, W Doha Hotel & Residences West Bay, Doha

Hakkasan Doha at The St. Regis Nestled in the gardens of The St. Regis hotel, Hakkasan boasts an elegant dining room, outdoor terrace, and lounge in which to enjoy world-class cocktails and exquisite modern Cantonese dishes. The award-winning restaurant serves everything from Peking duck and dim sum, to Mongolian style venison and mabo tofu. It also offers an ‘Only At’ menu with exclusive seasonal dishes that are unique to the venue. The dramatic, yet modest, interior, combined with the soft golden lighting, make Hakkasan a great choice for a romantic date night or an intimate gathering with friends. Hakkasan Doha, The St. Regis Doha, Al Gassar Resort, Doha

Three Sixty at The Torch As Doha’s only revolving restaurant, Three Sixty certain ticks the novelty box. Located on the 47th floor of The Torch – a 300-meter-tall skyscraper hotel in the center of Doha’s Aspire Zone – the venue also boasts a breathtaking panoramic view. A full rotation takes around 1.5 hours, giving guests ample time to delve into a selection of Mediterranean cuisine. The menu features appetizers, salads, pasta, and specials such as barbecue back ribs, slow-cooked venison, and lobster thermidor. With a homemade pasta night every Tuesday and Wednesday, an entrecote night every Thursday, and steak and lobster night every Friday and Saturday, there are plenty of reasons to go. Three Sixty, 47/F, The Torch, Al Waab Street, Aspire Zone, Doha

Al Sufra at Marsa Malaz Kempinski Located on the ground floor of the five-star luxury resort, Marsa Malaz Kempinski, Al Sufra – which translates to ‘the dining room’ in Arabic – has racked up numerous awards for its tantalizing Middle Eastern cuisine. The restaurant follows the festivals and seasons of the Levant; therefore blending traditional recipes and flavors from Lebanon, Cyprus, Syria, Jordan, and Palestine. Needless to say, the menu is bursting with flavor; from the zesty salads and spicy hot mezzeh, to the yogurt-based fatteh (flatbread) and hearty seafood grill. The cozy coffee lounge and open terrace provide the perfect spots to relax after a hefty feast, too. Al Sufra, Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl, Doha Expatica’s guide to Fancy a drink? Discover the best rooftop bars in Doha Read more

Ruby Wu’s at Radisson Blu Hotel Bursting with color, character, and the best Chinese cuisine Doha has to offer, Ruby Wu should be on every expat’s bucket list. The venue strives to channel China’s vibrant and energetic nature by offering fast and friendly service, authentic Chinese dishes, and a feast for all the senses. Glowing red lanterns hang overhead and chatter fills the air as diners tuck into authentic Chinese specialties. Must-orders include the roasted Peking duck, dim sum, and stir-fried beef tenderloin. Just like in China, dinner doesn’t come with a hefty price tag at the end, either. Ruby Wu’s, Radisson Blu Hotel, Salwa Road Intersection of the C Ring Road, Doha

IDAM by Alain Ducasse For a totally unique dining experience, head to the Museum of Islamic Art and lap up spectacular views of the Doha skyline at IDAM. Helmed by French-born Michelin-star Chef Alain Ducasse, the restaurant boasts a flavorsome selection of contemporary French Mediterranean cuisine; with an Arabic twist. This can all be savored within an exquisite setting created by French interior designer, Philippe Starck. The newly-opened terrace also offers a stunning backdrop of West Bay and the Doha Corniche; making it the ideal spot for a welcome cocktail or post-dinner digestif. If you really want to push the boat out, though, head to the monthly IDAM Concert Night. Here you can pull up a VIP seat to a live performance by the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra and feast on a specially curated 7-course menu. IDAM by Alain Ducasse, 5/F, Museum of Islamic Art, Corniche Promenade, Doha