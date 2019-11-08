Sky View at La Cigale Hotel Perched on the 15th floor of the Cigale Hotel, Sky View has fast become one of Doha’s hottest party spots. And it’s not hard to see why. The venue boasts a spacious indoor double floor and balcony-like terrace; from which to lap up an incomparable view of the city skyline. Here, guests can relax on comfy lounge seating, savor a selection of Sky Cocktails, or enjoy the latest DJ mixes inside. Sky View, La Cigale Hotel, 60 Suhaim Bin Hamad Street, Doha

The Rooftop at the St. Regis Doha Located on the fourth floor of The St. Regis Doha, this stylish roof terrace boasts stunning ocean views, chic décor, and some of the finest cocktails in town. With ladies night every Wednesday after 21:00 and a post-brunch after-party kicking off every Friday afternoon, it’s no wonder this social hotspot is pulling in the crowds come sundown. The Rooftop Doha, The St. Regis Doha, Doha West Bay, Doha

Nobu at Four Seasons Hotel Doha Perked atop the Four Seasons Hotel, Nobu is a must on every expat’s bucket list. The quirky oyster-shaped building is not only home to the world’s largest Nobu (Japanese) restaurant, but also one of the city’s most coveted terrace bars. Seating only 38 guests and overlooking the Arabian Gulf, this is a prime spot to relax against a dreamy backdrop of luxury yachts. Swing by before 8 pm and enjoy happy hour drinks; or better still, rock up on a Monday for ladies night happy hour, all night long. Nobu, Four Seasons Hotel Doha, Diplomatic Street, Doha

Pure Lounge at DoubleTree by Hilton With its trendy vibe and killer views of the Arabian Gulf, Pure Lounge is undoubtedly one of the best rooftop bars and terraces in Doha. Whether you fancy pulling up a stool at the central open bar or kicking back on the low, cushioned sofas, you're in for a real treat. Pick your time right and you might catch world-class international DJs spinning the decks. And if you do, be prepared to dance; with a capacity of up to 600 people, this is one epic party spot that fills up fast. Pure Lounge, 15th floor, DoubleTree by Hilton Doha, Al Meena Street, Doha

The Secret Garden at Marsa Malaz Kempinski Perked on the 6th floor of the decadent Marsa Malaz Kempinski hotel, The Secret Garden provides the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Adorned with luscious exotic plants and cozy booth seating, this peaceful sanctuary is an enviable spot to watch the sunset; while admiring jaw-dropping views of The Pearl waterfront. The garden has become somewhat of a Doha institution, drawing in the ladies every Monday night and keeping night brunch-goers satiated on Fridays. The Secret Garden, Marsa Malaz Kempinski, Costa Malaz Bay, The Pearl, Doha

Belgian Café at InterContinental Doha A firm favorite on the Doha drinking scene, Belgian Café is the perfect spot to watch the sunset over the Arabian Gulf. The venue succeeds in bringing the warm and cozy atmosphere of the picturesque European country to the heart of Doha. And with it, the nation’s much-celebrated cuisine. Expect a menu packed with exclusive Belgian beers and hearty dishes. While the high noise levels might not make this your first choice for a quiet catch-up with friends, it’s still the number one place for indulging in a pot of steaming mussels; while overlooking the ocean. Belgian Café, InterContinental Doha, 223 Lusail Street, Al Dafna, West Bay, Doha