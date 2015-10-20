History of Belgian beer Beer production in Belgium dates back to at least the twelfth century. Back then, brewing was largely a monastic affair, with monks setting up facilities within their own abbeys as part of their aim to provide for their own sustenance (not to mention avoid consuming unsanitary drinking water). The absence of a purity law as with German beer meant that monastic brewers were free to include any ingredient or try any fermentation method that piqued their interest. During the Middle Ages, Belgian beer was commonly made using an herbal mixture known as gruit (this was also common with Dutch beer), which was actually mandatory in Flanders. However, monasteries were exempt from the mandatory purchase of gruit; instead, the monks found that hops offered a preservative quality that gruit lacked. Over time, brewers towards the east of Belgium were more keen to use hops, while those in the west leaned towards herbal mixtures and acidification for a longer shelf life. The result today is that Belgian beer has a wider variety of styles, methods, and tastes that can’t be found anywhere else. When it comes to fermentation, Belgium stands alone amongst beer-producing nations in that it uses four distinct methods to brew beer: Warm fermentation (common with Trappist ales)

Cool fermentation (the typical method for producing lagers)

Spontaneous fermentation (indigenous to Belgium, this method produces lambic beers)

Mixed fermentation (common with the Flanders red ale)

Typical bars in Belgium Beer is an essential part of Belgian culture, so much so that UNESCO inscribed Belgian beer culture into its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2016. It’s also a key part of Belgian cuisine, so any brasserie, bistro, or taverne is likely to have an extensive list of Belgian beers on offer. A typical Bruxelloise bar interior at Brasserie Verschueren in Saint-Gilles In Belgium, there are a couple of types of beer-drinking establishments, all of which land somewhere between a restaurant (where guests go for the purpose of eating) and a café (where guests go for the purpose of drinking). A brasserie generally offers a fixed but fairly extensive menu throughout the day, though eating isn’t necessarily a requirement. Bistros tend to be even more casual than this, serving only a simple menu. A bar or taverne is where the focus is solely on the liquids inside the glass rather than any food that might reach your table. Almost all of these establishments in Belgium will typically have a couple of beers on draught; one is almost always a pilsener and the other is perhaps an ale of some kind. Bottle lists are often lengthy, many being abbey or Trappist beers. Sour beers (such as lambics or Flemish red ales) are available in more limited numbers (and usually the sweeter, mass-produced brands), except at places with more of a focus on sour beers or Belgian craft breweries.

Craft beer and homebrewing in Belgium Belgium’s rich tradition of brewing meant that it took a while to get caught up in the trends in craft beer. Belgian beer drinkers have long expected high quality from their brews, whether it comes from a small Trappist brewery or an industrial producer of Belgian ales. Still, a burgeoning craft beer scene is challenging traditional styles, albeit subtly. Brussels Beer Project is one of the more well-known craft breweries in Belgium While many countries with a brief brewing tradition latched onto bitter American-inspired India Pale Ales, Belgian craft breweries are taking the same ethos and either applying it to Belgian beer styles or producing trendy styles like IPAs or imperial stouts in ways that better suit the Belgian palate. Craft beer bars and bottle shops abound in Belgian cities with a big focus on local lambics and pale ales; some bars in Brussels and Antwerp also import foreign craft beer, especially from the UK, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Italy. A few Belgian craft breweries worth keeping an eye out for include: Brasserie De La Senne (Brussels)

Brouwerij Alvinne (Moen, West-Vlaanderen)

Brussels Beer Project (Brussels)

De Dolle Brouwers (Diksmuide, West-Vlaanderen)

De Struise Brouwers (Oostvleteren, West-Vlaanderen) Brewing beer is close to the hearts and careers of many Belgians, so homebrewing is fairly popular as a result (one Belgian brewer even posted their beer recipes online for homebrewers to give them a shot). Many homebrewers buy brewing equipment from large shops like Brouwland. Belgium is home to plenty of hop varieties; homebrewers should have little trouble finding the right hops for their brews as a result.