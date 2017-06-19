Le Rabassier With two Michelin stars under its belt, it’s no wonder this chic little eatery has won the hearts – and stomachs – of foodies in Brussels. The star of the show is undoubtedly the restaurant’s specialty ingredient, the truffle. Guests can savor this in exquisitely crafted surf and turf dishes prepared with artistic flair. The plush atmosphere, impeccable service, and intimate setting of Le Rabassier make it the perfect choice for a romantic dinner for two. Whether you opt for the five-, six-, or seven-course menu, you are sure to embark on a gastronomic journey you will never forget; paired, of course, with the finest French wines. Just make sure to book ahead to avoid missing out. Le Rabassier, Rue de Rollebeek 23, 1000 Brussels

Price: Set menus range from €78 to €155

Comme chez Soi With its unique Art Nouveau-style interior, cozy atmosphere, and sensational French cuisine created by esteemed chef Lionel Rigolet, Comme chez Soi remains one of the most celebrated restaurants in Brussels. Located on Place Rouppe in the city center, the two-Michelin star venue has earned a sterling reputation since opening in 1979. It prides itself on its beautifully prepared dishes that showcase the crème de la crème of classic French cuisine. Within the intimate dining room, guests can order à la carte or enjoy one of the signature five- to seven-course menus. Dishes include everything from Nobashi shrimps and marinated crawfish to duck liver with gin and spicy pigeon breast. The venue’s name aptly translates to ‘just like home’. And this is exactly how guests will feel as they peer into the open kitchen and watch the chefs prepare their exquisite creations. Comme chez Soi, Place Rouppe 23, 1000 Brussels

Price: Menus range from €99 per table to €258 for a 7-dish menu

Bon Bon Tucked away in a plush villa just 15 minutes from the city center, Bon Bon oozes romance. But despite its two-Michelin star status, the stylish and modern venue offers a relaxed and inviting setting. This is largely owing to its soft ambient lighting, 60s-inspired furniture, fun open kitchen, and chalkboard specials. There are two menus on offer; ‘A Belgian Journey’ which showcases the country’s most popular dishes, and ‘The Seasons Garden’ which shines a spotlight on the vegetable kingdom. Whichever culinary journey you embark on, though, you can expect beautifully presented food with plenty of contemporary flair. And for a totally unique experience, you can book a five-course meal with the chef at the kitchen bar. Make sure to keep an eye on the restaurant’s app to find details of upcoming menus and events. Bon Bon, Avenue de Tervueren 453, 1150 Brussels

Price: €230 for A Belgian Journey / €185 for The Seasons Garden

Restaurant Vincent With its sprawling tiled murals depicting amusing scenes of how the venue’s surf and turf are caught, Restaurant Vincent is bursting with character. The eatery specializes in traditional and hearty Belgian dishes with a focus on seafood and steaks. These are prepared in a traditional way without any fuss. That said, you can expect some theater when the meat is cut and flambéed by your table in the dining room. The menu features all the Belgian classics you might expect. These include Mussels Vincent served with a pesto and parmesan cheese topping, Américain préparé steak tartare, and Chateaubriand steak. There are also several vegetarian options on offer, too. Round off your feast with a delectable Crêpes Suzette – flambéed tableside – and you’re in for one unforgettable feast in Brussels. Restaurant Vincent, Predikherenstraat 8, 1000 Brussels

Price: around €55 per person (based on the average price for three courses)

La Truffe Noire If you’re mad about truffles and love the color purple, you will no doubt enjoy dining at the warm and eccentric La Truffe Noire. The one-Michelin star restaurant earns top points for creativity when it comes to incorporating the rich ingredient into its dishes. From whole baked truffles and beef carpaccio with truffles to truffled tobacco leaves, there are plenty of mouth-watering flavor combinations to satisfy your palate. Aside from the à la carte option, there are several menus to choose from depending on your budget and appetite. You can take advantage of the reasonably priced weekly lunchtime menus (€50 and €85) which come with a glass of Prosecco or two glasses of grand cru. But if you really want to push the boat out, the seasonal Diamant and Privilège menus are utterly divine. La Truffe Noire, Boulevard de la Cambre 12, 1000 Brussels

Price: Menus range from €50 to €225

Le Chou de Bruxelles For hearty Belgian fare and authentic Belgian Ales, few places top this cozy hidden gem. Located between Avenue Louise and Châtelain, Le Chou de Bruxelles is one of the best restaurants in Brussels for delving into the nation’s most popular dishes. These include cheese and shrimp croquettes, seafood casserole, and scampi with lobster sauce. The real star of the show, however, is the extensive moules frites menu. There are 30 different kinds to choose from that all come with homemade fries. This specialty dish has earned the restaurant a glowing reputation over the past 25 years. The charming, small garden terrace also attracts crowds of al fresco diners on warm sunny days. And with the three-course ‘Menu du chou‘ setting you back just €32, you certainly get a lot of bang for your buck. Le Chou de Bruxelles, Rue de Florence 26, 1050 Brussels

Price: €32 for a starter, main course, and dessert / €14 for the children’s menu

Fin de Siècle Another popular hidden gem that serves hearty Belgian classics without the eye-watering price tag is Fin de Siècle. The extremely generous portion sizes make this one of the most cherished restaurants in Brussels among locals and tourists, alike. The venue also boasts an impressive selection of authentic Belgian beers to enjoy with numerous local delicacies; including its famous classic sausage and stoemp (mashed potatoes) and carbonade flamande (beer-based hot pot). The decor is just as eclectic as the food; creating a cozy and rustic setting in which to enjoy all the culinary delights on offer. Just make sure you arrive early as the restaurant doesn’t take bookings and there is always a queue thanks to its popularity and location. Fin de Siècle, Rue des Chartreux 9, 1000 Brussels

Price: around €30 (based on the average price for a main course and dessert)