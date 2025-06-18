Where to get the news in Qatar

Arabic-language TV, radio, and podcasts The national stations, Qatar TV and Qatar Radio, are hosted by the Qatar Media Corporation. The only other commercial news outlet in Qatar is Al‑Araby TV. Roughly 44% of Qatari nationals also listen to podcasts each week, whether for entertainment or current events. Some top-ranking Arabic-language news podcasts include: بعد أمس‎ (Baʿd Ams) from Al Jazeera

لنا (Lana) from Doha Debates + Sowt

زاوية بودكاست‎ (Zāwiya Podcast) from Zawya Arabic

Alternative news and citizen journalism in Qatar While Qatar has carved out a role for itself as a Middle East peace broker and negotiator, Qataris are generally not really into political activism and investigative journalism. Mark Lazell Senior writer at Expatica Insider tip: Armchair reporting Armed with a smartphone and a social media platform, it can be tempting to tap into your inner news correspondent. But tread carefully; Qatar is a conservative society, and the local community would not look kindly on an expat diving headfirst into local – and potentially sensitive – topics.

News sources to avoid in Qatar You should be cautious of using social media as your main news source. Information can easily be user-generated, and fake news spreads like wildfire. Anonymous Telegram channels and WhatsApp forwards are notorious for spreading unverified rumors, especially during major events (e.g., diplomatic disputes). Photo: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

Tips on getting reliable news in Qatar Separating fact from fiction can be difficult for expats who have relocated to a new country. There’s a lot of information out there, and it’s hard to know which sources to trust or discard. The key to stopping the spread of misinformation is learning how to spot it. Here are some top tips from the experts: Develop a critical mindset when following news coverage. Instead of relying on just one source, cross-check different news platforms across the political divide.

Consider what might be missing from the news report; fake news often leaves out information

Double-check whether quotes attributed to a particular person or group have been represented accurately

Look for fake images. If the story is false, the images may include stock photos, fake pictures, or images that are not relevant to the news story. If the image is found online, you can check it with Google Reverse.

Always check the website’s URL. Scammers often create copycat websites to misinform, promote dodgy products, or phish for your information. There are some resources out there specifically designed to help you assess news articles and sources for accuracy, bias, and reliability. Some of the services operating in Qatar include: Arab Fact-Checkers Network (AFCN)

Media Bias/Fact Check

Ground News You can also ask trusted friends and contacts in your circle for their views on local issues. Better still (and even more rewardingly), befriend a Qatari to get a more based view on their country, life, culture, and regional developments.