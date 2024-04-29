Mark Lazell

Mark is a writer and editor who has worked in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Born in Brighton, England, he’s the clichéd ‘global citizen’ who enjoys taking the path slightly less traveled, seeing the world with eyes wide open, and trying to inspire his three kids to do the same.

Mark has lived in Bahrain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, The Netherlands, as well as the UK, although the search for the elusive forever home goes on!

Mark loves the sea, the buzz of arriving in a new country, and chocolate. He has launched newspapers, edited magazines, and authored books (most recently on the socio-economic impact of a Riyadh Metro project in Saudi Arabia), and has ambitions to write comedy scripts, learn drums, and open a guest house somewhere sunny by the water.