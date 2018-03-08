The expat community in Frankfurt

International social and sports clubs in Frankfurt As of 2023, Frankfurt’s population is 31% residents from other countries. Therefore, it’s no surprise that there are plenty of international social and sports clubs thriving in the global city. For recently-arrived parents, these clubs are a great way to get into the community. You can seek out advice from expats who’ve been there, done that, and quite possibly got the t-shirt! The sheer number of expat clubs and associations reflects Frankfurt’s diverse society. From cultural events to excellent sports facilities, expat families in Frankfurt can lead rich social lives. The British Club of the Taunus is a social club open for British and other expat nationalities. The American International Women’s Club organizes a number of activities for women living in the area. If sports is your game, how about going all Antipodean and training with the Frankfurt Redbacks Aussie Rules team? Or, head down to the Frankfurt Hash House Harriers, who generously describe themselves as a drinking club with a running problem. If members’ clubs aren’t your thing, check out one of the many meetups across the Frankfurt metropolitan area. Meetup has a number of groups that cater to an array of interests. Francophones in Wiesbaden and nearby Mainz might want to reach out to the Groupe Francais de Mainz Wiesbaden meetup.

Online outreach in Frankfurt Time is the most precious commodity for recently-arrived expats in Frankfurt. Check out expat-focused online forums for that hot tip for a cocktail bar, the no-holds-barred review of the Thai café down the road you’ve been meaning to try, or trusted advice on childcare. Facebook is, as ever, a pretty good bet for information. Follow Frankfurt Expats, Expats World Frankfurt and Indians in Frankfurt, for example.

Who you gonna call? Meetup Mamas! A great resource for expat parents in Frankfurt is the various family meetups that cater especially to parents with younger kids. These groups in cities worldwide are geared towards expats with children; they’re a gold mine of information. Members are all expat-parents, and many have already conquered some of the hurdles you may be facing now. They will helpfully share advice on everything from childcare and babysitting to understanding more about German parenting styles. These communities are also a sure-fire way to make friends or find playmates for your little ones. You’ll find social events, play-dates, or even themed-parties.

Mixing business and pleasure Make no bones about it: Frankfurt is a business city. For expats looking for work in Frankfurt, that means great networking opportunities, and there are many English-speaking expat groups out there. The Association of American-German Business Clubs is a networking group that aims to strengthen ties between the two economic powerhouses. The Australian Business in Europe (Germany) serves a similar function to promote bilateral relations. Professional expat women in Frankfurt, meanwhile, have access to the the Professional Women’s Network (EPWN) Frankfurt.

A taste of home: international shops in Frankfurt Grocery stores galore cater to Frankfurt’s diverse diaspora. Fancy shunning the Schweinshaxe und Sauerkraut in favor of the flavors of home? This city probably has you covered! From the ubiquitous Turkish bakeries and convenience stores in the Bockenheim district to the supermarket chains stocking international brands, there are few food products you can’t get in Frankfurt. Fancy cooking up a festival feast? Ponto Brasil & Latino on Tongesgasse is the place to head. A Taste of Britain (nearest U-Bahn station: Eschenheimer Tor) does what it says on the tin (including yummy fresh scones and clotted cream!), while for Japanese items, head to Umakiya (not far from Rödelheim S-Bahn station). Yuan Fa Asia Markt, which has an outlet on Fahrgasse, sells Asian specialties, while Spicelands is the go-to for Indian subcontinent staples and specials. US expats can expect to find goodies from home in the food halls of Galleria Kaufhof and Karstadt in the downtown area.