Living in Germany: the good, the bad, and the praktisch

The good about living in Germany In reality, the vast majority of expat life in Germany falls into the good category – but here are some specifics about some of the best things of German and Düsseldorf life. German food Hands down, the best thing about living in Germany is the food. German food is good. Admittedly, if you don’t like the combination of meat and carbs you might struggle a bit, but once you embrace it: nom, nom, nom. Don’t believe me? Try Currywurst. Eat Schnitzl. Then eat Jägerschnitzl (Schnitzl with a creamy mushroom sauce). Order a side salad (they are huge). Go to any German bakery. Head to any of these burger restaurants. Sample literally one hundred different types of sausage. Scoff down the best kebab of your life. You will love it. The active German lifestyle One of my favorite things about Düsseldorf – and Germany in general – is how active everyone is. If you go to the park on a sunny day, instead of masses of sunbathers everyone is doing something instead: running, jogging, cycling, football, Frisbee – you name it. And running isn’t just for the superfit, everyone runs here. I often feel in the UK people classify themselves either as sporty or non-sporty, and if you’re non-sporty any activity is a no-no. I’m not trying to make Germany sound like a utopia, but here sport really is a non-negotiable part of life. My gym membership, for instance, is EUR 14.99/month (FitX), which is the norm. Sport in Germany isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. Cost of living in Düsseldorf Living costs here in Düsseldorf are low, really low. Admittedly, this might be something to do with the fact taxes are really high, but let’s look on the bright side. And living in Düsseldorf on the average wage is generally pretty easy. Firstly: food and drink. Eating out in Düsseldorf is very reasonable. Generally speaking, the main meal will cost €10–12. A glass of white wine is normally around €4, but you can pick up a decent bottle in any supermarket for the same. That’s right – a bottle of wine for under €5. But the real winner is rent. I spend just 20% of my wages on rent. Not too shabby, eh? Green spaces I’ve said it plenty of times but when spring has sprung I am reminded of it all over again: Düsseldorf is such a beautiful, green city. You’re never far from a park here. International expat life Another huge perk of living in Düsseldorf is its proximity to other capital cities and countries: Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam are all an easy train ride away. In fact, you could drive to the Netherlands in less than 30 minutes. The city’s location coupled with the number of multinational companies based here (L’Oreal, Henkel, trivago to name a few) create a pretty great international atmosphere.

The downside of expat life in Germany Now, despite all those lovely, important things, life as a British expat in Germany can still be pretty difficult. And while I don’t wish to offend anyone, I feel obliged to show both sides of the story, so here we are to the downsides of living in Germany. Banking When living in Germany, it’s useful to remind yourself that there are futuristic countries out there where you can make purchases using contactless payment. Germany, meanwhile, is still partying like it’s 1979: it is almost impossible to pay with card anywhere and in the few places you can, most retailers will insist you sign instead of using this new-fangled ‘chip and pin.’ It gets worse: if you have an account with Deutsche Bank, you can only get money out from a Deutsche Bank cash machine (and a small list of others), otherwise, you’ll be charged at least €4.75. And what about online payments, I hear you ask? German standard bank cards don’t have a three-letter security code on the back, so a lot of online retailers are out of the question. Instead, most German companies will ask for payment by online bank transfer; that’s right: direct debit. I’ve even heard that paying by cheque is still a common practice. Ridiculous. Airports in Germany German airports are a real pet-peeve of mine. Us Brits have airports down to a fine art – Manchester Airport is like a beautiful, well-oiled machine. Here, all the good stuff is on the wrong side of security, where you’ll spot at least five people to each conveyor belt just standing around doing absolutely nothing. Amateurs. English Breakfast Tea Admittedly, not being able to get a decent cup of tea is a harrowing problem faced by British expats around the world. However, the problem in Germany is a bit different: Germans think they know tea. And more importantly, they think they know what English Breakfast Tea is. In Germany, tea is abundant. Everyone loves tea. But to Germans, tea should be herbal, green, mint, peppermint, or fruity. Anything that isn’t, they like to assume is English tea, which means you’ll order yourself a lovely English Breakfast Tea – as advertised – and end up with a pot of Earl Grey that you can’t even bring yourself to look at. The agony. Shopping in Germany The German people are being terrorized by H&M. Send shopping help. Food in Germany The food issue is a double-edged sword. A short summary of the British foods I miss most would go as follows: Sunday roast dinners, Full English breakfast, proper bacon, Yorkshire puddings, Terry’s chocolate orange, decent Chinese food, decent Indian food, Wagamama’s – and embarrassingly – I actually do miss fish and chips. The weather in Germany Let’s be honest, the weather in the UK isn’t great. It’s mild most of the year and yes – it does rain a lot more than other places. But do you know where you could find a similar climate? Düsseldorf. Now, if you spoke to your average Düsseldorfer about the weather, you might be tricked into thinking the city is actually found in the Caribbean, such is the huge amount of shock they muster when it rains – which is often. They will even go out of their way to chat to you about the ‘English weather’ the city is experiencing, that is to say, the phenomenon of rain. I once failed to make it to 9am before someone felt the need to point out to me that it was raining, as if I was somehow to blame. They’ll even talk about how grey London is, rather than how grey it is outside the office window most days. So let’s look at some facts (via Wikipedia climate information 1981–2010): DÜSSELDORF LONDON AVG ANNUAL HIGH TEMP 14.79 15.2 AVG ANNUAL RAINFALL 797.6mm 601.7mm AVG HOURS SUNSHINE 1,554.9 1,632.6 Sorry, Mr Düsseldorfer, looks like London is warmer, dryer, and sunnier (which is actually fairly depressing). Trains in Germany I have no idea why Brits are convinced German trains are efficient and punctual to a tee. Every single train I’ve been on with Deutsche Bahn has experienced some small delay – and they’re not cheap, either.