North Rhine-Westphalia’s capital city, Düsseldorf, has turned itself into one of the best places to live in Germany, as well as a key business location. Find out everything you need to know about living in Düsseldorf as an expat with Expatica’s city guide on Düsseldorf.

Where to live in Düsseldorf

Düsseldorf’s rise in quality of living rankings can be put down partly to its excellent international schools, but also to its superb infrastructure, beautifully remodelled city centre and cosmopolitan attitude. The city is full of banks, industrial offices, international headquarters and also has a thriving media district which is home to some of the world’s largest advertising agencies.

The city covers an area of 217km2 and has a population of 573,585. Düsseldorf spreads over both sides of the Rhine, with the largest part on the right. There are 49 ‘stadtteile‘, in the north Angermund sits on the border with Duisburg and Ratingen, and in the south Hellerhof borders onto Kreis Mettmann.

Neighborhoods

Stadtmitte is a melting pot of cultures, and a mixture of rich and poor. It’s where Düsseldorf’s banking district is located and also its famous shopping street, the Kö. Apartments are pricey and houses hard to find, but if you want to live where it’s happening, this is the place to be.

Pempelfort is popular among singles. With the Altstadt and Stadtmitte right on the doorstep it has easy access to both business and pleasure opportunities. With a mixture of architectural styles, the area also has a diverse cultural scene, is home to museums and galleries and also antique markets, unusual shops as well as quirky cafes and restaurants.

The Hafen is Düsseldorf’s boomtown – no other part of Düsseldorf has changed so much over the last few years. The architecture is new and exciting and the area is full of media companies, bars, restaurant and clubs, so it attracts young residents; the average age of a Hafen dweller is 34.

Bilk is the most populated part of Düsseldorf; here you’ll find lots of foreigners and also students, as the university is nearby. There’s a great underground scene, plus nightlife as well as lots of green. The desired location in Bilk is Die Karolinger, a street lined with trees with a small canal running down its centre.

Oberkassel is well known for its wealth of art nouveau architecture and is perhaps the most attractive part of the city. On the left side of the river it has lots of green, is close to the river and is full of beautiful old buildings. It’s only 2km from the city centre and connected by a couple of bridges, bars and restaurants abound and so prices are quite high.