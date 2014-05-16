German etiquette and social culture

German etiquette when meeting and greeting Germans are big on greetings, so there are a few important elements of etiquette to familiarize yourself with to avoid faux pas. Firstly, handshakes are common for all greetings. These occur both when you meet and when you part. Occasionally, Germans will opt for the triple kiss instead (like in the Netherlands). In formal situations, or where you don’t know the person well, you can use the following greetings. German English guten morgen good morning guten abend good evening guten tag good day auf wiedersehen goodbye If you are more familiar with the other person and want to use more informal language, for example, with friends or family, you can say hallo (hello) and tschüss (goodbye). When referring to someone in conversation, use sie (you) in formal situations and du (you) in informal situations. Germans pay attention to titles, so use Herr (Mr) or Frau (Mrs) before the last name when addressing people formally. Multiple titles are also common in Germany when addressing someone of standing, for example, Herr Doktor or Frau Professor. Punctuality is very important in German etiquette in both personal and professional encounters. You should be neither late nor early. If you end up unexpectedly delayed, call ahead if you will be more than 5–10 minutes late.

German etiquette in conversation and communication The German communication style is reserved and also direct to the point of bluntness. Germans generally don’t have much time for small talk, which is why you should never ask wie gehts? (how’s it going?) as a casual question in Germany. Education Learning German Read more In contrast with many other countries, people may welcome weighty topics such as politics, religion, and philosophy in German conversations. Topics to avoid include anything to do with wealth or money and personal matters. Many Germans are quite private and don’t tend to open up to anyone other than close friends and family. Body language Germans aren’t the most expressive users of body language and gestures, but there are certain things for internationals to pick up on. Firstly, respect that Germans appreciate a bit of personal space, at least an arm’s length. Outside of handshakes and greetings, you should avoid physical touching with those other than close friends or family. When speaking with someone, it’s proper to maintain eye contact and avoid putting your hands in your pockets, as this may seem rude or signal disinterest. Germans have certain gestures for things that are different from countries such as the United Kingdom (UK) or the United States (US). These include: Pressing the thumb into the palm of the opposite hand and closing the fingers around it as a sign of good luck (the German equivalent of crossing one’s fingers)

Pointing an index finger at your forehead to indicate that someone is being foolish (best avoided unless among good friends)

Placing an index finger below an eyelid and pulling it down slightly to indicate sarcasm Photo: Judita Tamošiūnaitė/Pexels Another thing worth mentioning is the liberal attitude towards nudity in Germany. Although you’re unlikely to see people walking down the street naked, nudity is more common than in many other places. Don’t feel too alarmed if you see people wandering around without clothing at swimming pools, lakes, the beach, or even public parks. Sense of humor Germans have a reputation for being humorless. However, this may be an unfair and oversimplified assumption. On the contrary, it is more the case that German humor does not always translate across languages. However, if you learn a bit of German, you will soon come to realize that there is a rich seam of humor running through everyday life in the country. Unlike in some European countries, humor is also used in quite a specific way in Germany. For instance, people often use it to come to terms with life’s challenges and hardships. Indeed, most Germans know that the best-laid plans will probably collapse into ruin. In fact, if more than three things go right consecutively in their day, they might even grow to be suspicious. Therefore, the odd joke or two can help soften the blow. German humor also tends to have a target. However, while people are happy to laugh at others, particularly their misfortunes, their faltering self-confidence doesn’t allow for self-ridicule. Irony is also not their strong suit and may easily be misunderstood as sarcasm and mockery. It is also important to be aware that German humor is largely a matter of context. Indeed, there is a time and a place for being funny and for laughing. For instance, you do not tell jokes to your boss, or try to be witty when delivering an important sales pitch or lecture. However, when used in the right context, German humor can go a long way. In fact, if a passing quip makes you smile, they will likely draw it out.

Clothing and dress etiquette in Germany Fashion in Germany is as varied as you’d expect for a country of its size and diversity. You can expect to see all kinds of styles and colors on the streets. Formal wear for business is typically dark suits and smart shoes for men, and either skirt suits, pantsuits, or smart dresses for women. For leisure purposes, Germans tend to opt for comfort and practicality, such as loose-fitting trousers, sweaters, or t-shirts, and sneakers. It’s seen as perfectly acceptable German etiquette to turn up for social events in casual wear unless, of course, there’s a dress code.

German etiquette and dining Germans dine socially in their own homes and in restaurants. They typically only invite close friends over for a meal or dinner party. If you are lucky enough to receive an invite, here are a few tips on German etiquette when it comes to dining: Germans use cutlery in the standard European way, eating with the fork in the left hand and using the knife in the right to cut food. You can place both knife and fork on the right side of the plate to indicate that you have finished, or cross the cutlery and leave it in the middle of the plate if you want to take a break but haven’t finished.

Good table manners are cutting food with the fork where possible to indicate the food is tender and well-cooked. Only use the knife when you cannot cut with the fork.

Wait to be seated along with other guests and allow everyone to be served before commencing your meal

Say guten appetit or mahlzeit to wish diners a good meal

The most common toast in Germany is prost, during which you should maintain eye contact

German meals often involve alcoholic beverages, but your host won’t consider you rude if you refuse

Keep hands visible and elbows off the table Lifestyle German cuisine: food culture, traditions, and popular dishes Read more If dining in a restaurant, it is standard German etiquette for the bill to be split unless someone has agreed beforehand to pick up the tab. You can now use mobile payment apps to make this easier. Diners often share tables in busy restaurants, however, you won’t be expected to make small talk if seated with people you don’t know. Raise your hand to call the waiter when you want to order or are ready for the bill.

Relationships in Germany Apparently, Germans tend to be quite slow movers when it comes to dating. They generally prefer to date someone from within their own social circle and will then take a bit of time building up trust and rapport before things become serious. Having said that, online dating is becoming increasingly popular. If you date someone in Germany, popular first-date venues are bars, cafes, cinemas, parks, and restaurants. Germans are not known for flirting or (as mentioned earlier) small talk, generally preferring to take time to get to know the other person on a deeper level. Similar to some other Northern European countries, public displays of affection are usually limited to holding hands, hugging, and occasional light kissing. Living Dating in Germany Read more Family is important in Germany, so you can expect to be introduced to parents and siblings after you start dating someone. Even though weddings remain popular in Germany, the country has seen a decrease in marriage rates in 2021, according to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis). Gay marriages were legalized in 2017. German households are typically quite small, consisting of only the parents and children. The extended family lives separately, and elderly relatives usually get paid care through social insurance.

Celebrations in Germany You can find all sorts of celebrations in the annual German calendar. Apart from Oktoberfest, there are also many cultural, music, and film festivals. The main religious holidays are Christmas and Easter, although those important in other faiths, such as Judaism and Islam, are also widely celebrated. Photo: Denis Jung/Unsplash Christmas is the biggest Christian celebration in Germany, and you can find traditional Christmas markets all across the country throughout December. Family celebrations begin on 24 December with the exchange of presents. Christmas Day is known as the First Celebration (Erster Feiertag), and Boxing Day is the Second Celebration (Zweiter Feiertag). German people generally spend time with families during this period. Germans really enjoy celebrating New Year’s Eve (Silvéster) by throwing parties or gathering in the streets and at local bars. Firework displays are common. A popular Silvester meal is raclette, a dish imported from Switzerland consisting of melted cheese cooked with potatoes, vegetables, and sometimes meat. Birthdays Birthdays in Germany can be burdensome for the person celebrating. The German custom is that they bring cake to work and, if they want a party, they have to organize and pay for it. That said, you can expect friends and family to buy you gifts and drinks and generally pamper you on your birthday. German birthday parties are not much different from what you find in other western countries. People celebrate either in their own homes or at a hired venue, or sometimes by going to a restaurant with close friends or family. Birthdays are typically celebrated on the actual date, even if it falls in the middle of the week. Celebrations are never early as this is considered bad luck. Common birthday gifts include chocolates, books, jewelry, or alcohol. Popular German birthday cakes are Black Forest Gateau (Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte) and Marmorkuchen, which is an almond cake. Children often have birthday parties organized by their parents, typically in the home or at a community or leisure center or another family-friendly venue. There are often games, snacks, and refreshments, and the child celebrating the birthday is sometimes given a toy crown. The 16th and 18th birthdays are seen as milestone celebrations in Germany. You can wish someone a happy birthday in German by saying, Alles Gute zum Geburtstag! Gifts Other than occasions like Christmas and birthdays, it’s good German etiquette to bring a gift when you are invited into someone’s home in Germany. This only needs to be something small as a token of appreciation, for example, chocolates, flowers, or a nice bottle of Italian or French wine. You can also send a thank you note after the occasion as a token of appreciation. Germans usually open gifts as soon as they receive them, so bear this in mind when choosing something, as you will probably get to see the host’s reaction. Gift-giving isn’t common in German business culture. However, some businesses may indulge in this if they are hosting overseas guests. If you do want to buy business-related gifts, keep things small, simple, and culturally appropriate to avoid causing any offense.

German etiquette in work and business Germans have a reputation for being well-organized, hard-working, and highly punctual when it comes to business etiquette. However, you might be surprised to see the variation in styles across companies of different sizes and cultures. Working Understanding German business culture Read more In general, a corporatist culture dominates where management frequently negotiates with workers organized into unions. Expect plenty of meetings and a lot of paperwork. Communication between different levels tends to be fairly clear and direct, but senior staff like their privacy, and German office doors are usually kept closed.

Shopping and services in Germany Germans like to spend time shopping. You can find everything from large supermarkets to small independent boutiques on high streets and in shopping malls. German customer service is a reflection of national characteristics; you can expect politeness and efficiency. However, there’s an air of professionalism and generally not much time for chit-chat. This reputation is slightly tainted when it comes to dealing with complaints. Both Germans and internationals have reported a lack of acceptance and even a disregard for customer satisfaction when making a complaint or flagging a problem. You should expect to see queues for busy retailers or services in Germany. However, queueing is one area where their famed levels of organization are less evident. Queues often end up several people wide, with a lot of jostling for position, sub-queues, and people cutting in line. Tipping There are no hard and fast rules around tipping in Germany. However, German etiquette is to leave a tip in restaurants, bars, and other places where you have received direct service. The standard tipping amount is about 10%, so anywhere between 5–15% is usually pretty good. Most people tend to round up bills or leave a cash tip. You can also choose to add a discretionary amount if paying by card.