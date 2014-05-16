An overview of dating in Germany The dating culture in Germany is similar to other European countries. Interestingly, the number of German-foreign partnerships has more than doubled within the past two decades; according to the website The Local. In fact, there were 1.5 million German-foreign couples living together in 2017, of which 1.2 million were married. That’s good news if you are an expat looking for love in the country. The average age at which people get married in Germany has steadily increased over the past 27 years. On average, women are 30 years old and men are 33 when they tie the knot. This places Germany in eighth in the list of European countries in terms of the average age at first marriage. Research also suggests that marriage is becoming more popular in Germany. Indeed, figures from the Federal Statistical Office of Germany show that the total number of marriages increased from 373,655 in 2013 to 416,615 in 2018; a rise of 11.5%. Expatica’s guide to Read our Guide to getting married in Germany Read more This might due to the fact that registered partnerships, either for same-sex or heterosexual couples, ceased to be an option in 2017; when same-sex marriage was legalized. Marriage is, therefore, the only form of legal union in Germany. There is also a growing acceptance of LGBTQI+ marriages. In fact, more than 10,000 same-sex couples have tied the knot since it became legal in 2017.

How to meet people in Germany Meeting new people is relatively easy in Germany and dating practices are similar to other European countries. Teenagers generally begin to socialize with peers at school, within their neighborhood, or through social activities and local clubs. Young adults, however, tend to meet at bars and clubs; the older generation generally moves within their circles of friends. Dating within social circles Unlike some cultures, which are comfortable with the idea of meeting a stranger for an hour or so before arranging a proper date, Germans prefer to take their time. They generally like to meet potential partners through trusted circles, where they can gradually get to know someone before building a relationship. This might explain why online dating was slow to catch on in Germany. Online dating in Germany Online dating is gradually catching on and opening people up to a whole new world of dating in Germany. In 2018, for example, one in five Germans were using a dating app or website to meet potential partners. Interestingly, their tendency towards caution and privacy bodes well for online dating. Users are able to carefully get to know someone online first, using filters and facts to guide them. Tinder, OkCupid, and CoffeeMeetsBagel are among the most popular dating apps in Germany. Meetup groups for singles Another popular way to meet potential partners is by joining Meetup groups in your local area and attending events for singles. There are numerous Meetup groups throughout Germany that are designed for those who are interested in dating and new relationships. This can be a fun and safe way to meet new people and develop both friendships and relationships. Groups usually cater to specific age groups and sexual preferences too, which allows members to meet like-minded people.

Dating etiquette in Germany When it comes to dating in Germany, there are no set rules regarding where to go on a date, how long to wait until you call, when to get intimate, and so on. Because Germans generally prefer taking their time to get to know someone, this really depends on the individuals involved. As previously mentioned, many Germans prefer to date within their own social circles. In most cases, groups of friends who know each other well over a long period of time will party together. Eventually, people will simply pair off from the group and creates couples. If a German woman accepts an invitation to meet alone with a man, however, she may not interpret this as a first date or a clear indication of romantic interest. Rather, she might think of it as an opportunity to simply get to know the person better. Just like anywhere else in the Western world, dates might involve going to the cinema, having cozy dinners, meeting up for coffee, or going to a bar. One important thing to know, however, is that while some cultures date numerous people at the same time before going exclusive, Germans find this offensive. In this sense, you might consider dating in Germany as more meaningful than in some other cultures throughout the world. Dating behavior in Germany Every culture has its own dating stereotypes and while it's always wise to take them with a pinch of salt, there are certain traits that you are bound to come across when dating in Germany. For starters, Germans value punctuality. They won't rock up late to a date without a good reason; in turn, they expect the same of their partner. Dates also tend to be planned in advance, which means that flippantly suggesting getting together won't be well received. Germans also aren't exactly famous for flirting or flattering. This means that any attempts to compliment them might go straight over their head – or they might not believe you're sincere. They might not even realize your attempts at flirting with them. When it comes to conversation, Germans value deeper discussions with a purpose far more than pointless chit chat. Therefore, small talk won't hold their attention. Honesty is also an important value in German culture, which means that if there is something your date doesn't like, you'll hear about it. While many expats find this level of frankness quite liberating when dating in Germany, those who are more easily offended learn they have to toughen up if they want to date a German. Finally, because gender equality is strong in Germany, customs such as splitting the bill is not a big deal. A German man will not give a woman any special treatment on account of her gender; therefore, he won't object to her paying her way. That said, chivalry isn't completely dead and he might still open the door for his date and buy her dinner every once in a while.

Moving into a relationship in Germany The German approach to dating is to take things slow and really invest time in getting to know a person. Because most Germans don’t rush into relationships, it might take weeks or even months of dating before a couple becomes official. The pace at which a relationship evolves is also down to the individuals. However, generally speaking, German couples usually live together for months or even years before they decide to get married in Germany. Traditionally, a man would ask a woman’s father for permission to marry her. Although this is no longer necessary, many Germans continue to do so out of respect. When couples do eventually tie the knot, there are some pretty quirky German wedding traditions that follow. One of these involves the groomsmen kidnapping the bride after the ceremony and taking her to a bar; there, she must wait for the groom to find her. Friends of the bride and groom also get to play pranks on the couple, such as filling their bedroom with balloons or hiding alarm clocks to wake them up at different times.