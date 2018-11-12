Are you looking to meet single expats and potentially find ‘the one’? Finding love as an expat can be challenging, but that’s where an online dating site can help. Expatica Dating will help you meet eligible singles in your area and find the perfect match. Register for free today and begin your quest!

Expat singles: dating challenges and advantages

About two-thirds of those living in a foreign country are in a relationship, according to a 2017 survey by InterNations – leaving a sizable potential pool of singles remaining to date as an expat.

The singles might be out there: in fact, Cartus’ Trends in Global Relocation survey showed that nearly a third of relocated expats are single. But the question remains: how do you find a great date while living abroad? Even people in their home country can find it hard to meet the right person; expat singles have to navigate some additional hurdles while trying to flirt with the locals.

Online dating as an expat can lead to a fulfilling, long-term relationship

The dating scene itself can differ drastically in some countries. The most obvious obstacle may be culture clashes (for example, differing expectations about gender roles) or lacking a common language. The former means that cultures have differing views on things such as holidays like Valentine’s Day, for instance. The latter issue can be remedied by taking language classes, but even expats who master a new language might find that locals and longer-term expats keep their distance from someone foreign they expect to move back home.

In addition, singles living abroad may work long hours and sometimes travel for business. That’s hardly conducive to traditional meet-and-greets.

On the other hand, dating as an expat can have advantages. Expat singles may be especially open-minded. They’re often keen to meet new people, too, since they’re all in the same boat – away from their old circle of family and friends. The opportunities for amazing experiences for a date in a foreign country is a huge bonus.

Get yourself out there

Of course, hobbies and sports are always a great way to mingle. Consider joining a sports club or take lessons for an activity you want to start doing. Some people recommend Meet Up as a fun way to find people nearby who are interested in the same activities, whether that’s skating or going to museums or concerts.

Though you might get in shape and have some fun by participating in these activities, it is not a magic formula for finding romance.