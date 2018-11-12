The tragic, unromantic history of Valentine’s Day

Who was Saint Valentine? There is lots of confusion on which Saint Valentine the holiday refers to. The Catholic Church has three saints with the name Valentine, and it is unclear which of the three is the Valentine responsible for the original Saint Valentine’s Day celebrations. Legend claims Valentine was a priest who secretly performed Christian-based marriages for soldiers and their lovers during the marriage-forbidden war times of secular Emperor Claudius II’s rule. Saint Valentine was discovered and imprisoned in a torture-ridden Roman jail, where he fell in love with a mysterious girl (believed to be his prosecutor’s daughter). He sent her a love letter signed ‘from your Valentine’ right before his execution, thus originating the romantic sign-off still widely used today. Many are unsure of the truth of this legend. Nonetheless, it portrays Saint Valentine as a compassionate hero of romance, perhaps explaining why his memory has grown in popularity over time.

History of Valentine’s Day: Pagan or Christian? Valentine’s Day history has somewhat blurred origins. Why is Valentine’s Day in mid-February? While the date is meant to honor Saint Valentine’s death and burial, which supposedly occurred in mid-February around 270 AD, some historians believe the date could reflect the Catholic Church’s attempt to replace the ancient Pagan celebration of Lupercalia — a fertility festival for the pagan agricultural god Faunus — with a Christian event in memory of the saint. At this pagan event, which traditionally took place on 15 February, Roman men allegedly drew the names of Roman women from a jar to be coupled with during the festival, often leading to true love, or so the story goes. Lupercalia became officially outlawed in the late 400s when Pope Gelasius replaced it by deeming 14 February as Saint Valentine’s Day. In short, it could be said that the meaning of Valentine’s Day commemorates Saint Valentine’s brutal and bloody three-part execution – beating, stoning, and beheading – because of his secret support of Christian marriages. 14 February symbolizes the date he died or possibly because Christians needed to replace the pagan Lupercalia.

So, why the romance? Up to this point, we see the holiday had no official romantic connotations, other than the implications that Saint Valentine himself was a romantic and that pagans drew lovers during Lupercalia. Over the coming centuries the holiday began to pick up romantic trends — Middle Age England and France, for instance, considered February 14th the first day of birds’ mating season, adding to the date’s theme of ‘love’. Poets such as Geoffrey Chaucer and William Shakespeare further romanticized the holiday by writing about Valentine’s Day in love-stricken ways.

Why Cupid and Valentine’s Day? The history of Valentine’s Day wouldn’t be complete without Cupid. But what’s the tie between Cupid and Valentine’s Day? Before Cupid was a chubby little angel who shot love arrows, he was the handsome Greek god of love Eros. It was the Romans who turned him into what has become modern-day Cupid. Greek mythology is unclear on how Eros was conceived, but he was known for both his masculinity and his manipulation of both gods and mortals by toying with their emotions through the power of his golden arrows. There is also a late antique myth of Cupid and Psyche. According to the legend, Psyche was condemned to wander the earth trying to win Cupid back after he abandoned her.

The first Valentine’s Day greeting cards The history of Valentine’s Day cards is a more modern story. Though vocal greetings were exchanged during the holiday’s fifth-century origins, writing and sending cards didn’t become common practice until the 1400s when the Duke of Orléans sent one to his wife from the Tower of London’s prison. King Henry V soon joined the trend by hiring a writer to write a Valentine’s card for Catherine of Valois. When Valentine’s Day became more popular in England in the 1600s and the United States in the 1700s, hand-written greetings, as well as small gifts, became more common. The aptly-named Mother of the Valentine, Esther Howland, is credited with the first homemade valentine cards, using elaborate lace, tapes, and photos called scrap. Modern printing largely replaced the hand-written tradition in the 1900s; in 1913, Hallmark began their first batch of mass-produced valentine’s cards.